US Open 2017: Edmund though as Zverev and Kyrgios crash out

Kyle Edmund is through to the third round of the US Open for the second year running after an impressive straight sets victory over home favourite Steve Johnson.

The 22-year-old from Yorkshire is the only British singles player left in the tournament following a 7-5 6-2 7-6 (7-4) triumph on the Louis Armstrong Court and Cameron Norrie’s loss to Pablo Carreno Busta.

Edmund, who is renowned for his potent forehand and aggressive game, was far more consistent than his American opponent, making almost half the number of unforced errors - 47 to 24.

The British number two will now face Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in the third round, after the 18-year-old - who beat Rafael Nadal in Montreal earlier this month - produced another upset to knock out eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Under the lights of the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Shapovalov won 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7-3) against the popular Frenchman, who could drop out of the world’s top 20 after the tournament.

Zverev stunned by Coric

The biggest shock of the day came on the Grandstand Court, though, as fourth seed Alexander Zverev was sent packing by fellow 20-year-old Borna Coric.

The German, who won the title in Montreal a couple of weeks ago, was many people’s favourite to reach the final from the bottom half of the draw but lost 3-6 7-5 7-6 (7-1) 7-6 (7-4) in three hours and 26 minutes.

Nick Kyrgios was another high profile casualty on day three; the temperamental Australian struggled with a shoulder injury before bowing out 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-1 to compatriot John Millman.

It wasn’t all bad news for the top seeds. Juan Martin Del Potro, Grigor Dimitrov and sixth seed Dominic Thiem all advanced to the second round comfortably after their opening matches had been delayed due to rain.

In the bottom half of the draw, fifth seed Marin Cilic and Wimbledon semi-finalist Sam Querrey progressed to round three.

Sharapova marches on

In the women’s draw, Maria Sharapova backed up her win over second seed Simona Halep with a 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-1 victory over Hungary’s Timea Babos.

The Russian, who controversially received a wildcard into the event following a drugs ban, will play American Sofia Kenin next.

Elsewhere, Venus Williams, Wimbledon Champion Garbine Muguruza and Petra Kvitova all reached the third round.

The biggest surprise was the departure of fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki, who went down 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 to Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova.

Canada's Eugenie Bouchard also suffered a shock exit, losing 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 to Russian Evgeniya Rodina in a first round match with had been postponed.