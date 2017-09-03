US Open 2017: Carreno Busta reaches the quarter-finals as Shapovalov's run ends

(Photo via Getty Images/ Clive Brunskill)

Dogged Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta is though to his first US Open quarter-final after battling past teenage qualifier Denis Shapovalov in three tie break sets.

The 12th seed needed two hours and 54 minutes to hustle past the exuberant Canadian, 7-6 (7-2) 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-2), in a match which justified it’s place on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Shapovalov, who defeated eighth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Britain's Kyle Edmund to reach the fourth round, had lit up the tournament with his all-court game and buoyant character in New York.

This, however, proved a step too far for the 18-year-old tyro, who met his match against a robust opponent who was solid throughout.

Carreno Busta, the world number 19, is one of the ATP Tour’s renowned fighters, and his resolve and consistency was too much for Shapovalov here.

The Spaniard, 26, must now fancy his chances of going all the way to next week’s final in what has become a wide-open bottom half of the draw.

Seeded 12, Carreno Busta can’t face a higher ranked opponent until the final and will now meet either France’s Lucas Pouille or the diminutive Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the last eight.

“It’s amazing,” said Carreno Busta, who is still hasn’t dropped a set at this year’s event. “It’s the first time I’ve played singles on this court, Arthur Ashe. It’s different than the other courts. I cannot describe it.”

“I just tried to fight all the time, every point is very important for me. In the second set, I was 5-3 on serve and I lost it. I just tried to focus and continue.”

Embed from Getty Images

Carreno Busta steals the opener

Shapovalov made an assured start, and just like in his previous matches the Canadian’s offensive game was rewarded early on.

He broke Carreno Busta in the sixth game to build a lead, however when serving for the set at 5-3 cracks began to appear.

After a couple of errors from Shapovalov, Carreno Busta broke back with a stunning forehand on the run.

In the following game, the Canadian earned three separate set point opportunities on his opponent's serve but wasn’t able to convert any of them.

Embed from Getty Images

Tie break trouble for Shapovalov

Two forehand errors at the start of the tie break left Shapovalov on the back foot, and the Spaniard was able to clinch the set after 58 minutes of play.

The contest threatened to run away from the 18-year-old after he fell 4-1 behind in the second set.

He responded impressively, though, fighting back to force another tie break, amid growing support from the Arthur Ashe crowd.

Yet, once again, it was the Spaniard's stability which prevailed as Shapovalov’s forehand went awry.

Still the teennager woundn’t go away.

From break point down in the opening game of the third, Shapovalov won twelve points in a row to establish a 3-0 lead.

But despite the Canadian’s incredible spirit, Carreno Busta gradually chipped away at his opponent’s lead.

Yet another tie break was required and yet again it was the Spaniard who won it.

Embed from Getty Images