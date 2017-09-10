US Open 2017: Sloane Stephens wins first major title after straight sets victory over Madison Keys

(Photo via Getty Images/ Elsa)

Six weeks ago Sloane Stephens was ranked as low as 957 on the WTA Tour following a devastating foot injury which kept her out for 11 months.

The 24-year-old American only returned to action at Wimbledon but on Saturday night completed a spectacular comeback to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Stephens, who defeated Venus Williams in the semi-finals, brushed aside compatriot and good friend Madison Keys 6-3 6-0 to win the title at Flushing Meadows.

An incredible comeback

"I had surgery in January and if someone had told me then that I would win the US Open, I would have said it was impossible," said Stephens after the match. "This journey has been incredible and I wouldn't change it for the world.

"Madison is one of my best friends on tour. I wouldn't have wanted to play anyone else," she went on to explain. "I told her that I wished it could have been a draw."

Keys, 22, was also appearing in her first major final but appeared overwhelmed by the whole occasion. Her powerful groundstrokes consistently misfired, as the younger American made 30 unforced errors in a match which lasted a paltry 61 minutes.

In contrast, Stephens was rock-solid from the baseline, while demonstrating tremendous athleticism and incredible composure on the biggest stage.

Ranked 83 at the start of the fortnight, she is the lowest ranked singles player to win a major since Kim Clijsters in 2009.

"Sloane is truly one of my favourite people and to play against her was special,” said Keys in the subsequent presentation ceremony.

“I obviously didn't play my best tennis and Sloane was very supportive. If I'm going to lose to anyone today, I'm glad it's to her," she added.

Too many errors cost out of sorts Keys

Keys lost just three games in her semi-final victory over Coco Vandeweghe, when she landed 24 winners and leaked just nine unforced errors.

Here, though, the roles were reversed and it was Stephens who gave little away from the back of the court. The first four games went with serve before Stephens broke threw in the fifth, capitalising on three missed forehands from her compatriot.

Stephens didn’t face a break point in the opening set, which lasted just 30 minutes, and broke the Keys serve again at 5-3.

The 24-year-old came out firing at the start of the second set too, racing into a 3-0 lead before establishing a double break in the fourth game when Keys double faulted.

In what proved to be the final game of the match, Keys made her opponent earn it, saving two match points before netting a backhand on the third.

The reaction was one of joy and shock from Stephens, but also respect for her good friend - who she embraced at the net before celebrating with her team.

