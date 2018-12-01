"Adventure of a Lifetime" es una canción del grupo británico Coldplay, que está incluida en su séptimo álbum de estudio A Head Full of Dreams.
Se lanzó como primer single del LP el 06 de noviembre de 2015 junto con su videoclip oficial.
Turn your magic on
Umi she'd say
Everything you want's a dream away
And we are legends, every day
That's what she told me
Turn your magic on, to me she'd say
Everything you want's a dream away
Under this pressure, under this weight
We are diamonds
Now I feel my heart beating
I feel my heart underneath my skin
And I feel my heart beating
Oh, you make me feel
Like I'm alive again
Alive again
Oh, you make me feel
Like I'm alive again
Said I can't go on, not in this way
I'm a dream that died by light of day
Gonna hold up half the sky and say
Only I own me
Now I feel my heart beating
I feel my heart underneath my skin
Oh, I can feel my heart beating
Cause you make me feel
Like I'm alive again
Alive again
Oh, you make me feel
Like I'm alive again
Turn your magic on, Umi she'd say
Everything you want's a dream away
Under this pressure, under this weight
We are diamonds taking shape
We are diamonds taking shape
(Woo, woo)
If we've only got this life
This adventure, oh then I
And if we've only got this life
You'll get me through
And if we've only got this life
In this adventure, oh then I
Want to share it with you
With you, with you
Yeah I do
(Woo hoo, woo hoo)
(Woo hoo, woo hoo)
(Woo hoo, woo hoo)
(Woo hoo, woo hoo)
(Woo hoo, woo hoo)
(Woo hoo, woo hoo)