Resultado Ajax 2-3 Tottenham por la UEFA Champions League 2018-2019

Los de Ámsterdam reciben a Los Spurs de Mauricio Pochettino por la vuelta de las semifinales de la UEFA Champions League. El Ajax ganó 1 a 0 en White Hart Line con el tanto de Donny Van de Beek. Sigue el partido en vivo y directo a través de VAVEL.

Final del primer tiempo!! Ajax gana 2 a 0 al Tottenham con goles de De Ligt y Ziyech. El global por ahora es de 3 a 0 en favor de los holandeses.
35': GOOOOOL!!!!! de Ziyech, tras un buen desborde Tadic, que la cede atrás para el marroquí, este remata de primera al segundo palo. Ajax 2 Tottenham 0.
30': gran jugada de Ajax, donde Tadic se hace el espacio y dispara cruzado, pero se va ancho el balón.
24': remate débil de Eriksen que controla fácil Onana.
23': remate de Son luego de quedar mano a mano con el arquero, que contiene muy bien.
Primer amonestado del encuentro, a los 16 minutos, Sissoko por parte del elenco inglés.
En 14 minutos de juego, el Ajax plantea la misma estrategia que en Inglaterra luego de conseguir la ventaja. El Tottenham intenta buscar los medios para llegar pero no logra conectarse con Eriksen.
Remate de Son que se estrella en el palo a los 6 minutos.
GOOOOOOOOOLLL!!!! de Ajax a los 4 minutos de juego. De Ligt pone el 1 a 0, y el 2 a 0 global.
3 minutos remate de Tadic que contiene Lloris.
Comienzo del partido en busca de la ansiada final.
Pocas llegadas a portería
El Tottenham sólo disparó una vez en la ida, es la peor cifra del club, resgistrada en la UEFA Champions League.
Disputa hasta el final
Solo quedan 2 fechas de la liga holandesa, el Ajax tiene la misma cantidad de puntos PSV, 80 cada uno. Ambos lucharan hasta el final para ver quien será el campeón.
Riesgo de no estar en Champions
El Tottenham necesita por lo menos un empate para asegurarse la plaza a Champions 2019-2020. Solo queda una fecha contra el Everton. El Arsenal está a 3 puntos (quinto) y Chelsea, que sería el último en entrar directo, está a solo un punto.
Inesperada derrota
El Tottenham cayó el sábado 4 de mayo por 1 a 0 contra el Bournemouth.
Campeón de Holanda
El domingo 5 de mayo, el Ajax se coronó campeón de la KNVB Cup, tras ganarle 4 a 0 al Willem ll.
