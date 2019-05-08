Resultado Ajax 2-3 Tottenham por la UEFA Champions League 2018-2019
Los de Ámsterdam reciben a Los Spurs de Mauricio Pochettino por la vuelta de las semifinales de la UEFA Champions League. El Ajax ganó 1 a 0 en White Hart Line con el tanto de Donny Van de Beek. Sigue el partido en vivo y directo a través de VAVEL.
35. 2-0!!!!
ZIYECH
ZIYECH
ZIYECH
ZIYECH
ZIYECH
ZIYECH#UCL #ajatot pic.twitter.com/tcN1YdfNvp— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 8, 2019
5. GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL!!!
MATTHIJS DE LIGT!!! YESSSSSS!!!#UCL #ajatot pic.twitter.com/L3QBTLIdFe— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 8, 2019
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Lucas, Son @WilliamHill odds (18+) https://t.co/O9QLjLkDsF #UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/UPlbX4XoZ7— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 8, 2019
You vs. Everyone who’s talking about other things than tonight. 😤#UCL #ajatot pic.twitter.com/gDXM94TWao— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 8, 2019
Tonight is the night. We believe. #UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/vh67RESWT5— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 8, 2019
One final training session in tonight's arena!
📍 @AFCAjax 🏟️ #UCL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/AJzfz0P0gn— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 8, 2019