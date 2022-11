Garnacho salva a un United que sigue con dudas

Christian Eriken's game by numbers vs. Fulham:



60 touches

6x possession won

4 accurate long balls

3 duels won

3 passes into the box

2 chances created

2 crosses

2 touches in opp. box

2 shots

1 shot on target

1 goal

1 assist



His first Manchester United goal. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/iOMBLfaY8F