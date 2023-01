Un cómodo United se clasifica a semifinales de la Carabao

Marcus Rashford's highest scoring seasons (all competitions):



◎ 2019/20: 22

◎ 2020/21: 21

◉ 2022/23: 14

◎ 2018/19: 13

◎ 2017/18: 13

◎ 2015/16: 8

◎ 2021/22: 5



His third best and we're only just in the new year. 👏