Top 25 combates de WWE en 2017

Esta es la lista publicada en WWE.com:
25. Intercontinental Championship Match:
Roman Reigns (c) vs Cesaro (RAW, 11 de diciembre)
24. United States Championship Match:
Kevin Owens (c) vs AJ Styles vs Chris Jericho (SmackDown LIVE, 25 de julio)
23. NXT Championship Match:
Bobby Roode (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)
22. WWE Championship Match:
John Cena (c) vs AJ Styles vs Dean Ambrose vs The Miz vs Baron Corbin vs Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber)
21. RAW Women's Championship Match:
Charlotte Flair (c) vs Bayley (RAW, 13 de febrero)
20. Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match:
Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs TJ Perkins vs Cedric Alexander vs Mustafa Ali vs Noam Dar (205 Live, 7 de febrero)
19. Universal Championship Match:
Kevin Owens (c) vs Roman Reigns (Royal Rumble)
18. WarGames Match:
SAnitY vs The Undisputed ERA vs The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong (NXT TakeOver: WarGames)
17. Fatal 5-Way Match:
Samoa Joe vs Seth Rollins vs Finn Bálor vs Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt (Extreme Rules)
16. Aleister Black vs The Velveteen Dream (NXT TakeOver: WarGames)
15. Universal Championship Match:
Goldberg (c) vs Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 33)
14. Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins (RAW, 29 de mayo)
13. RAW Tag Team Championship Match:
Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (c) vs Sheamus & Cesaro (No Mercy)
12. AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon (WrestleMania 33)
11. SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match:
The Usos (c) vs The New Day (Battleground)
10. Triple Threat Match:
Finn Bálor vs Seth Rollins vs The Miz (RAW, 1 de mayo)
9. Braun Strowman vs The Big Show (RAW, 20 de febrero)
8. NXT Tag Team Championship Match:
The Authors of Pain (c) vs #DIY vs The Revival (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)
7. Finn Bálor vs AJ Styles (TLC)
6. NXT Women's Championship Match:
Asuka (c) vs Ember Moon (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III)
5. Champion vs Champion Match:
Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles (Survivor Series)
4. SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match:
The New Day (c) vs The Usos (SummerSlam Kick-Off)
3. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match:
Tyler Bate (c) vs Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)
2. Universal Championship Match:
Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe vs Braun Strowman (SummerSlam)
1. WWE Championship Match:
AJ Styles (c) vs John Cena (Royal Rumble)