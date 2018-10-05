Cartelera WWE Super Show-Down

Este sábado se emitirá a través de WWE Network un evento histórico desde Melbourne, Australia. Estos son los combates pactados para el evento.

Tag Team Match:

Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics

​

WWE Cruiserweight Championship:

Cedric Alexander (c) vs Buddy Murphy

SmackDown Tag Team Championships:

The New Day (c) vs The Bar

6-Woman Tag Team Match:

Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad

Tag Team Match:

Bobby Lashley & John Cena vs Kevin Owens & Elias

SmackDown Women's Championship:

Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Oportunidad por el WWE Championship:

Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

6-Man Tag Team Match:

The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

WWE Championship:

AJ Styles (c) vs Samoa Joe

Last Time Ever Match:

The Undertaker vs Triple H