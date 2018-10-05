Tom Brady consiguió su pase 500 de touchdown // Foto: Patriots

Cartelera WWE Super Show-Down

Este sábado se celebrará en Australia el evento más grande del país de la lucha libre profesional.

oscarian97
Óscar GarcíaCuevas

Este sábado se emitirá a través de WWE Network un evento histórico desde Melbourne, Australia. Estos son los combates pactados para el evento.

Tag Team Match:

Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics

WWE Cruiserweight Championship:

Cedric Alexander (c) vs Buddy Murphy

SmackDown Tag Team Championships:

The New Day (c) vs The Bar

6-Woman Tag Team Match:

Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad

Tag Team Match:

Bobby Lashley & John Cena vs Kevin Owens & Elias

SmackDown Women's Championship:

Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Oportunidad por el WWE Championship:

Daniel Bryan vs The Miz

 

6-Man Tag Team Match:

The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

 

WWE Championship:

AJ Styles (c) vs Samoa Joe

 

Last Time Ever Match:

The Undertaker vs Triple H

 

