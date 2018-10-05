Cartelera WWE Super Show-Down

Este sábado se emitirá a través de WWE Network un evento histórico desde Melbourne, Australia. Estos son los combates pactados para el evento.
Tag Team Match:
Asuka & Naomi vs The IIconics
WWE Cruiserweight Championship:
Cedric Alexander (c) vs Buddy Murphy
SmackDown Tag Team Championships:
The New Day (c) vs The Bar
6-Woman Tag Team Match:
Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs The Riott Squad
Tag Team Match:
Bobby Lashley & John Cena vs Kevin Owens & Elias
SmackDown Women's Championship:
Becky Lynch (c) vs Charlotte Flair
Oportunidad por el WWE Championship:
Daniel Bryan vs The Miz
6-Man Tag Team Match:
The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre
WWE Championship:
AJ Styles (c) vs Samoa Joe
Last Time Ever Match:
The Undertaker vs Triple H