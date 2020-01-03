Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Wild Card NFL 2020

PUBLICIDAD
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles wildcard match.
Philadelphia and Seattle have already face each other at Lincoln Financial Field during week 12 of the regular season, having the Seahawks upsetting the Eagles by 17 - 9.
With a 11-5 record, Seattle is the best of the four NFL wildcards. On the other hand, Philadelphia has the worst record among 2019 season's Divisional Champions (9-7).
If you want to watch the game on TV, your option is: NBC.
If you want to directly stream it: NBC, DirecTV and NFL Game Pass.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
The Eagles finished the 2019 regular season as the number four team in terms of accomplished first downs. A big part of that statistic is due to Carson Wentz's accuracy. The quarterback completed 63.92% of his passes, throwing for 27 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions.
Bobby Wagner has been the heart of Seattle's defense for many years. The middle linebacker finished the regular season with 159 total tackles, the biggest amount in the whole NFL.
Thanks to its committee backfield, having Chris Carson and Marshawn Lynch as the biggest stars, Seattle ended up the regular season as the number four rushing offense in the NFL. However, the Seahawks will be facing the number three defense in terms of rushing yardage at Philadelphia.
The Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles match will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. The kick-off is scheduled at 4:40 pm ET.
My name is Rodrigo Íñiguez and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.