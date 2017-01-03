Top 25 combates de 2016

(WWE.com)

Esta es la lista publicada en WWE.com:

25. WWE Championship Match:

Triple H vs Dean Ambrose (WWE Roadblock)

24. 5 vs 5 Traditional Survivor Series Men´s Elimination Match:

Team RAW (Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman) vs Team Smackdown LIVE (AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Dean Ambrose, Shane McMahon) (Survivor Series)

23. RAW Tag Team Championship Match:

The New Day vs The Club (RAW, 26 de septiembre)

22. Money In The Bank Ladder Match:

Dean Ambrose vs Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho vs Cesaro vs Sami Zayn vs Alberto Del Rio (Money In The Bank)

21. Chris Jericho vs AJ Styles (Fastlane)

20. NXT Women´s Championship Match:

Asuka vs Bayley (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II)

19. WWE Tag Team Championship Match:

The New Day vs Y2AJ (RAW, 7 de marzo)

18. Dolph Ziggler vs Triple H (RAW, 14 de marzo)

17. WWE Championship Match:

Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns (Money In The Bank)

16. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

The Miz vs Cesaro vs Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn (Extreme Rules)

15. Hell In A Cell RAW Women´s Championship Match:

Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks (Hell In A Cell)

14. WWE Universal Championship Match:

Finn Balor vs Seth Rollins (SummerSlam)

13. NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

The Revival vs American Alpha (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

12. Extreme Rules WWE Championship Match:

Roman Reigns vs AJ Styles (Extreme Rules)

11. Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa (CWC, 3 de agosto)

10. Title vs Career WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

The Miz vs Dolph Ziggler (No Mercy)

9. John Cena vs AJ Styles (SummerSlam)

8. WWE Women´s Championship Match:

Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch (Wrestlemania 32)

7. No DQ WWE Universal Championship Match:

Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins (RAW, 21 de noviembre)

6. WWE Championship Match:

AJ Styles vs Dean Ambrose vs John Cena (No Mercy)

5. Kota Ibushi vs Cedric Alexander (CWC, 10 de agosto)

4. Sami Zayn vs Kevin Owens (Battleground)

3. WWE Women´s Championship Match:

Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks (RAW, 25 de julio)

2. Sami Zayn vs Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

1. 2-out-of-3-Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

The Revival vs #DIY (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)