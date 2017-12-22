Top 25 combates de WWE en 2017

Foto: WWE.com

Esta es la lista publicada en WWE.com:

25. Intercontinental Championship Match:

Roman Reigns (c) vs Cesaro (RAW, 11 de diciembre)

Foto: WWE.com

24. United States Championship Match:

Kevin Owens (c) vs AJ Styles vs Chris Jericho (SmackDown LIVE, 25 de julio)

Foto: WWE.com

23. NXT Championship Match:

Bobby Roode (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

Foto: WWE.com

22. WWE Championship Match:

John Cena (c) vs AJ Styles vs Dean Ambrose vs The Miz vs Baron Corbin vs Bray Wyatt (Elimination Chamber)

Foto: WWE.com

21. RAW Women's Championship Match:

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Bayley (RAW, 13 de febrero)

Foto: WWE.com

20. Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match:

Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs TJ Perkins vs Cedric Alexander vs Mustafa Ali vs Noam Dar (205 Live, 7 de febrero)

Foto: WWE.com

19. Universal Championship Match:

Kevin Owens (c) vs Roman Reigns (Royal Rumble)

Foto: WWE.com

18. WarGames Match:

SAnitY vs The Undisputed ERA vs The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong (NXT TakeOver: WarGames)

Foto: WWE.com

17. Fatal 5-Way Match:

Samoa Joe vs Seth Rollins vs Finn Bálor vs Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt (Extreme Rules)

Foto: WWE.com

16. Aleister Black vs The Velveteen Dream (NXT TakeOver: WarGames)

Foto: WWE.com

15. Universal Championship Match:

Goldberg (c) vs Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 33)

Foto: WWE.com

14. Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins (RAW, 29 de mayo)

Foto: WWE.com

13. RAW Tag Team Championship Match:

Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (c) vs Sheamus & Cesaro (No Mercy)

Foto: WWE.com

12. AJ Styles vs Shane McMahon (WrestleMania 33)

Foto: WWE.com

11. SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match:

The Usos (c) vs The New Day (Battleground)

Foto: WWE.com

10. Triple Threat Match:

Finn Bálor vs Seth Rollins vs The Miz (RAW, 1 de mayo)

Foto: WWE.com

9. Braun Strowman vs The Big Show (RAW, 20 de febrero)

Foto: WWE.com

8. NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

The Authors of Pain (c) vs #DIY vs The Revival (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

Foto: WWE.com

7. Finn Bálor vs AJ Styles (TLC)

Foto: WWE.com

6. NXT Women's Championship Match:

Asuka (c) vs Ember Moon (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III)

Foto: WWE.com

5. Champion vs Champion Match:

Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles (Survivor Series)

Foto: WWE.com

4. SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match:

The New Day (c) vs The Usos (SummerSlam Kick-Off)

Foto: WWE.com

3. WWE United Kingdom Championship Match:

Tyler Bate (c) vs Pete Dunne (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

Foto: WWE.com

2. Universal Championship Match:

Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe vs Braun Strowman (SummerSlam)

Foto: WWE.com

1. WWE Championship Match:

AJ Styles (c) vs John Cena (Royal Rumble)