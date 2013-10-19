Juegos de lanzamiento de PS4 y Xbox One

-Battlefield 4 (Xbox One y PS4)
EA (DICE)
-Call of Duty Ghosts (Xbox One y PS4)
Infinity Ward (Activision)
-Assassin´s Creed IV (Xbox One y PS4)
Ubisoft
-Killzone: Shadowfall (PS4)
Sony
-Knack (PS4)
Sony (Japan Studios)
-Dead Rising 3 (Xbox One y PS4)
Capcom
-FIFA 14 (Xbox One y PS4)
EA Sports
-Madden NFL 25 (Xbox One y PS4)
EA
-NBA 2K14 (Xbox One y PS4)
2Kgames
-NBA Live 2014 (Xbox One y PS4)
EA Sports
-Fighter Within (Xbox One)
Ubisoft
-Forza Motorsport 5 (Xbox One)
Microsoft
-Need for Speed Rivals (Xbox One y PS4)
EA
-Driveclub (PS4)
Evolution Studios
-Just Dance 2014 (Xbox One y PS4)
Ubisoft
-Zumba Fitness World Party (Xbox One y PS4)
Majesco Entertainments
-Lego Marvel Super Heroes (Xbox One y PS4)
TT Games
-Ryse: Son of Rome (Xbox One)
Crytek
-Skylanders Swap Force (Xbox One y PS4)
Activision
•Juegos en formato digital para Xbox One:
-Crimson Dragon
Grounding INC.
-Killer Instict
Double Helix Games
-LocoCycle
Twisted Pixel
-PowerStar Golf
PopCap Games
-Zoo Tycon
Frontier Developments
•Juegos en formato digital para PS4:
-Basement Crawl
Bloober Games
-Blacklight Retribution
Zombies Studios
-Contrast
Compulsion Games
-CounterSpy
Dynamighty
-DC Universe
SOE
-Doki-Doki Universe
HumanNature
-Flower
Thatgamecompany
-Hohokum
Santa Mónica Studios
-Minecraft
Mojang
-N++
Metanet Studios
-Pinball Arcade
Farsight Studios
-Planetside 2
SOE
-Resogun
Housemarque / XDEV
-Super Motherload
Xgen Studios
-Tiny Brains
Sperhead Games
-Warframe
Digital Extremes
-War Thunder
Gaijin Entertainment
Fuente de las imágenes: akihabarablues.com , gameit.es , gamers.vg , ign.com , asgeeks.com , almostnerdy.com , digitaltrends.com , ultimagame.es , ubisoft.com , meristation.com , needforspeed.com , hobbynews.es , levelup.com , juegosdb.com , skylanders.com , borntoplay.com , destructoid.com , gamespek.com , masmoto.com , gameiswar.com , news10.net , zonammorpg.com , entdepot.com , gameinformer.com , gamechop.com , shacknews.com , bubblews.com , anim-arte.com , polygon.com , f2p.com