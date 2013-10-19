Juegos de lanzamiento de PS4 y Xbox One
Foto: gizmodo.com

-Battlefield 4 (Xbox One y PS4)

EA (DICE)

-Call of Duty Ghosts (Xbox One y PS4)

Infinity Ward (Activision)

-Assassin´s Creed IV (Xbox One y PS4)

Ubisoft

-Killzone: Shadowfall (PS4)

Sony

-Knack (PS4)

Sony (Japan Studios)

-Dead Rising 3 (Xbox One y PS4)

Capcom

-FIFA 14 (Xbox One y PS4)

EA Sports

-Madden NFL 25 (Xbox One y PS4)

EA

-NBA 2K14 (Xbox One y PS4)

2Kgames

-NBA Live 2014 (Xbox One y PS4)

EA Sports

-Fighter Within (Xbox One)

Ubisoft

-Forza Motorsport 5 (Xbox One)

Microsoft

-Need for Speed Rivals (Xbox One y PS4)

EA

-Driveclub (PS4)

Evolution Studios

-Just Dance 2014 (Xbox One y PS4)

Ubisoft

-Zumba Fitness World Party (Xbox One y PS4)

Majesco Entertainments

-Lego Marvel Super Heroes (Xbox One y PS4)

TT Games

-Ryse: Son of Rome (Xbox One)

Crytek

-Skylanders Swap Force (Xbox One y PS4)

Activision

•Juegos en formato digital para Xbox One:

-Crimson Dragon

Grounding INC.

-Killer Instict

Double Helix Games

-LocoCycle

Twisted Pixel

-PowerStar Golf

PopCap Games

-Zoo Tycon

Frontier Developments

•Juegos en formato digital para PS4:

-Basement Crawl

Bloober Games

-Blacklight Retribution

Zombies Studios

-Contrast

Compulsion Games

-CounterSpy

Dynamighty

-DC Universe

SOE

-Doki-Doki Universe

HumanNature

-Flower

Thatgamecompany

-Hohokum

Santa Mónica Studios

-Minecraft

Mojang

-N++

Metanet Studios

-Pinball Arcade

Farsight Studios

-Planetside 2

SOE

-Resogun

Housemarque / XDEV

-Super Motherload

Xgen Studios

-Tiny Brains

Sperhead Games

-Warframe

Digital Extremes

-War Thunder

Gaijin Entertainment

