Nominaciones para los VGX 2013

El que puede ser el premio más importante en la industria del videojuego se celebrará el próximo 7 de Diciembre y será retransmitido por Spike TV. Este año, los prestigiosos galardones pasan a denominarse VGX debido al cambio de generación.

GTA V posee 9 nominaciones, Bioshock Infinite 8 y The Last of Us 7. Entre las compañías y desarrolladoras cabe mencionar a Sony con 11 nominaciones. Se puede votar a través de la página web de los VGX.

Estas son las categorías y los nominados:

JUEGO DEL AÑO

BioShock Infinite

Grand Theft Auto V

Super Mario 3D World

The Last of Us

Tomb Raider

ESTUDIO DEL AÑO

Irrational Games

Naughty Dog

Rockstar North

The Fullbright Company

MEJOR SHOOTER

Battlefield 4

BioShock Infinite

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Metro: Last Light

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN Y AVENTURA

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag

Grand Theft Auto V

The Last of Us

Tomb Raider

MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES

FIFA 14

MLB 13: The Show

NBA 2K14

NHL 14

MEJOR JUEGO INDIE

Gone Home

Kentucky Route Zero

Papers, Please

The Stanley Parable

MEJOR RPG

Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn

Fire Emblem: Awakening

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Pokemon X/Y

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA

Divekick

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Killer Instinct

Tekken Revolution

MEJOR JUEGO DE CARRERAS

F1 2013

Grid 2

Forza Motorsport 5

Need for Speed Rivals

MEJOR DLC

Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep

Dishonored: The Knife of Dunwall

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Mass Effect 3: Citadel

MEJOR JUEGO DE XBOX

BioShock Infinite

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Grand Theft Auto V

Tomb Raider

MEJOR JUEGO DE PLAYSTATION

Grand Theft Auto V

Rayman Legends

The Last of Us

Tomb Raider

MEJOR JUEGO DE NINTENDO

Pikmin 3

Rayman Legends

Super Mario 3D World

The Wonderful 101

MEJOR JUEGO DE PC

Battlefield 4

Gone Home

Papers, Please

The Stanley Parable

MEJOR JUEGO DE PORTÁTIL

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Pokemon X/Y

Tearaway

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

MEJOR JUEGO CASUAL

Animal Crossing: New Leaf

Disney Infinity

Plants vs. Zombies 2: It's About Time

Skylanders Swap Force

MEJOR DOBLADOR

Troy Baker como Joel en The Last of Us

Troy Baker como Booker DeWitt en BioShock Infinite

Steven Ogg como Trevor Philips en Grand Theft Auto V

Willem Dafoe como Nathan Dawkins en Beyond: Two Souls

MEJOR DOBLADORA

Ashely Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us

Courtnee Draper como Elizabeth en BioShock Infinite

Camilla Luddington como Lara Croft en Tomb Raider

Ellen Page como Jodie Holmes en Beyond: Two Souls

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

BioShock Infinite

Grand Theft Auto V

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

The Last of Us

MEJOR CANCIÓN

"ADHD"-Kendrick Lamar (Grand Theft Auto V)

"Sleepwalking"-The Chain Gang of 1974 (Grand Theft Auto V)

"Survival"-Eminem (Call of Duty: Ghosts)

"Will the Circle be Unbroken"-Courtnee Draper & Troy Baker (BioShock Infinite)

JUEGO MÁS ESPERADO

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Destiny

Look Dogs

Titanfall

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Fuente de las imágenes: Hobbynews.es , cabezascortadas.com