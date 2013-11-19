Nominaciones para los VGX 2013

El que puede ser el premio más importante en la industria del videojuego se celebrará el próximo 7 de Diciembre y será retransmitido por Spike TV. Este año, los prestigiosos galardones pasan a denominarse VGX debido al cambio de generación.
GTA V posee 9 nominaciones, Bioshock Infinite 8 y The Last of Us 7. Entre las compañías y desarrolladoras cabe mencionar a Sony con 11 nominaciones. Se puede votar a través de la página web de los VGX.
Estas son las categorías y los nominados:
JUEGO DEL AÑO
BioShock Infinite
Grand Theft Auto V
Super Mario 3D World
The Last of Us
Tomb Raider
ESTUDIO DEL AÑO
Irrational Games
Naughty Dog
Rockstar North
The Fullbright Company
MEJOR SHOOTER
Battlefield 4
BioShock Infinite
Call of Duty: Ghosts
Metro: Last Light
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN Y AVENTURA
Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag
Grand Theft Auto V
The Last of Us
Tomb Raider
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES
FIFA 14
MLB 13: The Show
NBA 2K14
NHL 14
MEJOR JUEGO INDIE
Gone Home
Kentucky Route Zero
Papers, Please
The Stanley Parable
MEJOR RPG
Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn
Fire Emblem: Awakening
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
Pokemon X/Y
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA
Divekick
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Killer Instinct
Tekken Revolution
MEJOR JUEGO DE CARRERAS
F1 2013
Grid 2
Forza Motorsport 5
Need for Speed Rivals
MEJOR DLC
Borderlands 2: Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep
Dishonored: The Knife of Dunwall
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon
Mass Effect 3: Citadel
MEJOR JUEGO DE XBOX
BioShock Infinite
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Grand Theft Auto V
Tomb Raider
MEJOR JUEGO DE PLAYSTATION
Grand Theft Auto V
Rayman Legends
The Last of Us
Tomb Raider
MEJOR JUEGO DE NINTENDO
Pikmin 3
Rayman Legends
Super Mario 3D World
The Wonderful 101
MEJOR JUEGO DE PC
Battlefield 4
Gone Home
Papers, Please
The Stanley Parable
MEJOR JUEGO DE PORTÁTIL
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Pokemon X/Y
Tearaway
The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds
MEJOR JUEGO CASUAL
Animal Crossing: New Leaf
Disney Infinity
Plants vs. Zombies 2: It's About Time
Skylanders Swap Force
MEJOR DOBLADOR
Troy Baker como Joel en The Last of Us
Troy Baker como Booker DeWitt en BioShock Infinite
Steven Ogg como Trevor Philips en Grand Theft Auto V
Willem Dafoe como Nathan Dawkins en Beyond: Two Souls
MEJOR DOBLADORA
Ashely Johnson como Ellie en The Last of Us
Courtnee Draper como Elizabeth en BioShock Infinite
Camilla Luddington como Lara Croft en Tomb Raider
Ellen Page como Jodie Holmes en Beyond: Two Souls
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
BioShock Infinite
Grand Theft Auto V
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
The Last of Us
MEJOR CANCIÓN
"ADHD"-Kendrick Lamar (Grand Theft Auto V)
"Sleepwalking"-The Chain Gang of 1974 (Grand Theft Auto V)
"Survival"-Eminem (Call of Duty: Ghosts)
"Will the Circle be Unbroken"-Courtnee Draper & Troy Baker (BioShock Infinite)
JUEGO MÁS ESPERADO
South Park: The Stick of Truth
Destiny
Look Dogs
Titanfall
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
