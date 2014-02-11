Desvelada la lista de logros de Rambo

Admitidlo, todos queréis probar el juego de Rambo, por muy mala pinta que tenga. Después de haber anunciado su fecha de lanzamiento, ahora es el turno de conocer sus logros para saber qué nos espera en esta orgía de sangre y balas, en la que sólo un hombre como él puede sobrevivir.
Podéis mirar la lista sin ningún miedo, no vais a encontrar spoilers.
- Prologue: 2 stars on Prologue
- Jail Escape: 2 stars on Jail Escape
- Forrest Hunt: 2 stars on Forrest Hunt
- Hope Demolition: 2 stars on Hope Demolition
- First Blood Complete: 3 stars on all CHAPTER 1 Levels
- POW Camp: 2 stars on POW Camp
- River Run: 2 stars on River Run
- Escape from Interrogation: 2 stars on Escape from Interrogation
- Deep Jungle: 2 stars on Deep Jungle
- Village Encounter: 2 stars on Village Encounter
- The Waterfall: 2 stars on The Waterfall
- P.O.W. Evacuation: 2 stars on P.O.W. Evacuation
- First Blood Part II Complete: 3 stars on all CHAPTER 2 Levels
- Afghan Camp: 2 stars on Afghan Camp
- The Fort: 2 stars on The Fort
- The Fort 2nd attempt: 2 stars on The Fort 2nd attempt
- Cave Encounter: 2 stars on Cave Encounter
- Final Battle: 2 stars on The Final Battle
- Rambo III Complete: 3 stars on all CHAPTER 3 Levels
- War you won't believe: 15x Score Multiplier on any level
- Become War to survive a War: 20 kill per minute ratio on any level
- Your worst nightmare: 10 kill chain combo on any level
- I'm the last one, Sir: 3000 kills in total
- Good supply of body bags: 2000 headshots in total
- God didn: Reach rank 20
- God would have mercy: Reload Combo of 100 on any level
- My War is Over: Complete story mode on Green Beret difficulty
Como podéis ver, no necesitan excusas para hacer algo más variados los logros y el juego en general, nada de típica búsqueda de documentos o cosas por el estilo, el objetivo es claro, matar, matar y matar. El 21 de febrero comprobaremos lo que da de sí Rambo en PS3, Xbox 360 y PC, aquí podéis ver su último tráiler.