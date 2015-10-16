One Direction lanza ‘Perfect’, su segundo single de 'Made in the A.M.'

En menos de un mes la espera habrá terminado y tendremos nuevo álbum de estudio de One Direction. Mientras tanto para hacer más amena la espera los británicos han lanzado su segundo single, es la tercera canción que dan a conocer de su nuevo trabajo, tras “Drag Me Down” e “Infinity”

“Perfect” que fue escrita por Louis Tomlinson y Harry Styles, junto con Julian Bunetta, Jesse Shatkin, Jacob Kasher, John Ryan y Maureen Anne McDonald. Es una canción bastante diferente de todo lo que One Direction nos ha enseñado anteriormente, habla sobre el amor irónico y un trasfondo musical que engancha.

Pocos minutos después de que el single se escuchara por primera vez a las 7:45am de Reino Unido en el programa de desayuno de Nick Grimshaw en Radio 1, las fans ya se habían hecho con el control de las redes sociales y el hashtag #ItsPerfectDay es lo más comentado en las tendencias globales de Twitter.

Para los que aún no lo hayáis escuchado, “Perfect” está disponible con el pre-order del álbum a través de iTunes o en Spotify.

Hace tan solo unos días el grupo había anunciado a través de su cuenta oficial de Snapchat la lista de canciones de su quinto trabajo, cuya edición deluxe está compuesta por 17 canciones que son:

Hey Angel Drag Me Down Perfect Infinity End of the Day If I Could Fly Long Way Down Never Enough Olivia What a Feeling Love You Goodbye I Want to Write You a Song History Temporary Fix Walking in the Wind Wolves A.M

Aquí os dejamos el video de la recopilación de los snaps:

Letra completa de “Perfect”:

I might never be your knight in shining armor

I might never be the one you take home to mother

And I might never be the one who brings you flowers

But I can be the one, be the one tonight



When I first saw you

From across the room

I could tell that you were curious (Oh, yeah)

Girl, I hope you’re sure

What you're looking for

‘Cause I’m not good at making promises



But if you like causing trouble up in hotel rooms

And if you like having secret little rendezvous

If you like to do the things you know that we shouldn’t do

Baby, I'm perfect

Baby, I'm perfect for you

And if you like midnight driving with the windows down

And if you like going places we can’t even pronounce

If you like to do whatever you've been dreaming about

Baby, you’re perfect

Baby, you’re perfect

So let's start right now



I might never be the hand you put your heart in

Or the arms that hold you any time you want them

But that don’t mean that we can’t live here in the moment

‘Cause I can be the one you love from time to time



When I first saw you

From across the room

I could tell that you were curious (Oh, yeah)

Girl, I hope you’re sure

What you're looking for

Cause I'm not good at making promises



But if you like causing trouble up in hotel rooms

And if you like having secret little rendezvous

If you like to do the things you know that we shouldn’t do

Baby, I'm perfect

Baby, I'm perfect for you

And if you like midnight driving with the windows down

And if you like going places we can’t even pronounce

If you like to do whatever you've been dreaming about

Baby, you’re perfect

Baby, you’re perfect

So let's start right now



And if you like cameras flashing every time we go out

(Oh, yeah)

And if you're looking for someone to write your breakup songs about

Baby, I'm perfect

Baby, we're perfect



But if you like causing trouble up in hotel rooms

And if you like having secret little rendezvous

If you like to do the things you know that we shouldn’t do

Baby, I'm perfect

Baby, I'm perfect for you

And if you like midnight driving with the windows down

And if you like going places we can’t even pronounce

If you like to do whatever you've been dreaming about

Baby, you’re perfect

Baby, you’re perfect

So let's start right now