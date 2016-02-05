Nuevo vídeo de Simple Plan para "Opinion Overload"

El grupo canadiense Simple Plan, liderado por Pierre Bouvier, ha dado a conocer hoy su nuevo single “Opinion Overload” y también el video musical del mismo. De trata de una canción de estilo puramente pop-punk que lleva al grupo de nuevo a sus orígenes, un sonido que quizá les había faltado en su último trabajo de estudio y que los seguidores de siempre están disfrutando.

Además, el videoclip tiene ciertas similitudes a otro de una de sus canciones más sonadas, recuerda mucho a las tomas en directo de la grabación para “I’d Do Anything”, segundo single del álbum debut de la banda No “Pads, No Helmets... Just Balls” lanzado en el año 2002.

Jeff Stinco, guitarrista del grupo, escribió en su cuenta de Twitter que “Opinion Overload” es una canción que habla sobre “seguir tu corazón y no dejar que nadie te diga que no puedes hacer algo”. Mientras que el resto de los componentes han agradecido a través de sus diferentes redes sociales el cariño de sus fans.

'Taking One For The Team’, quinto álbum de estudio de los canadienses, saldrá a la venta el próximo 19 de febrero, y la banda llegará a España con Ghost Town para iniciar su tour ‘Taking One For The Team Tour’ tan solo cinco días después. Hay que recordar que en nuestro país visitarán Madrid, Bilbao y Barcelona y las entradas ya están a la venta.

Letra completa de la canción

So you think you got me figured out

Won't you go ahead and tell me what I'm all about

You know I'm dying to hear it

I'm getting sick of all the sticks and stones you throw

Now it feels like it's opinion overload

I can take it but but I'd rather leave it

Get out of my face

Quit bringing me down

I don't care what you say

So what part of that don't you understand?

Hey!

I'm doing things exactly like I want to

What part of that don't understand?

Hey!

And I don't give a damn if you don't approve

What part of that don't you understand?

Hey!

You're so tough, throwing punches with your words

You think you're clever

Let me tell you you're not the first

Say something I haven't heard yet

You're disrespectful

Always quick to judge

I kinda wonder if you're doing it just because

It must be nice being perfect

Get out of my face

Quit bringing me down

I don't care what you say

So what part of that don't you understand?

Hey!

I'm doing things exactly like I want to

What part of that don't understand?

Hey!

And I don't give a damn if you don't approve

What part of that don't you understand?

Hey!

I won't apologize

For what I feel inside

I won't be pushed around

I won't be backing down

Not doing what you say

I'll never change my ways

Get out of my face

Hey!

I'm doing things exactly like I want to

What part of that don't you understand?

Hey!

And don't give a damn if you don't approve

What part of that don't you understand?

Hey!

(I won't apologize for what I feel inside)

What part of that don't you understand?

(Not doing what you say, I'll never change my ways)

What part of that don't you understand?