BRITS 2017: Todo lo que necesitas saber

El evento anual que entrega los premios más importantes del Reino Unido en las diferentes categorías musicales está programado para el próximo 22 de febrero a las 6pm, hora inglesa (7pm hora española), en el O2 Arena de Londres. Para todos aquellos que no puedan disfrutar de la gala, se retransmitirá en directo por el canal británico ITV y para los que quieran ir y aun no hayan comprado sus entradas, aún quedan algunas localidades disponibles a través de la página del O2 Arena por 105 libras.
La gala iba a ser presentada originalmente por Michael Bubble, pero renunció a asistir para poder más tiempo con su familia cuando Noah, su hijo de tres años junto a la modelo y actriz argentina Luisana Lopilato, fue diagnosticado de cáncer. En su lugar, los encargados de dar vida al show serán los presentadores de televisión Emma Willis y Dermot O´Leary
Además, han empezado a hacerse oficiales los anuncios de los artistas que pasarán por el escenario a lo largo de la noche. Entre los más destacados hasta el momento son Emeli Sande, The 1975, Little Mix, Robbie Williams y Ed Sheeran.
I'll be performing at this year's @brits - got my own emoji as well #EdSheeranBRITs— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) 6 de febrero de 2017
2017 keeps getting BETTER! We're SO excited to announce that we're performing at the @BRITs again last year was a dream #LittleMixBRITs pic.twitter.com/uJmDsMiaLB— Little Mix (@LittleMix) 14 de enero de 2017
Can't wait to play the @brits next month - check out the brand new emoji! #RobbieWilliamsBRITs https://t.co/j0Kvpi5mDJ pic.twitter.com/MEzOKgi3oz— Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) 19 de enero de 2017
Por último, os dejamos la lista completa de nominados que por primera vez en su historia, el pasado 14 de enero se dio a conocer a través de un show en directo por la cadena ITV:
Mejor artista británico masculino:
- David Bowie
- Craig David
- Kano
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Skepta
Mejor artista británica femenina:
- Anohni
- Ellie Goulding
- Lianne La Havas
- Nao
- Emeli Sande
Mejor grupo británico:
- The 1975
- Bastillle
- Biffy Clyro
- Little Mix
- Radiohead
Mejor artista revelación británico:
- Anne-Marie
- Blossoms
- Rag 'N' Bone Man
- Skepta
- Stormzy
Premio del público:
- Rag 'N' Bone Man - winner
- Anne-Marie
- Dua Lipa
Mejor single británico:
- James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
- Clean Bandit - Rockabye
- Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend
- Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car
- Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
- Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex
- Callum Scott - Dancing On My Own
- Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like
- Alan Walker - Faded
- Zayn - Pillowtalk
Album británico del año:
- The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep...
- David Bowie - Blackstar
- Kano - Made In The Manor
- Michael Kiwanuka - Love and Hate
- Skepta - Konnichiwa
Video musical británico del año:
- Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
- James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go
- Clean Bandit - Rockabye
- Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car
- Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend
- Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came For
- Little Mix - Hair
- One Direction - History
- Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like
- Zayn - Pillowtalk
Mejor artista internacional masculino:
- Bon Iver
- Leonard Cohen
- Drake
- Bruno Mars
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista internacional femenina:
- Beyonce
- Christine and the Queens
- Rihanna
- Sia
- Solange
Mejor grupo internacional:
- A Tribe Called Quest
- Drake and Future
- Kings of Leon
- Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
- Twenty-One Pilots