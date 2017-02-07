BRITS 2017: Todo lo que necesitas saber

El evento anual que entrega los premios más importantes del Reino Unido en las diferentes categorías musicales está programado para el próximo 22 de febrero a las 6pm, hora inglesa (7pm hora española), en el O2 Arena de Londres. Para todos aquellos que no puedan disfrutar de la gala, se retransmitirá en directo por el canal británico ITV y para los que quieran ir y aun no hayan comprado sus entradas, aún quedan algunas localidades disponibles a través de la página del O2 Arena por 105 libras.

La gala iba a ser presentada originalmente por Michael Bubble, pero renunció a asistir para poder más tiempo con su familia cuando Noah, su hijo de tres años junto a la modelo y actriz argentina Luisana Lopilato, fue diagnosticado de cáncer. En su lugar, los encargados de dar vida al show serán los presentadores de televisión Emma Willis y Dermot O´Leary

Además, han empezado a hacerse oficiales los anuncios de los artistas que pasarán por el escenario a lo largo de la noche. Entre los más destacados hasta el momento son Emeli Sande, The 1975, Little Mix, Robbie Williams y Ed Sheeran.

I'll be performing at this year's @brits - got my own emoji as well #EdSheeranBRITs — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) 6 de febrero de 2017

2017 keeps getting BETTER! We're SO excited to announce that we're performing at the @BRITs again last year was a dream #LittleMixBRITs pic.twitter.com/uJmDsMiaLB — Little Mix (@LittleMix) 14 de enero de 2017

Por último, os dejamos la lista completa de nominados que por primera vez en su historia, el pasado 14 de enero se dio a conocer a través de un show en directo por la cadena ITV:

Mejor artista británico masculino:

David Bowie

Craig David

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

Mejor artista británica femenina:

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Lianne La Havas

Nao

Emeli Sande

Mejor grupo británico:

The 1975

Bastillle

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

Mejor artista revelación británico:

Anne-Marie

Blossoms

Rag 'N' Bone Man

Skepta

Stormzy

Premio del público:

Rag 'N' Bone Man - winner

Anne-Marie

Dua Lipa

Mejor single británico:

James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Clean Bandit - Rockabye

Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend

Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex

Callum Scott - Dancing On My Own

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like

Alan Walker - Faded

Zayn - Pillowtalk

Album británico del año:

The 1975 - I Like It When You Sleep...

David Bowie - Blackstar

Kano - Made In The Manor

Michael Kiwanuka - Love and Hate

Skepta - Konnichiwa

Video musical británico del año:

Adele - Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Clean Bandit - Rockabye

Jonas Blue ft Dakota - Fast Car

Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend

Calvin Harris ft Rihanna - This Is What You Came For

Little Mix - Hair

One Direction - History

Tinie Tempah ft Zara Larsson - Girls Like

Zayn - Pillowtalk

Mejor artista internacional masculino:

Bon Iver

Leonard Cohen

Drake

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Mejor artista internacional femenina:

Beyonce

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

Mejor grupo internacional: