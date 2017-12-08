Louis Tomlinson lanza su nuevo single, "Miss You"

El británico Louis Tomlinson va lanzado a triunfar en su carrera en solitario, algo que ya consiguió como miembro de One Direction, la boyband más exitosa de los últimos tiempos. Tras haber ganado el premio MTV VMA a “Mejor Artista en Reino Unido e Irlanda”, el cantante natural de Doncaster ha lanzado su segundo single como solista que ya está triunfando alrededor del mundo.

La nueva canción se llama “Miss You” y es sorprendentemente roquera con algunos toques de pop-punk pero sin poder meterla definitivamente en ese género. Louis ha contado: “Escribí la canción sobre un momento en mi vida cuando salía de fiesta todas las noches. Visto en retrospectiva, era una tontería, y solo me estaba dejando llevar. Porque en realidad, muy dentro de mí sentía cuánto echaba de menos a la chica a la que amaba. Para mí era importante ser honesto al escribir esta canción”.

El tema ya ha alcanzado el top ten de 28 países en iTunes, incluido Estados Unidos y fue presentado en directo por primera vez en la final del X-Factor británico el pasado sábado.

“Miss You” es su segundo single en solitario propiamente dicho ya que primero lanzó “Just Hold On”, una colaboración con Steve Aoki; después “Back To You”, otra colaboración, pero en este caso con la americana Bebe Rexha y Digital Farm Animals. Ambas canciones llegaron al top 10 de la lista de singles del Reino Unido y “Back To You” ha sido número 1 en 37 países, con más de 220 millones de reproducciones del videoclip en YouTube y más de un millón de copias vendidas.

Más recientemente, sacó al mercado su primera canción completamente en solitario llamada “Just Like You” y, por lo tanto, este nuevo single es el cuarto anticipo de su álbum debut, del que aún no se sabe ni título ni fecha de lanzamiento, la única información hasta el momento es que Louis está grabándolo actualmente y que saldrá a la venta en 2018.

Letra completa de “Miss You” de Louis Tomlinson

Is it my imagination?

Is it something that I’m taking?

All the smiles that I’m faking

“Everything is great

Everything is fucking great”

Going out every weekend

Staring at the stars on the ceiling

Hollywood friends, gotta see them

Such a good time

I believe it this time

[Pre-Chorus]

Tuesday night

Glazed over eyes

Just one more pint or five

Does it even matter anyway?

[Chorus]

We’re dancing on tables

And I’m off my face

With all of my people

And it couldn’t get better they say

We’re singing 'til last call

And it’s all out of tune

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits me when the lights go on

Shit, maybe I miss you

[Verse 2]

Just like that and I’m sober

I’m asking myself, “Is it over?”

Maybe I was lying when I told you

“Everything is great

Everything is fucking great”

And all of these thoughts and the feelings

Chase you down if you don’t need them

I’ve been checking my phone all evening

Such a good time

I believe it this time

[Pre-Chorus]

Tuesday night

Glazed over eyes

Just one more pint or five

Does it even matter anyway?

[Chorus]

We’re dancing on tables

And I’m off my face

With all of my people

And it couldn’t get better they say

We’re singing 'til last call

And it’s all out of tune

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits me when the lights go on

Shit, maybe I miss you

[Bridge]

Now I’m asking my friends how to say “I’m sorry”

They say “Lad, give it time, there’s no need to worry”

And we can’t even be on the phone now

And I can’t even be with you alone now

Oh, how shit changes

We were in love, now we’re strangers

When I feel it coming up, I just throw it all away

Get another two shots 'cause it doesn’t matter anyway

[Chorus]

We’re dancing on tables

And I’m off my face

With all of my people

And it couldn’t get better they say

We’re singing 'til last call

And it’s all out of tune

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits me when the lights go on

We’re dancing on tables

And I’m off my face

With all of my people

And it couldn’t get better they say

We’re singing 'til last call

And it’s all out of tune

Should be laughing, but there’s something wrong

And it hits me when the lights go on

Shit, maybe I’ll miss you