Nominaciones al Oscar 2019

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas ha anunciado sus nominados y como cada año nos hemos encontrados con sorpresas y disgustos.

ROMA del director mexicano Alfonso Cuarón y The Favourite del director griego Yorgos Lanthimos han sido las películas más nominadas con 10 cada una entre las que se destacan Mejor Película y Director.

Tampoco ha dejado de sorprender la inclusión de Willem Dafoe en Mejor Actor por su interpretación de Vincent Van Gogh en At Eternity’s Gate, la de Marina de Tavira como Mejor Actriz de Reparto por ROMA y la inclusión de Pawel Pawlikowski en Mejor Dirección por su película Cold War, también nominada en Mejor Película Extranjera y Mejor Fotografía.

A continuación puedes ver la lista completa de nominados:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

MEJOR ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

MEJOR DIRECTOR

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

GUIÓN ADAPTADO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

GUIÓN ORIGINAL

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

FOTOGRAFÍA

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

VESTUARIO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

MONTAJE

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

PELÍCULA EXTRAJERA

Capernaum (Líbano)

Cold War (Polonia)

Never Look Away (Alemania)

Roma (México)

Shoplifters (Japón)

DOCUMENTAL

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End Of Sentence

PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

BANDA SONORA

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle Of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

All The Stars, Black Panther

I’ll Fight, RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR

Shallow

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs

EFECTOS VISUALES

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

La ceremonia se llevará a cabo la noche del 24 de febrero.