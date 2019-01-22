Nominaciones al Oscar 2019

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas ha anunciado sus nominados y como cada año nos hemos encontrados con sorpresas y disgustos.
ROMA del director mexicano Alfonso Cuarón y The Favourite del director griego Yorgos Lanthimos han sido las películas más nominadas con 10 cada una entre las que se destacan Mejor Película y Director.
Tampoco ha dejado de sorprender la inclusión de Willem Dafoe en Mejor Actor por su interpretación de Vincent Van Gogh en At Eternity’s Gate, la de Marina de Tavira como Mejor Actriz de Reparto por ROMA y la inclusión de Pawel Pawlikowski en Mejor Dirección por su película Cold War, también nominada en Mejor Película Extranjera y Mejor Fotografía.
A continuación puedes ver la lista completa de nominados:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
MEJOR ACTOR
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
MEJOR DIRECTOR
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
Vice, Adam McKay
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
GUIÓN ADAPTADO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
GUIÓN ORIGINAL
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
FOTOGRAFÍA
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
VESTUARIO
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
MONTAJE
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
PELÍCULA EXTRAJERA
Capernaum (Líbano)
Cold War (Polonia)
Never Look Away (Alemania)
Roma (México)
Shoplifters (Japón)
DOCUMENTAL
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End Of Sentence
PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
CORTOMETRAJE ANIMADO
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
BANDA SONORA
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle Of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
All The Stars, Black Panther
I’ll Fight, RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go, MPR
Shallow
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings, Buster Scruggs
EFECTOS VISUALES
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
EDICIÓN DE SONIDO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
La ceremonia se llevará a cabo la noche del 24 de febrero.