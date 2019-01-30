Tom Odell lanza nuevo vídeo para "Go Tell Her Now"

Hace unos días Tom Odell lanzaba una versión acústica de su canción "Go Tell Her Now", un pequeño adelanto al anuncio de que dicho tema se convertiría en su tercer single de "Jubilee Road", tras "If You Wanna Love Somebody" y "Half As Good As You (feat. Alice Merton)".
"La banda y yo nos lo pasamos muy bien haciendo el vídeo de "Go Tell Her Now", espero que os haga sonreir", decía Tom en el post de su página oficial de Facebook con el anuncio de lanzamiento de su nuevo vídeo musical.
En una entrevista con el periódico británico "The Sun", Tom Odell habló sobre "Go Tell Her Now" y dijo: "creo que es la canción perfecta para levantar un poco el ánimo hacia el final del álbum. El sentimiento es simple, ve y dile a la persona que amas que la amas".
En estos momentos Tom se encuentra de tour por Europa presentando su tercer álbum de estudio, "Jubilee Road", y recordamos que ya pasó por nuestro país en noviembre, aunque en una entrevista nos comentó la posibilidad de volver a España en verano. Habrá que seguir esperando para conocer si realmente podremos volver a disfrutar de su maravilloso directo y su maestría al piano.
Letra completa de "Go Tell Her Now":
You write her a message
Then you press delete
Calling her up
You don't wanna speak what you know
You see her by chance
Out on the street
You wanna hold her, console her
You can't find the right way to show
So you talk 'bout the weather
You talk 'bout your shoes
You're longing forever
To tell her the truth
So don't wait up
Go tell her now
Don't wait around
Or you may never know
You may never know how she's feeling
(Know how she's feeling)
Maybe she wants you
Maybe she's shy
Maybe her heart will always be blind to your love
So go take the roses
You left in the sink
Strike all your poses
Knock back a drink
I said, don't wait up
Go tell her now
Don't wait around
Or you may never know
You may never know how she's feeling
Don't wait up
Go tell her now
Don't wait around
Or you may never know
You may never know how she's feeling
You've been learning all the little parts on the TV
You've been singing like a bitter star that could have been
Soon you'll be singing in a little bar in Beverley
All about your broken heart so full of dreams
Oh you're killing me
You're killing me
Killing me
Oh
Don't wait up
Go tell her now
Don't wait around
I said, don't wait up
Go tell her now
Don't wait around
Or you may never know
You may never know how she's feeling