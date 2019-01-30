Tom Odell lanza nuevo vídeo para "Go Tell Her Now"

Hace unos días Tom Odell lanzaba una versión acústica de su canción "Go Tell Her Now", un pequeño adelanto al anuncio de que dicho tema se convertiría en su tercer single de "Jubilee Road", tras "If You Wanna Love Somebody" y "Half As Good As You (feat. Alice Merton)".

"La banda y yo nos lo pasamos muy bien haciendo el vídeo de "Go Tell Her Now", espero que os haga sonreir", decía Tom en el post de su página oficial de Facebook con el anuncio de lanzamiento de su nuevo vídeo musical.

En una entrevista con el periódico británico "The Sun", Tom Odell habló sobre "Go Tell Her Now" y dijo: "creo que es la canción perfecta para levantar un poco el ánimo hacia el final del álbum. El sentimiento es simple, ve y dile a la persona que amas que la amas".

En estos momentos Tom se encuentra de tour por Europa presentando su tercer álbum de estudio, "Jubilee Road", y recordamos que ya pasó por nuestro país en noviembre, aunque en una entrevista nos comentó la posibilidad de volver a España en verano. Habrá que seguir esperando para conocer si realmente podremos volver a disfrutar de su maravilloso directo y su maestría al piano.

Letra completa de "Go Tell Her Now":

You write her a message

Then you press delete

Calling her up

You don't wanna speak what you know

You see her by chance

Out on the street

You wanna hold her, console her

You can't find the right way to show

So you talk 'bout the weather

You talk 'bout your shoes

You're longing forever

To tell her the truth

So don't wait up

Go tell her now

Don't wait around

Or you may never know

You may never know how she's feeling

(Know how she's feeling)

Maybe she wants you

Maybe she's shy

Maybe her heart will always be blind to your love

So go take the roses

You left in the sink

Strike all your poses

Knock back a drink

I said, don't wait up

Go tell her now

Don't wait around

Or you may never know

You may never know how she's feeling

Don't wait up

Go tell her now

Don't wait around

Or you may never know

You may never know how she's feeling

You've been learning all the little parts on the TV

You've been singing like a bitter star that could have been

Soon you'll be singing in a little bar in Beverley

All about your broken heart so full of dreams

Oh you're killing me

You're killing me

Killing me

Oh

Don't wait up

Go tell her now

Don't wait around

I said, don't wait up

Go tell her now

Don't wait around

Or you may never know

You may never know how she's feeling