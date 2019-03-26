"Another Love" de Tom Odell alcanza 200 millones de visualizaciones en YouTube

Tom Odell se ha hecho un nombre en el mundo de la música gracias a sus emotivas y sinceras canciones; y el pistoletazo de salida lo dio con "Another Love", allá por el año 2012. Fue la canción que le dio a conocer tanto en el Reino Unido como en el resto del mundo, y aunque ha tardado aproximadamente 6 años y medio en conseguirlo, el vídeo oficial de "Another Love" ha alcanzado el ansiado número de 200 millones de visualizaciones en YouTube.

Hace casi medio año que Tom Odell lanzó su tercer álbum de estudio "Jubilee Road" y actualmente se encuentra de tour dando la vuelta al mundo para presentarlo. Recordamos que pasó por España en noviembre con conciertos en Madrid y Barcelona y nos dijo en una entrevista que habían hablado con el promotor y "puede que volvamos a España el próximo verano", sin embargo no hay nada anunciado por el momento. En estos momentos está terminando el tour por Asia y empezará en breves el recorrido por Estados Unidos y Canadá, para terminar el verano tocando en varios festivales por toda Europa.

Además, también está escribiendo canciones nuevas y algunas de ellas las ha ido cantando en los últimos conciertos, como es el caso de "28", "Ordinary Love" o "Tears That Never Dry"

Letra completa de "Another Love"

I wanna take you somewhere

So you know I care

But it's so cold

And I don't know where

I brought you daffodils in a pretty string

But they won't flower

Like they did last spring

And I wanna kiss you, make you feel alright

I'm just so tired to share my nights

I wanna cry and I wanna love

But all my tears have been used up



On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up, up



And if somebody hurts you

I wanna fight

But my hands been broken one too many times

So I'll use my voice

I'll be so fucking rude

Words they always win

But I know I'll lose

And I'd sing a song

That'd be just ours

But I sang 'em all to another heart

And I wanna cry

I wanna learn to love

But all my tears have been used up



On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up, up



(Oh, need a love, now, my heart is thinking of)



I wanna sing a song

That'd be just ours

But I sang 'em all to another heart

And I wanna cry

I wanna fall in love

But all my tears have been used up



On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up

On another love, another love

All my tears have been used up, up