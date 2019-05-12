Ed Sheeran y Justin Bieber estrenan una nueva canción juntos

El cantautor británico, Ed Sheeran, vuelve a las andadas después de dos años trabajando en lo que parece su próximo álbum. Esta vez no viene solo, resulta que Justin Bieber y él han decidido colaborar en el nuevo single “I Don’t Care”.

No es la primera vez que vemos a estos dos artistas trabajar juntos y es que el famoso tema “Love Yourself” de Justin Bieber fue compuesto por Ed allá por el año 2015, consiguiendo estar en el nº1 de muchas listas.

Tras la gran expectación creada en redes por ambos cantantes, el pasado 9 de mayo se estrenó “I Don’t Care” junto con el vídeo lyrics. Además, al momento de salir ya estaba disponible en plataformas digitales de streaming y descarga.

“I Don’t Care” es un sencillo bailable que junto a las notas de piano y la compañía de la guitarra han mostrado la esencia de ambos artistas, combinando ambas voces han creado una canción diferente pero fiel a lo que estamos acostumbrados a escuchar del cantante británico.

En el estribillo está el optimismo de ‘I don’t care’: “Nada me importa si tú me abrazas”. Así lo cantan al unísono Justin Bieber y Ed Sheeran, defendiendo lo bien que se siente una persona al sentirse correspondido en el amor y estando enamorado.

Max Martin y Shellback han sido los productores de este éxito que ya está dando la vuelta por el mundo y, además, actualmente es número 1 en más de 60 países, incluyendo Estados Unidos.

Letra completa de “I Don’t Care”:

I’m at a party I don’t wanna be at

And I don’t ever wear a suit and tie, yeah

Wonderin’ if I could sneak out the back

Nobody’s even lookin’ me in my eyes

Can you take my hand?

Finish my drink, say, «Shall we dance?» (Hell, yeah)

You know I love ya, did I ever tell ya?

You make it better like that

Don’t think I fit in at this party

Everyone’s got so much to say (Yeah)

I always feel like I’m nobody, mmm

Who wants to fit in anyway?

‘Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

And you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, oooh, ooh

‘Cause I don’t care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, oooh, ooh

We at a party we don’t wanna be at

Tryna talk, but we can’t hear ourselves

Press your lips, I’d rather kiss ‘em right back

With all these people all around

I’m crippled with anxiety

But I’m told it’s where I’m supposed to be

You know what? It’s kinda crazy ‘cause I really don’t mind

When you make it better like that

Don’t think we fit in at this party

Everyone’s got so much to say, oh yeah, yeah

When we walked in, I said I’m sorry, mmm

But now I think that we should stay

‘Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah

All the bad things disappear

Yeah, you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody

I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, oooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

‘Cause I don’t care as long as you just hold me near

You can take me anywhere

And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, oooh, ooh (No)

I don’t like nobody but you, it’s like you’re the only one here

I don’t like nobody but you, baby, I don’t care

I don’t like nobody but you, I hate everyone here

I don’t like nobody but you, baby, yeah

‘Cause I don’t care (Don’t care)

When I’m with my baby, yeah (Oh yeah)

All the bad things disappear (Disappear)

And you’re making me feel like maybe I am somebody (Maybe I’m somebody)

I can deal with the bad nights (With the bad nights)

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh (Oh yeah, yeah, yeah)

‘Cause I don’t care as long as you just hold me near (Me near)

You can take me anywhere (Anywhere, anywhere)

And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody

(I’m loved by somebody, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I can deal with the bad nights

When I’m with my baby, yeah

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh