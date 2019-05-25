“Easier”, el nuevo single de 5 Seconds of Summer

La banda australiana del momento, 5 Seconds of Summer, vuelve con más fuerza que nunca pues el pasado jueves sorprendían a sus fans con “Easier”, su nuevo sencillo y videoclip.

“Easier” es una canción que con la melódica y aguda voz de Luke Hemmings, habla de lo contradictorio que puede llega a ser el amor en un momento dado. Además el videoclip es de lo más singular y roza lo atípico en esta banda, ya que de hecho podemos ver un guiño a la artista Billie Eilish, por lo que muestran el cambio por el que están atravesando.

Los chicos de 17 años que conocimos en “Heartbreak girl” han madurado. Si al principio de su carrera veíamos vídeoclips muy poperos, esta vez con “Easier” han mostrado todo lo contrario, el punk-rock está saliendo de los acordes de sus guitarras, marcando la diferencia con respecto a lo que ya hacían. ¿Será esta una nueva era para la formación australiana?

Después de un descanso y tras su último trabajo discográfico, 5 Seconds of Summer han pisado más fuerte que nunca y esta vuelta ha sido una de las más esperadas por sus fans y no les han defraudado.

Estos chicos cuentan con 3 discos de estudio y varios LP lanzados y, posiblemente 'Easier' formará parte de su cuarto disco, del cual aún no se conocen muchos detalles.

Además, esta canción fue producida por Andrew Watt, Louis Bell y Charlie Puth y el director del videoclip fue Grant Singer. Los dos históricos lugares del sur de California han sido los escenarios escogidos para este videoclip: Bronson Caves en Griffith Park y Angeles Memorial Park en Compton.

No sabemos si esta canción muestra lo que sería una nueva etapa para estos australianos, lo que sí sabemos es que como sigan así van a llegar aún más alto.



LETRA DE "EASIER"

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go

I don’t wanna know oh but

I know that I’m never ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

Why do we always gotta run away

When we wind up in the same place

It’s like we’re looking for the same thing, same thing, yeah

Do we really gotta do this now

Right here with all your friends around

In the morning we can work it out, work it out

I love you so much that I hate you right now

It’s so hard to blame you cause you’re so damn beautiful

So damn beautiful

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know that you’re always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know you don’t want it any other way

Every time that you say you’re gonna leave

That’s when you get the very best of me

You know we need it like the air we breathe, air we breathe, yeah

I love you so much that I hate you right now

it’s so hard to blame you cause you’re so damn beautiful

So damn beautiful

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know that you’re always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know you don’t want it any other way

And the hardest part of all is that we’re only built to fall

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know that you’re always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay is it easier to go I don’t wanna know oh but I know that I’m never ever gonna change and you know you don’t want it any other way

I love you so much that I hate you right now

It’s so hard to blame you cause you’re so damn beautiful