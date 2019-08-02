MTV VMA 2019: unos premios 'con altura'

Un año más, podremos disfrutar de los MTV Video Music Awards (o VMA's), la mítica entrega de premios organizada por la cadena estadounidense para homenajear a los mejores videoclips de 2019.
Este año, el evento tendrá lugar el 26 de agosto en el Prudential Center de Newark (Nueva Jersey) y volverá a ganarse la aceptación del público, tras la amplia presencia femenina en la pasada edición, con un cartel inclusivo en el que desde estrellas del mundo k-pop hasta los ritmos latinos de Con Altura compiten por uno de los galardones más deseados del año.
Sabemos que la pieza clave de todo espectáculo es aquel presentador capaz de mantener la magia en todo momento, y es por ello que el encargado de sacarnos una sonrisa este año será el cómico Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irish Man), algo que anunciaría a sus seguidores en redes sociales recientemente.
Pero, ¿quiénes son los nominados este año? A continuación te presentamos la lista de candidatos a obtener el famoso 'hombre de la luna' anunciada por MTV el pasado 23 de julio:
- Vídeo del año
- A lot - 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
- Sucker - Jonas Brothers
- Old Town Road - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
- You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
- Artista del año
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Cardi B
- Halsey
- Jonas Brothers
- Shawn Mendes
- Artista revelación del año
- Ava Max
- Billie Eilish
- Rosalía
- Lizzo
- Lil Nas X
- H.E.R
- Canción del año
- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
- In My Feelings - Drake
- Sucker - Jonas Brothers
- Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
- You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
- Shallow - Lady Gaga ft. Bradley Cooper
- Colaboración del año
- I Don't Care - Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber
- Shallow - Lady Gaga ft. Bradley Cooper
- Señorita - Shawn Mendes ft. Camila Cabello
- Me! - Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco
- Boy With Luv - BTS ft. Halsey
- Artista con más tirón
- Billie Eilish
- CNCO
- H.E.R.
- Lauv
- Lizzo
- Bazzi
- Mejor canción Hip-Hop
- Rule The World - 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande
- A Lot - 21 Savage ft. J. Cole
- Money - Cardi B
- Higher - Dj Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussie & John Legend
- Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
- Sicko Mode - Travis Scott ft. Drake
- Mejor canción Pop
- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
- Easier - 5SOS
- Please Me - Cardi B ft. Bruno Mars
- Sucker - Jonas Brothers
- You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
- Mejor canción K-Pop
- Kill This Love - BLACKPINK
- Boy With Luv - BTS ft. Halsey
- Tempo - EXO
- Who Do U Love - Monsta X ft. French Montana
- Regular - NCT 127
- Cat & Dog - Tomorrow X Together
- Mejor canción R&B
- Raise A Man - Alicia Keys
- Make It Better - Anderson Paak ft. Smokey Robinson
- Feels Like Summer - Childish Gambino
- Trip - Ella Mai
- Could've Been - H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller
- Waves - Nomani ft. 6LACK
- Mejor canción latina
- Secreto - Anuel AA ft. Karol G
- Con Calma - Daddy Yankee ft. Snow
- Mala Mía - Maluma
- Con Altura - Rosalía and J Balvin ft. El Guincho
- I Can't Get Enough - Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, J Balvin and Tainy
- Mia - Bad Bunny ft. Drake
- Mejor canción Rock
- Love It If We Made It - The 1975
- Bishops Knife Trick - Fall Out Boy
- Natural - Imagine Dragons
- Low - Lenny Kravitz
- High Hopes - Panic! At The Disco
- My Blood - Twenty One Pilots
- Mejor canción dance
- Call You Mine - The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha
- Say My Name - Bebe Rexha, David Guetta and J Balvin
- Solo - Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato
- Electricity - Silk City ft. Dua Lipa
- Taki Taki - DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B
- Happier - Marshmello ft. Bastille
- Vídeo con mensaje
- Nightmare - Halsey
- Land of the Free - The Killers
- Preach - John Legend
- Earth - Lil Dicky
- Runaway Train - Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant
- You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
- Mejor dirección
- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
- Young Turks - FKA Twigs
- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
- No New Friends - LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo
- You Need to Calm Down - Taylor Swift
- Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
- Mejores efectos visuales
- God Is A Woman - Ariana Grande
- Just Us - DJ Khaled ft. SZA
- When The Party's Over - Billie Eilish
- Cellophane - FKA Twigs
- Me! - Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco
- No New Friends - LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo
- Mejor dirección artística
- Boy With Luv - BTS ft. Halsey
- 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
- Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
- Señorita - Shawn Mendes ft. Camila Cabello
- You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
- I Love It - Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens
- Mejor coreografía
- Con Altura - Rosalía and J. Balvin ft. El Guincho
- No New Friends - LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo
- Señorita - Shawn Mendes ft. Camila Cabello
- Almeda - Solange
- Boy With Luv - BTS ft. Halsey
- Young Turks - FKA Twigs
- Mejor dirección
- Tints - Anderson Paal ft. Kendrick Lamar
- Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
- 7 Rings - Ariana Grande
- Almeda - Solange
- You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
- Old Town Road (Remix) - Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
- Mejor fotografía
- Hostage - Billie Eilish
- Tints - Anderson Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar
- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
- Señorita - Shawn Mendes ft. Camila Cabello
- Almeda - Solange
- Me! - Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco
Ya puedes votar a tus artistas favoritos a través de http://www.mtv.com/vma/vote/. ¿Te lo vas a perder?