on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
33 frases con las que Coldplay enamoró al mundo
Foto: Instagram Oficial de Coldplay (@coldplay)

33 frases con las que Coldplay enamoró al mundo

Es el momento de sacar los pañuelos para hacer una recopilación de grandes frases sacadas de las canciones de Coldplay.

amalonso90
Ana Alonso Blanco

E.Y.Harburg escribió una vez: "las palabras te hacen pensar y la música te hace sentir. Por lo tanto, una canción te hace sentir un pensamiento". Eso es lo que consigue el grupo británico Coldplay con cada canción que escriben. Porque las canciones son melodía y son letra, una sin la otra no funcionan. 

Coldplay es música, es la melodía y es la letra, es el conjunto perfecto para crear canciones de las que te vas a acordar siempre. Y la realidad es que aunque no te guste Coldplay, tienen letras increíbles que sobrevivirán en el tiempo

En este artículo dentro del "Especial Coldplay" vamos a centrarnos en las letras de sus canciones. Hemos sacado 33 frases de sus temas con los que han conseguido enamorar al mundo entero y llenar estadios cada noche. No están colocadas en ningún orden específico, simplemente todas ellas significan algo, o te hacen pensar en algo o alguien. ¡Y si algún lector quiere añadir más frases serán mas que bienvenidas en los comentarios al final!

  1. "If you were to ask me, after all that we've been through. Still believe in magic? Yes I do, of course I do" - Magic
  2. "Don't wanna see another generation drop. I'd rather be a coma than a full-stop" - Every Teardrop is a Waterfall
  3. "Lights will guide you home" - Fix You
  4. "Look at the stars, look how they shine for you" - Yellow
  5. "Nobody said it was easy, no one ever said it would this hard" - The Scientist
  6. "The truth is that I miss you" - Warning Sign
  7. "Time seemed to say: forget the world and its weight" - Amazing Day
  8. "All I know is that I love you, so much that it hurts" - Ink
  9. "For some reason I can't explain. I know Saint Peter won't call my name" - Viva la Vida
  10. "Tears stream down your face when you lose something you cannot replace" - Fix You
  11. "If you never try then you'll never know" - Speed of Sound
  12. "Every step that you take could be your biggest mistake. It could bend  or it could break. But that's the risk that you take" - What If
  13. "In a sky full of stars I think I saw you" - Sky Full of Stars
  14. "Under this pressure, under this weight, we are all diamonds taking shape" - Adventure of a Lifetime
  15. "When you're in pain. When you think you've had enough. Don't ever give up" - Up&Up
  16. "Just because I'm losing doesn't mean I'm lost" - Lost!
  17. "She expected the world but it flew away from her reach. So she ran away in her sleep and dreamed of paradise" - Paradise
  18. "I turn the music up I got my records on, I shut the world outside until the lights come on" - Every Teardrop is a Waterfall
  19. "Through the chaos and the swirls, it's us against the world" - Us Against the World
  20. "Because I came here with a load and it feels so much lighter now I've met you. And honey you should know, that I could never go on without you" - Green Eyes
  21. "You are the one that I wanted to find" - Green Eyes
  22. "And if we could float away, fly up to the surface and just start again and lift off before trouble just erodes us in the rain" - Us Against the World
  23. "When you try your best but you don't succed. When you get what you want but not what you need" - Fix You
  24. "Once upon a time we fell apart, you're holding in your hands the two halves of my heart" - Princess of China
  25. "I came along, I wrote a song for you" - Yellow
  26. "I had to find you, tell you I need you, tell you I set you apart" - The Scientist 
  27. "So if you love someone you should let them know" - Everglow
  28. "I'm not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts, some superheroe, some fairytail bliss. Just something I can turn to, somebody I can kiss. I want something just like this" - Something Just Like This
  29. "So come over, just be patient and don't worry" - Death and All His Friends
  30. "You know you make my world light up" - Hymn for the Weekend
  31. "Tell me you love me, come back and haunt me" - The Scientist
  32. "And I know the mistakes that I've made. See it all disappear without a trace and they call as they beckon you on. Start as you need to go on" - A Rush of Blood To The Head
  33. "I have no doubt, one day the sun will come out" - Lovers in Japan
VAVEL Logo