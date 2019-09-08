on VAVEL
Fuente: Twitter Oficial de PCAs

Desde 'Game of Thrones' a BTS, esta es la lista de nominados a los People's Choice Awards 2019

Desde VAVEL te presentamos las cuarenta y tres categorías por las que competirán los artistas más destacados de 2019. ¡Échale un vistazo!

elena-perez
Elena Pérez

Un año más, los premios E! People's Choice Awards se acercan y las nominaciones han sido reveladas, con 'Game Of Thrones', 'Avengers: Endgame' y BTS entre los mayores nominados de unos premios destinados a reconocer anualmente a los artistas y espectáculos más aclamados de cada año en materia de cine, música y televisión.

Fuente: Twitter Oficial de los PCAs
Fuente: Twitter Oficial de los PCAs

Unos galardones por y para el espectador desglosados en 43 categorías entre las que se encuentran Mejor Reality Show, Mejor Canción, Mejor Celebridad de Redes Sociales y muchos más.                   

El show en directo se emitirá este 10 de noviembre a través del canal de E! Entertainment.

Además, el plazo de votación está abierto hasta el próximo 18 de octubre a través del sitio web de los People's Choice Awards. Puedes votar hasta 25 veces por día, y cada martes tus votos contarán el doble. Además, también puedes elegir a tus artistas favoritos vía Twitter, incluyendo el hashtag del nominado y el de la categoría por la que compite.

Consulta a continuación la lista completa de los nominados en esta edición:

  • La película de 2019
    • "Avenger: Endgame"
    • "Toy Story 4"
    • "Captain Marvel"
    • "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"
    • "The Lion King"
    • "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"
    • "Us"
    • "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
  • La película de comedia de 2019
    • "The Upside"
    • "Yesterday"
    • "The Hustle"
    • "Men in Black: Internacional"
    • "Long Shot"
    • "Little"
    • "Good Boys"
    • "Murder Mystery"
  • La película de acción de 2019
    • "Avengers: Endgame"
    • "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
    • "Captain Marvel"
    • "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum"
    • "Shazam!"
    • "Godzilla: King of the Monsters"
    • "Dark Phoenix"
    • "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"
  • La película de drama de 2019
    • "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood"
    • "Rocketman"
    • "Five Feet Apart"
    • "Glass"
    • "Us"
    • "Triple Frontier"
    • "After"
    • "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"
  • La película familiar de 2019
    • "Toy Story 4"
    • "The Lion King"
    • "Aladdin"
    • "The Secret Life of Pets 2"
    • "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
    • "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"
    • "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"
    • "The Angry Birds Movie 2"
  • El actor de película de 2019
    • Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"
    • Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Endgame"
    • Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
    • Will Smith, "Aladdin"
    • Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum"
    • Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel"
    • Dwayne Johnson, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"
    • Adam Sandler, "Murder Mystery"
  • La actriz de película de 2019
    • Millie Bobby Brown, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters"
    • Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Endgame"
    • Zendaya, "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
    • Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix"
    • Jennifer Aniston, "Murder Mystery"
    • Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel"
    • Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"
    • Tessa Thompson, "Men in Black: International"
  • La estrella de película dramática de 2019
    • Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"
    • Cole Sprouse, "Five Feet Apart"
    • Zac Efron, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"
    • Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"
    • Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood"
    • Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood"
    • Sarah Paulson, "Glass"
    • Samuel L. Jackson, "Glass"
  • La estrella de película de comedia de 2019
    • Ali Wong, "Always Be My Maybe"
    • Kevin Hart, "The Upside"
    • Rebel Wilson, "Isn't It Romantic"
    • Adam Sandler, "Murder Mystery"
    • Liam Hemsworth, "Isn't It Romantic"
    • Dwayne Johnson, "Fighting With My Family"
    • Mindy Kaling, "Late Night"
    • Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"
  • La estrella de película de acción de 2019
    • Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"
    • Chris Evans, "Avengers: Endgame"
    • Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
    • Halle Berry, "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"
    • Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"
    • Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix"
    • Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel"
    • Dwayne Johnson, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"
  • La estrella de película animada de 2019
    • America Ferrera, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
    • Tom Hanks, "Toy Story 4"
    • Kevin Hart, "The Secret Life of Pets 2"
    • Beyoncé, "The Lion King"
    • Ryan Reynolds, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"
    • Chris Pratt, "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"
    • Tiffany Haddish, "The Secret Life of Pets 2"
    • Awkwafina, "The Angry Birds Movie 2"
  • El mejor programa de 2019
    • "Game of Thrones"
    • "WWE Raw"
    • "Stranger Things"
    • "The Walking Dead"
    • "The Big Bang Theory"
    • "Riverdale"
    • "This Is Us"
    • "Grey's Anatomy"
  • El mejor programa de drama de 2019
    • "Grey's Anatomy"
    • "This Is Us"
    • "Chicago P.D."
    • "Game of Thrones"
    • "Stranger Things"
    • "Big Little Lies"
    • "Riverdale"
    • "The Walking Dead"
  • El programa de comedia de 2019
    • "The Big Bang Theory"
    • "Saturday Night Live"
    • "Modern Family"
    • "The Good Place"
    • "Grown-ish"
    • "Veep"
    • "Orange Is the New Black"
    • "Schitt's Creek"
  • El reality show de 2019
    • "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
    • "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"
    • "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
    • "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
    • "Queer Eye"
    • "Bachelor in Paradise"
    • "Vanderpump Rules"
    • "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
  • El programa de competencia de 2019
    • "American Idol"
    • "RuPaul's Drag Race"
    • "America's Got Talent"
    • "The Masked Singer"
    • "The Bachelor"
    • "The Voice"
    • "The Bachelorette"
    • "The Challenge: War of the Worlds"
  • La estrella masculina de televisión de 2019
    • Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"
    • Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"
    • Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"
    • Finn Wolfhard, "Stranger Things"
    • Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
    • Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"
    • Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
    • KJ Apa, Riverdale"
  • La estrella femenina de televisión de 2019
    • Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
    • Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
    • Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"
    • Danai Gurira, "The Walking Dead"
    • Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"
    • Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"
    • Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"
    • Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies"
  • La estrella de drama de televisión de 2019
    • Zendaya, "Euphoria"
    • Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"
    • Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"
    • Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
    • Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"
    • Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"
    • Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"
    • Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
  • La estrella de comedia televisiva de 2019
    • Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"
    • Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
    • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
    • Tiffany Haddish, "The Last O.G."
    • Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
    • Jameela Jamil, "The Good Place"
    • Yara Shahidi, "Grown-ish"
    • Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
  • El 'talk show' matutino de 2019
    • "The View"
    • "Red Table Talk"
    • "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
    • "The Wendy Williams Show"
    • "Live with Kelly and Ryan"
    • "TODAY"
    • "Good Morning America"
    • "The Real"
  • El 'talk show' nocturno de 2019
    • "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
    • "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
    • "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
    • "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
    • "The Late Late Show with James Corden"
    • "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"
    • "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
    • "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"
  • El mejor concursante de 2019
    • Buddy Valastro, "Buddy Vs. Duff"
    • Hannah Brown, "The Bachelorette"
    • Kodi Lee, "America's Got Talent"
    • T-Pain, "The Masked Singer"
    • Colton Underwood, "The Bachelor"
    • Tyler Cameron, "The Bachelorette"
    • Tyler Oakley, "The Amazing Race"
    • Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, "RuPaul's Drag Race"
  • La estrella de reality de 2019
    • Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
    • Kyle Richards, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
    • Lisa Vanderpump, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
    • NeNe Leakes, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
    • Jonathan Van Ness, "Queer Eye"
    • Kandi Burruss, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
    • Kylie Jenner, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
    • Antoni Porowski, "Queer Eye"
  • El programa digno de maratones de 2019
    • "Game of Thrones"
    • "Orange Is the New Black"
    • "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
    • "The Umbrella Academy"
    • "Queer Eye"
    • "Outlander"
    • "13 Reasons Why"
    • "Stranger Things"
  • El programa de ciencia ficción-fantasía de 2019
    • "Stranger Things"
    • "Shadowhunters"
    • "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
    • "Supernatural"
    • "The Flash"
    • "The Umbrella Academy"
    • "Arrow"
    • "The 100"
  • El artista masculino de 2019
    • Shawn Mendes
    • Post Malone
    • Ed Sheeran
    • Drake
    • Travis Scott
    • Khalid
    • Lil Nas X
    • Bad Bunny
  • La artista femenina de 2019
    • Ariana Grande
    • Taylor Swift
    • Cardi B
    • Halsey
    • Billie Eilish
    • Miley Cyrus
    • Camila Cabello
    • P!nk
  • El grupo de 2019
    • Jonas Brothers
    • BTS
    • 5 Seconds Of Summer
    • Panic! At The Disco
    • CNCO
    • Imagine Dragons
    • The Chainsmokers
  • La canción de 2019
    • Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
    • Ariana Grande, "7 Rings" 
    • Lil Nas X feat., "Old Town Road"
    • Khalid, "Talk"
    • Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care" 
    • Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger"
    • Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
    • Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
  • El álbum de 2019
    • Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
    • Khalid, Free Spirit
    • Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
    • Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
    • Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins 
    • Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project
    • Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love 
    • Taylor Swift, Lover
  • El artista country de 2019
    • Luke Combs
    • Blake Shelton
    • Carrie Underwood
    • Luke Bryan
    • Thomas Rhett
    • Kane Brown
    • Kelsea Ballerini
    • Maren Morris
  • El artista latino de 2019
    • Daddy Yankee
    • Anuel AA
    • Maluma
    • Karol G
    • Bad Bunny
    • J Balvin
    • Natti Natasha
    • Becky G
  • El mejor vídeo musical de 2019
    • Daddy Yankee & Snow, "Con Calma"
    • Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie de Panic! At The Disco, "Me!"
    • BLACKPINK, "Kill This Love"
    • Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
    • Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
    • BTS feat. Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
    • Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing With a Stranger"
    • Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
  • La mejor gira de conciertos de 2019
    • BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
    • Lady Gaga, Enigma
    • Ariana Grande, Sweetener
    • P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
    • Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods
    • Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party
    • Cher, Here We Go Again Tour
    • BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World
  • La celebrity de redes sociales de 2019
    • Emma Chamberlain
    • The Dolan Twins
    • David Dobrik
    • Rickey Thompson
    • The Ace Family
    • Shane Dawson
    • Liza Koshy
    • Tana Mongeau
  • El influencer de belleza de 2019
    • James Charles
    • Nikita Dragun
    • NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager
    • Jeffree Star
    • RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin
    • Desi Perkins
    • Jackie Aina
    • Bretman Rock
  • La celebridad de redes sociales de 2019
    • Ariana Grande
    • Taylor Swift
    • Ellen DeGeneres
    • Miley Cyrus
    • Kim Kardashian West
    • Cardi B
    • Shawn Mendes
    • Justin Bieber
  • El animal estrella de 2019
    • Jiffpom
    • Doug the Pug 
    • Nala Cat
    • Tuna The Chiweenie
    • Juniper The Fox
    • Marutaro
    • Tecuaniventura
    • Lil BUB
  • El actor de comedia de 2019
    • Kevin Hart
    • Joe Rogan
    • Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
    • Trevor Noah
    • Ken Jeong
    • Amy Schumer
    • Colleen Ballinger
    • Wanda Sykes
  • La 'style star' de 2019
    • Kim Kardashian West
    • Rihanna
    • Céline Dion
    • Lady Gaga
    • Gigi Hadid
    • Cardi B
    • Jennifer Lopez
    • Harry Styles
  • El atleta 'game changer' de 2019
    • LeBron James
    • Megan Rapinoe 
    • Coco Gauff
    • Drew Brees
    • Alex Morgan
    • Stephen Curry
    • Serena Williams
    • Simone Biles
  • El podcast pop de 2019
    • "Getting Curious" con Jonathan Van Ness
    • "Armchair Expert Podcast" con Dax Shepard
    • "Off the Vine" con Kaitlyn Bristowe
    • "Whine Down" con Jana Kramer
    • "Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown" con Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
    • "Scrubbing In" con Becca Tilley y Tanya Rad
    • "WTF" con Marc Maron
    • "The Joe Rogan Experience"

¿A qué esperas? ¡Vota ya a tus favoritos de este año!

VAVEL Logo