Desde 'Game of Thrones' a BTS, esta es la lista de nominados a los People's Choice Awards 2019

Un año más, los premios E! People's Choice Awards se acercan y las nominaciones han sido reveladas, con 'Game Of Thrones', 'Avengers: Endgame' y BTS entre los mayores nominados de unos premios destinados a reconocer anualmente a los artistas y espectáculos más aclamados de cada año en materia de cine, música y televisión.
Unos galardones por y para el espectador desglosados en 43 categorías entre las que se encuentran Mejor Reality Show, Mejor Canción, Mejor Celebridad de Redes Sociales y muchos más.
El show en directo se emitirá este 10 de noviembre a través del canal de E! Entertainment.
Además, el plazo de votación está abierto hasta el próximo 18 de octubre a través del sitio web de los People's Choice Awards. Puedes votar hasta 25 veces por día, y cada martes tus votos contarán el doble. Además, también puedes elegir a tus artistas favoritos vía Twitter, incluyendo el hashtag del nominado y el de la categoría por la que compite.
Consulta a continuación la lista completa de los nominados en esta edición:
- La película de 2019
- "Avenger: Endgame"
- "Toy Story 4"
- "Captain Marvel"
- "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"
- "The Lion King"
- "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"
- "Us"
- "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
- La película de comedia de 2019
- "The Upside"
- "Yesterday"
- "The Hustle"
- "Men in Black: Internacional"
- "Long Shot"
- "Little"
- "Good Boys"
- "Murder Mystery"
- La película de acción de 2019
- "Avengers: Endgame"
- "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
- "Captain Marvel"
- "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum"
- "Shazam!"
- "Godzilla: King of the Monsters"
- "Dark Phoenix"
- "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"
- La película de drama de 2019
- "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood"
- "Rocketman"
- "Five Feet Apart"
- "Glass"
- "Us"
- "Triple Frontier"
- "After"
- "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"
- La película familiar de 2019
- "Toy Story 4"
- "The Lion King"
- "Aladdin"
- "The Secret Life of Pets 2"
- "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
- "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"
- "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"
- "The Angry Birds Movie 2"
- El actor de película de 2019
- Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"
- Chris Hemsworth, "Avengers: Endgame"
- Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
- Will Smith, "Aladdin"
- Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum"
- Samuel L. Jackson, "Captain Marvel"
- Dwayne Johnson, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"
- Adam Sandler, "Murder Mystery"
- La actriz de película de 2019
- Millie Bobby Brown, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters"
- Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Endgame"
- Zendaya, "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
- Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix"
- Jennifer Aniston, "Murder Mystery"
- Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel"
- Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"
- Tessa Thompson, "Men in Black: International"
- La estrella de película dramática de 2019
- Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"
- Cole Sprouse, "Five Feet Apart"
- Zac Efron, "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile"
- Lupita Nyong'o, "Us"
- Leonardo DiCaprio, "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood"
- Brad Pitt, "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood"
- Sarah Paulson, "Glass"
- Samuel L. Jackson, "Glass"
- La estrella de película de comedia de 2019
- Ali Wong, "Always Be My Maybe"
- Kevin Hart, "The Upside"
- Rebel Wilson, "Isn't It Romantic"
- Adam Sandler, "Murder Mystery"
- Liam Hemsworth, "Isn't It Romantic"
- Dwayne Johnson, "Fighting With My Family"
- Mindy Kaling, "Late Night"
- Noah Centineo, "The Perfect Date"
- La estrella de película de acción de 2019
- Robert Downey Jr., "Avengers: Endgame"
- Chris Evans, "Avengers: Endgame"
- Tom Holland, "Spider-Man: Far From Home"
- Halle Berry, "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"
- Keanu Reeves, "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum"
- Sophie Turner, "Dark Phoenix"
- Brie Larson, "Captain Marvel"
- Dwayne Johnson, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw"
- La estrella de película animada de 2019
- America Ferrera, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"
- Tom Hanks, "Toy Story 4"
- Kevin Hart, "The Secret Life of Pets 2"
- Beyoncé, "The Lion King"
- Ryan Reynolds, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu"
- Chris Pratt, "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part"
- Tiffany Haddish, "The Secret Life of Pets 2"
- Awkwafina, "The Angry Birds Movie 2"
- El mejor programa de 2019
- "Game of Thrones"
- "WWE Raw"
- "Stranger Things"
- "The Walking Dead"
- "The Big Bang Theory"
- "Riverdale"
- "This Is Us"
- "Grey's Anatomy"
- El mejor programa de drama de 2019
- "Grey's Anatomy"
- "This Is Us"
- "Chicago P.D."
- "Game of Thrones"
- "Stranger Things"
- "Big Little Lies"
- "Riverdale"
- "The Walking Dead"
- El programa de comedia de 2019
- "The Big Bang Theory"
- "Saturday Night Live"
- "Modern Family"
- "The Good Place"
- "Grown-ish"
- "Veep"
- "Orange Is the New Black"
- "Schitt's Creek"
- El reality show de 2019
- "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
- "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta"
- "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
- "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
- "Queer Eye"
- "Bachelor in Paradise"
- "Vanderpump Rules"
- "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation"
- El programa de competencia de 2019
- "American Idol"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "America's Got Talent"
- "The Masked Singer"
- "The Bachelor"
- "The Voice"
- "The Bachelorette"
- "The Challenge: War of the Worlds"
- La estrella masculina de televisión de 2019
- Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"
- Cole Sprouse, "Riverdale"
- Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"
- Finn Wolfhard, "Stranger Things"
- Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
- Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"
- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
- KJ Apa, Riverdale"
- La estrella femenina de televisión de 2019
- Mandy Moore, "This Is Us"
- Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
- Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"
- Danai Gurira, "The Walking Dead"
- Camila Mendes, "Riverdale"
- Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"
- Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies"
- La estrella de drama de televisión de 2019
- Zendaya, "Euphoria"
- Norman Reedus, "The Walking Dead"
- Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"
- Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
- Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"
- Maisie Williams, "Game of Thrones"
- Lili Reinhart, "Riverdale"
- Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"
- La estrella de comedia televisiva de 2019
- Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"
- Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
- Tiffany Haddish, "The Last O.G."
- Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
- Jameela Jamil, "The Good Place"
- Yara Shahidi, "Grown-ish"
- Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
- El 'talk show' matutino de 2019
- "The View"
- "Red Table Talk"
- "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
- "The Wendy Williams Show"
- "Live with Kelly and Ryan"
- "TODAY"
- "Good Morning America"
- "The Real"
- El 'talk show' nocturno de 2019
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
- "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
- "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- "The Late Late Show with James Corden"
- "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"
- "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
- "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen"
- El mejor concursante de 2019
- Buddy Valastro, "Buddy Vs. Duff"
- Hannah Brown, "The Bachelorette"
- Kodi Lee, "America's Got Talent"
- T-Pain, "The Masked Singer"
- Colton Underwood, "The Bachelor"
- Tyler Cameron, "The Bachelorette"
- Tyler Oakley, "The Amazing Race"
- Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- La estrella de reality de 2019
- Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
- Kyle Richards, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
- Lisa Vanderpump, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"
- NeNe Leakes, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
- Jonathan Van Ness, "Queer Eye"
- Kandi Burruss, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"
- Kylie Jenner, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians"
- Antoni Porowski, "Queer Eye"
- El programa digno de maratones de 2019
- "Game of Thrones"
- "Orange Is the New Black"
- "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
- "The Umbrella Academy"
- "Queer Eye"
- "Outlander"
- "13 Reasons Why"
- "Stranger Things"
- El programa de ciencia ficción-fantasía de 2019
- "Stranger Things"
- "Shadowhunters"
- "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"
- "Supernatural"
- "The Flash"
- "The Umbrella Academy"
- "Arrow"
- "The 100"
- El artista masculino de 2019
- Shawn Mendes
- Post Malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Drake
- Travis Scott
- Khalid
- Lil Nas X
- Bad Bunny
- La artista femenina de 2019
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Cardi B
- Halsey
- Billie Eilish
- Miley Cyrus
- Camila Cabello
- P!nk
- El grupo de 2019
- Jonas Brothers
- BTS
- 5 Seconds Of Summer
- Panic! At The Disco
- CNCO
- Imagine Dragons
- The Chainsmokers
- La canción de 2019
- Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
- Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
- Lil Nas X feat., "Old Town Road"
- Khalid, "Talk"
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"
- Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger"
- Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
- Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
- El álbum de 2019
- Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
- Khalid, Free Spirit
- Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
- Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
- Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins
- Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project
- Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love
- Taylor Swift, Lover
- El artista country de 2019
- Luke Combs
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Luke Bryan
- Thomas Rhett
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maren Morris
- El artista latino de 2019
- Daddy Yankee
- Anuel AA
- Maluma
- Karol G
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Natti Natasha
- Becky G
- El mejor vídeo musical de 2019
- Daddy Yankee & Snow, "Con Calma"
- Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie de Panic! At The Disco, "Me!"
- BLACKPINK, "Kill This Love"
- Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
- Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
- BTS feat. Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
- Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing With a Stranger"
- Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
- La mejor gira de conciertos de 2019
- BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
- Lady Gaga, Enigma
- Ariana Grande, Sweetener
- P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
- Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods
- Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party
- Cher, Here We Go Again Tour
- BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World
- La celebrity de redes sociales de 2019
- Emma Chamberlain
- The Dolan Twins
- David Dobrik
- Rickey Thompson
- The Ace Family
- Shane Dawson
- Liza Koshy
- Tana Mongeau
- El influencer de belleza de 2019
- James Charles
- Nikita Dragun
- NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager
- Jeffree Star
- RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin
- Desi Perkins
- Jackie Aina
- Bretman Rock
- La celebridad de redes sociales de 2019
- Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Miley Cyrus
- Kim Kardashian West
- Cardi B
- Shawn Mendes
- Justin Bieber
- El animal estrella de 2019
- Jiffpom
- Doug the Pug
- Nala Cat
- Tuna The Chiweenie
- Juniper The Fox
- Marutaro
- Tecuaniventura
- Lil BUB
- El actor de comedia de 2019
- Kevin Hart
- Joe Rogan
- Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias
- Trevor Noah
- Ken Jeong
- Amy Schumer
- Colleen Ballinger
- Wanda Sykes
- La 'style star' de 2019
- Kim Kardashian West
- Rihanna
- Céline Dion
- Lady Gaga
- Gigi Hadid
- Cardi B
- Jennifer Lopez
- Harry Styles
- El atleta 'game changer' de 2019
- LeBron James
- Megan Rapinoe
- Coco Gauff
- Drew Brees
- Alex Morgan
- Stephen Curry
- Serena Williams
- Simone Biles
- El podcast pop de 2019
- "Getting Curious" con Jonathan Van Ness
- "Armchair Expert Podcast" con Dax Shepard
- "Off the Vine" con Kaitlyn Bristowe
- "Whine Down" con Jana Kramer
- "Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown" con Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
- "Scrubbing In" con Becca Tilley y Tanya Rad
- "WTF" con Marc Maron
- "The Joe Rogan Experience"
