Depeche Mode lanza 'MODE', su nuevo Super Deluxe Box Set recopilatorio

Sony Music y Columbia Records lanzarán un nuevo box set de 18 CDs de Depeche Mode, titulado MODE. El compilado incluirá los 14 álbumes de estudio remasterizados y cuatro discos adicionales de material proveniente de lados b, pistas adicionales y material que no pertenece a ningún álbum. Solo habrá un número limitado de copias.

MODE saldrá a la luz el próximo 22 de noviembre del 2019 a nivel mundial, y estará disponible en tiendas virtuales autorizadas por la banda inglesa, como Amazon y RHINO, además de reconocidas tiendas y casas de música en todo el mundo .

MODE: The definitive Depeche Mode Collection | Imagen: RHINO

Siendo un Super Deluxe Edition, los CDs estarán dentro de un cubo negro. Las portadas originales de los álbumes se han reinterpretado en diseños especiales de negro sobre negro en exclusiva. Además de los discos, este set viene con un libro de 228 páginas que contiene todas las letras de Depeche Mode, además de fotografías inéditas, e imágenes del genio creativo, cineasta y fotógrafo de cabecera de la agrupación, el holandés Anton Corbijn.

Dicho lanzamiento será el segundo de su estilo. Previamente, el 28 de noviembre de 1991, lanzaron X¹ y X², o mejor conocidos en el mundo de los fans como las "Cajas Negras" (Black Box), una serie limitada de dos Box Set producida exclusivamente para Japón, la cual también fue conocida como The Japanese Singles, fueron reeditadas en 2004.

X¹ y X² (Black Box) The Japanese Singles | Foto: FRG ©

Martin L. Gore, Andrew Fletcher y Dave Gahan (además de sus ex integrantes Vince Clarke y Alan Wilder), sorprenden una vez más a todos sus fanáticos con 'MODE', el cual, dará un recorrido por toda su discografía iniciando con 'Speak & Spell' de 1981, pasando por 'Music For The Masses' de 1987, 'Violator' de 1990, 'Songs Of Faith And Devotion' de 1993, 'Playing The Angel' en 2005 hasta llegar a 'Spirit', lanzado en 2017, por mencionar algunas de sus principales producciones.

"Con todo junto en este diseño totalmente negro, lo percibimos como un reflejo moderno de quiénes somos y de dónde venimos. El set no podría ser más Depeche Mode", afirmó la agrupación originaria de Basildon, Inglaterra en la Gran Bretaña, mediante un comunicado de prensa.

El coste del Box Set variará en diferentes países a nivel mundial: 200 libras esterlinas (GB), 242 dólares norteamericanos (EE.UU.), 230 euros (UE) y 4,900 pesos mexicanos (MX).

'MODE' Super Deluxe Box Set | Foto: Depeche Mode

Track Listings de MODE:

CD 1 – Speak & Spell (1981)

1. New Life

2. I Sometimes Wish I Was Dead

3. Puppets

4. Boys Say Go!

5. Nodisco

6. What's Your Name?

7. Photographic

8. Tora! Tora! Tora!

9. Big Muff

10. Any Second Now (Voices)

11. Just Can't Get Enough

CD 2 – A Broken Frame (1982)

1. Leave in Silence

2. My Secret Garden

3. Monument

4. Nothing to Fear

5. See You

6. Satellite

7. The Meaning of Love

8. A Photograph of You

9. Shouldn't Have Done That

10. The Sun and the Rainfall

CD 3 – Construction Time Again (1983)

1. Love, In Itself

2. More Than a Party

3. Pipeline

4. Everything Counts

5. Two Minute Warning

6. Shame

7. The Landscape Is Changing

8. Told You So

9. And Then…

10. Everything Counts (Reprise)

CD 4 – Some Great Reward (1984)

1. Something to Do

2. Lie to Me

3. People Are People

4. It Doesn't Matter

5. Stories of Old

6. Somebody

7. Master and Servant

8. If You Want

9. Blasphemous Rumours

CD: 5 – Black Celebration (1986)

1. Black Celebration

2. Fly On the Windscreen (Final)

3. A Question of Lust

4. Sometimes

5. It Doesn't Matter Two

6. A Question of Time

7. Stripped

8. Here Is the House

9. World Full of Nothing

10. Dressed In Black

11. New Dress

CD 6 – Music For The Masses (1987)

1. Never Let Me Down Again

2. The Things You Said

3. Strangelove

4. Sacred

5. Little 15

6. Behind the Wheel

7. I Want You Now

8. To Have and to Hold

9. Nothing

10. Pimpf

CD 7 – Violator (1990)

1. World In My Eyes

2. Sweetest Perfection

3. Personal Jesus

4. Halo

5. Waiting for the Night

6. Enjoy the Silence

7. Policy of Truth

8. Blue Dress

9. Clean

CD 8 – Songs of Faith and Devotion (1993)

1. I Feel You

2. Walking in My Shoes

3. Condemnation

4. Mercy in You

5. Judas

6. In Your Room

7. Get Right With Me

8. Rush

9. One Caress

10. Higher Love

CD 9 – Ultra (1997)

1. Barrel of a Gun

2. The Love Thieves

3. Home

4. It's No Good

5. Uselink

6. Useless

7. Sister of Night

8. Jazz Thieves

9. Freestate

10. The Bottom Line

11. Insight

12. Junior Painkiller

CD 10 – Exciter (2001)

1. Dream On

2. Shine

3. The Sweetest Condition

4. When the Body Speaks

5. The Dead of Night

6. Lovetheme

7. Freelove

8. Comatose

9. I Feel Loved

10. Breathe

11. Easy Tiger

12. I Am You

13. Goodnight Lovers

CD 11 – Playing The Angel (2005)

1. A Pain That I'm Used To

2. John the Revelator

3. Suffer Well

4. The Sinner in Me

5. Precious

6. Macro

7. I Want It All

8. Nothing's Impossible

9. Introspectre

10. Damaged People

11. Lilian

12. The Darkest Star

CD 12 – Sounds of the Universe (2009)

1. In Chains

2. Hole to Feed

3. Wrong

4. Fragile Tension

5. Little Soul

6. In Sympathy

7. Peace

8. Come Back

9. Spacewalker

10. Perfect

11. Miles Away / The Truth Is

12. Jezebel

13. Corrupt

CD 13 – Delta Machine (2013)

1. Welcome to My World

2. Angel

3. Heaven

4. Secret to the End

5. My Little Universe

6. Slow

7. Broken

8. The Child Inside

9. Soft Touch / Raw Nerve

10. Should Be Higher

11. Alone

12. Soothe My Soul

13. Goodbye

CD 14 – Spirit (2017)

1. Going Backwards

2. Where's the Revolution

3. The Worst Crime

4. Scum

5. You Move

6. Cover Me

7. Eternal

8. Poison Heart

9. So Much Love

10. Poorman

11. No More (This is the Last Time)

12. Fail

CD15 – 1981 – 1985

Photographic (Some Bizarre Version)

Sometimes I Wish I Was Dead (Flexi-Pop Version)

Dreaming Of Me

Ice Machine

Shout

Any Second Now

Now, This Is Fun

Oberkorn (It's A Small Town)

My Secret Garden (Excerpts From)

My Secret Garden (Further Excerpts From)

Get The Balance Right!

The Great Outdoors!

Work Hard

Fools

In Your Memory

(Set Me Free) Remotivate Me

Shake The Disease

Flexible

It's Called A Heart

Fly On The Windscreen

CD16 – 1986 – 1990

Dressed In Black (Record Mirror Version)

But Not Tonight

Breathing In Fumes

Black Day

Christmas Island

Agent Orange

Fpmip

Pleasure, Little Treasure

Route 66

Stjarna

Sonata No. 14 In C#m (Moonlight Sonata)

Dangerous

Memphisto

Sibeling

Kaleid

Happiest Girl (Jack Mix)

Sea Of Sin (Tonal Mix)

CD17 – 1993 – 2005

My Joy (Seven Inch Mix)

Death's Door (Soundtrack Version)

Death's Door (Jazz Mix)

Slowblow

Painkiller

Only When I Lose Myself

Surrender

Headstar

Easy Tiger

Dirt

Zenstation

Free

Newborn

Better Days

Martyr

CD18 – 2006 – 2017

Oh Well (Single Version)

Oh Well

Light

The Sun And The Moon And The Stars

Ghost

Esque

Long Time Lie

Happens All The Time

Always

All That's Mine

Heroes (Highline Session Version)