Depeche Mode lanza 'MODE', su nuevo Super Deluxe Box Set recopilatorio

Sony Music y Columbia Records lanzarán un nuevo box set de 18 CDs de Depeche Mode, titulado MODE. El compilado incluirá los 14 álbumes de estudio remasterizados y cuatro discos adicionales de material proveniente de lados b, pistas adicionales y material que no pertenece a ningún álbum. Solo habrá un número limitado de copias.
MODE saldrá a la luz el próximo 22 de noviembre del 2019 a nivel mundial, y estará disponible en tiendas virtuales autorizadas por la banda inglesa, como Amazon y RHINO, además de reconocidas tiendas y casas de música en todo el mundo .
Siendo un Super Deluxe Edition, los CDs estarán dentro de un cubo negro. Las portadas originales de los álbumes se han reinterpretado en diseños especiales de negro sobre negro en exclusiva. Además de los discos, este set viene con un libro de 228 páginas que contiene todas las letras de Depeche Mode, además de fotografías inéditas, e imágenes del genio creativo, cineasta y fotógrafo de cabecera de la agrupación, el holandés Anton Corbijn.
Dicho lanzamiento será el segundo de su estilo. Previamente, el 28 de noviembre de 1991, lanzaron X¹ y X², o mejor conocidos en el mundo de los fans como las "Cajas Negras" (Black Box), una serie limitada de dos Box Set producida exclusivamente para Japón, la cual también fue conocida como The Japanese Singles, fueron reeditadas en 2004.
Martin L. Gore, Andrew Fletcher y Dave Gahan (además de sus ex integrantes Vince Clarke y Alan Wilder), sorprenden una vez más a todos sus fanáticos con 'MODE', el cual, dará un recorrido por toda su discografía iniciando con 'Speak & Spell' de 1981, pasando por 'Music For The Masses' de 1987, 'Violator' de 1990, 'Songs Of Faith And Devotion' de 1993, 'Playing The Angel' en 2005 hasta llegar a 'Spirit', lanzado en 2017, por mencionar algunas de sus principales producciones.
"Con todo junto en este diseño totalmente negro, lo percibimos como un reflejo moderno de quiénes somos y de dónde venimos. El set no podría ser más Depeche Mode", afirmó la agrupación originaria de Basildon, Inglaterra en la Gran Bretaña, mediante un comunicado de prensa.
El coste del Box Set variará en diferentes países a nivel mundial: 200 libras esterlinas (GB), 242 dólares norteamericanos (EE.UU.), 230 euros (UE) y 4,900 pesos mexicanos (MX).
Track Listings de MODE:
CD 1 – Speak & Spell (1981)
1. New Life
2. I Sometimes Wish I Was Dead
3. Puppets
4. Boys Say Go!
5. Nodisco
6. What's Your Name?
7. Photographic
8. Tora! Tora! Tora!
9. Big Muff
10. Any Second Now (Voices)
11. Just Can't Get Enough
CD 2 – A Broken Frame (1982)
1. Leave in Silence
2. My Secret Garden
3. Monument
4. Nothing to Fear
5. See You
6. Satellite
7. The Meaning of Love
8. A Photograph of You
9. Shouldn't Have Done That
10. The Sun and the Rainfall
CD 3 – Construction Time Again (1983)
1. Love, In Itself
2. More Than a Party
3. Pipeline
4. Everything Counts
5. Two Minute Warning
6. Shame
7. The Landscape Is Changing
8. Told You So
9. And Then…
10. Everything Counts (Reprise)
CD 4 – Some Great Reward (1984)
1. Something to Do
2. Lie to Me
3. People Are People
4. It Doesn't Matter
5. Stories of Old
6. Somebody
7. Master and Servant
8. If You Want
9. Blasphemous Rumours
CD: 5 – Black Celebration (1986)
1. Black Celebration
2. Fly On the Windscreen (Final)
3. A Question of Lust
4. Sometimes
5. It Doesn't Matter Two
6. A Question of Time
7. Stripped
8. Here Is the House
9. World Full of Nothing
10. Dressed In Black
11. New Dress
CD 6 – Music For The Masses (1987)
1. Never Let Me Down Again
2. The Things You Said
3. Strangelove
4. Sacred
5. Little 15
6. Behind the Wheel
7. I Want You Now
8. To Have and to Hold
9. Nothing
10. Pimpf
CD 7 – Violator (1990)
1. World In My Eyes
2. Sweetest Perfection
3. Personal Jesus
4. Halo
5. Waiting for the Night
6. Enjoy the Silence
7. Policy of Truth
8. Blue Dress
9. Clean
CD 8 – Songs of Faith and Devotion (1993)
1. I Feel You
2. Walking in My Shoes
3. Condemnation
4. Mercy in You
5. Judas
6. In Your Room
7. Get Right With Me
8. Rush
9. One Caress
10. Higher Love
CD 9 – Ultra (1997)
1. Barrel of a Gun
2. The Love Thieves
3. Home
4. It's No Good
5. Uselink
6. Useless
7. Sister of Night
8. Jazz Thieves
9. Freestate
10. The Bottom Line
11. Insight
12. Junior Painkiller
CD 10 – Exciter (2001)
1. Dream On
2. Shine
3. The Sweetest Condition
4. When the Body Speaks
5. The Dead of Night
6. Lovetheme
7. Freelove
8. Comatose
9. I Feel Loved
10. Breathe
11. Easy Tiger
12. I Am You
13. Goodnight Lovers
CD 11 – Playing The Angel (2005)
1. A Pain That I'm Used To
2. John the Revelator
3. Suffer Well
4. The Sinner in Me
5. Precious
6. Macro
7. I Want It All
8. Nothing's Impossible
9. Introspectre
10. Damaged People
11. Lilian
12. The Darkest Star
CD 12 – Sounds of the Universe (2009)
1. In Chains
2. Hole to Feed
3. Wrong
4. Fragile Tension
5. Little Soul
6. In Sympathy
7. Peace
8. Come Back
9. Spacewalker
10. Perfect
11. Miles Away / The Truth Is
12. Jezebel
13. Corrupt
CD 13 – Delta Machine (2013)
1. Welcome to My World
2. Angel
3. Heaven
4. Secret to the End
5. My Little Universe
6. Slow
7. Broken
8. The Child Inside
9. Soft Touch / Raw Nerve
10. Should Be Higher
11. Alone
12. Soothe My Soul
13. Goodbye
CD 14 – Spirit (2017)
1. Going Backwards
2. Where's the Revolution
3. The Worst Crime
4. Scum
5. You Move
6. Cover Me
7. Eternal
8. Poison Heart
9. So Much Love
10. Poorman
11. No More (This is the Last Time)
12. Fail
CD15 – 1981 – 1985
Photographic (Some Bizarre Version)
Sometimes I Wish I Was Dead (Flexi-Pop Version)
Dreaming Of Me
Ice Machine
Shout
Any Second Now
Now, This Is Fun
Oberkorn (It's A Small Town)
My Secret Garden (Excerpts From)
My Secret Garden (Further Excerpts From)
Get The Balance Right!
The Great Outdoors!
Work Hard
Fools
In Your Memory
(Set Me Free) Remotivate Me
Shake The Disease
Flexible
It's Called A Heart
Fly On The Windscreen
CD16 – 1986 – 1990
Dressed In Black (Record Mirror Version)
But Not Tonight
Breathing In Fumes
Black Day
Christmas Island
Agent Orange
Fpmip
Pleasure, Little Treasure
Route 66
Stjarna
Sonata No. 14 In C#m (Moonlight Sonata)
Dangerous
Memphisto
Sibeling
Kaleid
Happiest Girl (Jack Mix)
Sea Of Sin (Tonal Mix)
CD17 – 1993 – 2005
My Joy (Seven Inch Mix)
Death's Door (Soundtrack Version)
Death's Door (Jazz Mix)
Slowblow
Painkiller
Only When I Lose Myself
Surrender
Headstar
Easy Tiger
Dirt
Zenstation
Free
Newborn
Better Days
Martyr
CD18 – 2006 – 2017
Oh Well (Single Version)
Oh Well
Light
The Sun And The Moon And The Stars
Ghost
Esque
Long Time Lie
Happens All The Time
Always
All That's Mine
Heroes (Highline Session Version)