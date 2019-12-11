Los Premios SAG ya tiene a sus nominados en las categorías de Televisión

Varios son los nombres que se repiten en las distintas categorías de estos premios si se toma como referencia los candidatos en los pasados Premios Emmys. A diferencia de estos últimos galardones, los SAG premian específicamente las interpretaciones de las actrices y actores y no los aspectos técnicos de las producciones audiovisuales, como son las categorías de Mejor dirección, Mejor guión, Mejor maquillaje o Mejor vestuario, por nombrar algunas.

La ceremonia de la edición número 26 de estos premios se realizará en enero del próximo año. Los nominados son los siguientes:

Mejor Elenco en serie dramática

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale

Stranger Things

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Llama la atención en que estas dos primeras categorías de Mejor actor y actriz de serie dramática, la producción de AppleTV Plus, The Morning Show, tenga a representantes como Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell y Billy Crudup. Además, que Peter Dinklage esté considerado como mejor actor principal cuando que en los Emmys competía como mejor actor de reparto.

Mejor Elenco en Serie de Comedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt's Creek

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

En el género comedia, las producciones The Marvelous Mrs, Maisel y The Kominsky Method, son las que lideran en cantidad de nominados. No obstante, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, quien fue la gran triunfadora en los Emmys, buscará arrebatarle la estatuilla a Rachel Brosnahan, quien obtuvo el galardón en la edición de 2019.

Mejor actriz en película para televisión o serie limitada

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

These nominees for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series were a tough act to follow! Congratulations to #EmilyWatson, @JoeyKing, #MichelleWilliams, @PattyArquette, and #ToniCollette on your nominations! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/AHFtG3HOE6 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) December 11, 2019

Mejor actor en película para televisión o serie limitada

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Entre los nominados en estas dos últimas categorías tanto Michelle Williams como Jharrel Jerome, quienes obtuvieron el Emmy en esta materia, buscarán ganar este premio que otorga el Sindicato de Actores, ¿podrán repetir la hazaña el próximo 19 de enero cuando se realice la ceremonia?