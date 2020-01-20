Louis Tomlinson estrena "Walls", quinto adelanto de su álbum debut

Cada vez está más cercano el momento en que por fin salga a la luz el primer trabajo en solitario del británico Louis Tomlinson, el 31 de enero está a la vuelta de la esquina. El natural de Doncaster será el último de los miembros de One Direction en publicar un álbum en solitario.

Para hacer la espera más llevadera el cantautor ha dado otra pequeña muestra de lo que podemos esperar del disco al lanzar "Walls", canción que da nombre al álbum. Se trata de un tema en el que Tomlinson muestra su lado más vulnerable con reflexiones como "nothing wakes you up like waking up alone" (nada te despierta como despertarte solo) o "nothing makes you hurt like hurting who you love" (nada te hace daño como hacer daño a quien quieres). "Walls" fue compuesta por Louis Tomlinson en colaboración con Noel Gallagher, Jacob Manson, Dave Gibson y Jamie hartman. Y además, el británico también ha lanzado el videoclip del tema grabado en el desierto de Marruecos.

Esta canción se une a "Two of Us", "Kill My Mind", "We Made It" y "Don't Let It Break Your Heart", canciones que el artista ha ido publicando poco a poco en el último y que formarán parte de su álbum debut.

Letra completa de "Walls":

Nothing wakes you up like wakin' up alone

And all that's left of us is a cupboard full of clothes

The day you walked away and took the higher ground

Was the day that I became the man that I am now



But these high walls, they came up short

Now I stand taller than them all

These high walls never broke my soul

And I, I watched them all come fallin' down

I watched them all come fallin' down for you, for you



Nothing makes you hurt like hurtin' who you love (Hurtin' who you love)

And no amount of words will ever be enough (Will ever be enough)

I looked you in the eyes, saw that I was lost (Saw that I was lost)

For every question why, you were my because (You were my because)



But these high walls, they came up short

Now I stand taller than them all

These high walls never broke my soul

And I, I watched them all come fallin' down

I watched them all come fallin' down for you

Fallin' down for you



So this one is a thank you for what you did to me

Why is it that thank-yous are so often bittersweet?

I just hope I see you one day, and you say to me, "Oh, oh"



But these high walls, they came up short

Now I stand taller than them all

These high walls never broke my soul

And I, I watched them all come fallin' down

I watched them all come fallin' down for you

Fallin' down for you



Nothing wakes you up like wakin' up alone