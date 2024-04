It's time for the #AmericasGP!



Let's rewind the best moments from 2023 and discover the new #MICHELINPower slick rubber compounds adapted for the particular, selective and bumpy @COTA circuit. 🏍💨



Get our raceguide 👉https://t.co/53ogSshZPA#MichelinMotoGP pic.twitter.com/cRGhnSRqvb