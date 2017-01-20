Match Green Bay Packers 21-44 Atlanta Falcons on NFL 2017

Green Bay Packers 21 - 44 Atlanta Falcons

Final: The Atlanta Falcons make short work of the Green Bay Packers, win the NFC Championship and book their ticket to Super Bowl LI in Houston in two weeks time.

4th Quarter (0:09): Michael gets the hand off one more time and loses two yards.

4th Quarter (0:48): Michael gets the ball again and picks up four yards.

4th Quarter (1:48): Hunley tucks the ball and runs for 14 yards.

4th Quarter (2:00): Michael gets the hand off again and picks up five yards.

4th Quarter (2:36): Brett Hunley has come in for Rodgers at quarterback. Michael gets the hand off but only gets one yard.

4th Quarter (2:43): The Falcons call a time out as Bryant comes out to try a 58-yard field goal attempt. During the time out Bosher comes in to punt instead. The ball travels to the Packers 5 yard line.

4th Quarter (3:24): Freeman gets the ball but is brought down in the back field so it's now fourth down for the Falcons.

4th Quarter (4:12): Coleman slips as he cuts and gets no gain on his run.

4th Quarter (4:55): Coleman comes in and picks up two yards in his run.

4th Quarter (5:24): Freeman gets the ball and picks up a tough couple of yards to get the first down.

4th Quarter (6:43): Freeman picks up three yards on his run. Second and seven for the Falcons now. The Packers are called for an offside so the Falcons move closer to the first down marker.

Chants of MVP are ringing out at the Georgia Dome as Matt Ryan steps on to the field.

4th Quarter (6:43): Green Bay attempt another onside kick which is caught by Sanu. The Falcons will have the ball at the 42 yard line to start this drive.

4th Quarter (6:43): The Packers go for two with Michaels but the Falcons make the stop.

4th Quarter (6:48): Rodgers tries the same play and this time Cook gets to the ball.

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS!

4th Quarter (6:52): Rodgers tries to find Cook but his pass is too high. Second and goal coming up.

4th Quarter (6:57): Rodgers tries to find Jeff Janis in the end zone but the ball is tipped. Alford is called for pass interference which brings Green Bay close to the goal line now.

4th Quarter (7:26): Rodgers can't find an open man so he tries to run it in but is stopped by Alford before the end zone. Rodgers is then called for a personal foul which pushes Green Bay back 15 yards. Third and goal now for the Packers. The Falcons then call a time out.

4th Quarter (8:06): Rodgers hands it off to Ripkowski who goes nowhere. Third down coming up for the Packers.

4th Quarter (8:14): A flag is called for offside by the Falcons so Rodgers tries to find someone on the free play but again, no one is open.

4th Quarter (8:30): Rodgers aims for the end zone but his pass is batted away. Second and goal now.

4th Quarter (8:45): Rodgers finds Geronimo Allison for the first down.

4th Quarter (8:55): Rodgers is chased around and is forced to throw out of bounds as again the Falcons' secondary keeps everyone covered. Second and ten now for the Packers.

4th Quarter (9:27): Rodgers throws to Ripkowski and picks up another first down.

4th Quarter (10:02): Ripkowski gets the hand off and gains a few yards.

4th Quarter (10:37): On fourth down and long, Rodgers breaks out of the pocket and finds Cobb to convert the first down.

4th Quarter (11:25): SACK! The Falcons pass rush does it again. Tyson Jackson gets to Rodgers and brings him down.

4th Quarter (11:28): Rodgers tries to find Cobb but the pass is batted away by the Falcons defense. Third and ten now.

4th Quarter (11:34): Rodgers gets the snap but can't find anyone open and is forced to throw it out of bounds.

4th Quarter (12:01): Ripkowski gets the ball and picks up 20 yards.

4th Quarter (12:07): Bosher kicks off for the touch back. The Packers will start at their 25 yard line.

4th Quarter (12:07): Coleman gets the hand off, runs left and runs into the end zone untouched. Bryant makes the PAT this time.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS!

4th Quarter (12:50): Ryan finds Jones and he picks up the first down and more for the Falcons.

4th Quarter (13:00): Ryan gets hit as he tries to throw. Third and six now for the Falcons.

4th Quarter (13:38): Coleman gets the hand off again and picks up four yards. Second and six coming up for the Falcons.

4th Quarter (14:15): Coleman gets the hand off and picks up the first down.

4th Quarter (15:00): Ryan sends the ball out to Gabriel who picks up nine yards.

3rd Quarter (0:33): Coleman gets the hand off for a gain of one yard.

3rd Quarter (0:36): Green Bay tries the onside kick which is caught by Sanu who almost gets to the end zone but is tripped up at the 33 yard line.

3rd Quarter (0:41): Rodgers finds Nelson on the slant after Alford slips. The Packers go for two with Ripkowski who ploughs his way in.

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS!

3rd Quarter (1:14): Rodgers finds Cobb who gets enough for the first down before being pushed out of bounds.

3rd Quarter (1:52): Rodgers can't find an open receiver so he runs for nine yards. Second down and one coming up.

3rd Quarter (2:23): Rodgers finds Cook for an 18 yard pass as the Packers pick up another first down.

3rd Quarter (2:52): Rodgers tucks and runs for seven yards, picking up the first down. Robert Alford is then called for a penalty on the play which is reversed after some discussion by the officials. The Packers still pick up the first down.

3rd Quarter (3:26): The Packers get the ball back after the ruling on the field changes to an incomplete pass. Rodgers finds Adams but he's short of the first down marker. The Packers will go for it on fourth and two.

3rd Quarter (3:33): INTERCEPTION! Rodgers tries to find Cobb but Collins steps into the flight of the ball and picks Rodgers off again. Play is being reviewed and could be called as an incomplete pass.

3rd Quarter (3:38): Rodgers lobs it to Ripkowski but he drops the ball again. Another Packers player is down on the ground and the clock is stopped.

3rd Quarter (4:11): No return by the Packers so they will start at the 25 yard line. Rodgers tucks and runs for 28 yards.

3rd Quarter (3:28): The call is challenged by the Falcons and reversed. Devontae Freeman adds another touchdown to the Falcons score. Bryant misses the PAT.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS!

3rd Quarter (4:51): Ryan passes to Freeman as he and Morgan Burnett challenge for the ball right on the goal line. The Falcons challenge the call that Freeman was short of the end zone.

3rd Quarter (5:02): The Falcons mess up the snap but Ryan gets to the ball first for a third and goal opportunity.

3rd Quarter (5:34): Freeman gets the hand off but for no gain at the goal line.

3rd Quarter (5:51): Pass interference is called on Green Bay as Ryan airs it out towards Toilolo.

3rd Quarter (6:33): Mike Daniels shoots through the gap to stop Freeman at the line of scrimmage.

3rd Quarter (7:15): Freeman gets the ball again and gets nine yards this time. Second down coming up.

3rd Quarter (7:52): Freeman gets the hand off and picks up 14 yards for another Falcons first down.

3rd Quarter (8:23): Ryan throws to Jones who gets flipped mid-air but still hangs on to the ball.

3rd Quarter (8:42): Ryan can't find a receiver so he tucks and runs back to the line of scrimmage. The Packers are called for a defensive hold and the Falcons get an automatic first down.

3rd Quarter (9:13): Freeman gets the ball and picks up five yards. Second down coming up.

3rd Quarter (9:19): The kick-off is pushed back as the Packers kick-off team get a delay of game penalty. The ball still makes it to the end zone so the Falcons will start at their own 25 yard line.

3rd Quarter (9:20): Rodgers finds Adam on the quick slant and Green Bay finally get on the scoreboard. Crosby converts the PAT.

TOUCHDOWN PACKERS!

3rd Quarter (10:00): Third and goal now for the Packers after Nelson gets a short gain from the pass. Atlanta calls for a time out.

3rd Quarter (10:05): Rodgers targets Cobb but his pass is too low. Second down coming up.

3rd Quarter (10:42): Rodgers finds Cook again and gets a big first down. The Packers are in the red zone now.

3rd Quarter (12:02): Michaels gets the hand off and picks up the first down.

3rd Quarter (11:34): Cook is the target again and picks up four yards.

3rd Quarter (12:05): Cook gets the pass again and finds the space to get another first down.

3rd Quarter (12:34): Rodgers goes to Cook again and this time he hangs on for the first down.

3rd Quarter (12:38): Rodgers throws quickly out wide to Michaels but he drops the ball as well. So many dropped passes by the Packers today. Time out called by Green Bay.

3rd Quarter (13:17): Michaels comes in for Montgomery and gets nowhere. A loss of two and a second down coming up for the Packers.

3rd Quarter (13:38): Montgomery gets the hand off and picks up the first down but gets hit hard as well.

3rd Quarter (13:46): Rodgers' pass to Montgomery is tipped and can't be caught.

3rd Quarter (13:51): After the kick-off, Green Bay will start at their 25 and down 31 points.

3rd Quarter (14:03): Ryan finds Jones who bursts past his marker and stiff arms another as he runs for a 73-yard touchdown. Bryant makes the PAT.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS!

3rd Quarter (14:42): Freeman gets the hand off and picks up about a yard and a half.

3rd Quarter (14:45): Weems calls for a fair catch at the Falcons 25-yard line.

3rd Quarter (14:49): Rodgers finds Cook again in first down territory but he drops the ball again. The Packers are forced to punt.

3rd Quarter (14:53): The Falcons pass rush gets to Rodgers quickly and he's forced to throw the ball away. Third down coming up for the Packers.

3rd Quarter (14:58): Rodgers finds Cook but the tight end drops the ball.

3rd Quarter (15:00): The Packers receive and will start at the 25 yard line after the kick-off.

Half-time: Well, well, well. The Falcons are all over this first half as they head into the locker rooms up by 24 points. You can never count out Aaron Rodgers but the Packers defense has to make more stops than they did in the first 30 minutes. Should be an interesting second half.

2nd Quarter (0:07): Ryan goes to the end zone again and Jones is there to catch the ball and stay inbounds. Bryant converts the PAT.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS!

2nd Quarter (0:11): Ryan throws towards Sanu and it's nearly picked off in the end zone by Ladarius Gunter.

2nd Quarter (0:25): Ryan steps up and runs for nine yards. The Falcons call another time out.

2nd Quarter (0:35): Freeman gets another reception and picks up some big yards on the run after the catch. Time out called here.

2nd Quarter (0:55): Gabriel catches the pass for a first down.

2nd Quarter (1:06): Ryan airs it out and Marwin Evans has a chance to intercept it in the end zone but fails.

2nd Quarter (1:09): Ryan tries to find Freeman on the run but his pass is too wide for the running back.

2nd Quarter (1:32): Freeman gets the ball again and picks up the first down.

2nd Quarter (1:50): Ryan finds Freeman for a gain of eight yards at the 40.

2nd Quarter (2:00): INTERCEPTION! Rodgers airs it out and Ricardo Allen is there to pick up the pass.

2nd Quarter (2:24): SACK! Ra'Shede Hageman gets to Rodgers and grabs his foot, causing the quarterback to trip and fall over. Third and long for the Packers now at the two-minute warning.

2nd Quarter (2:29): Rodgers goes to Nelson again but the receiver can't hang on to the pass.

2nd Quarter (2:44): Cobb catches the ball and stays inbounds to get the first down. The clock is stopped for an injury to a Green Bay player.

2nd Quarter (3:15): Rodgers thrown to Nelson for a nine yard gain but he gets hit right after that.

2nd Quarter (3:20): Matt Bosher punts for the first time in this game and puts the Packers at their own ten to start their drive.

2nd Quarter (4:07): Ryan steps up in the pocket and throws to Coleman but he's short of the first down. The Falcons are three and out for the first time in this game.

2nd Quarter (4:41): A mistake by the Falcons almost leads to a turnover at the snap but Gabriel recovers the ball.

2nd Quarter (5:27): Coleman gets the hand off and picks up three yards. Second and seven coming up for the Falcons.

2nd Quarter (5:58): Ryan finds Coleman on the quick route and picks up the first down.

2nd Quarter (5:59): Weems doesn't get much back on the return and the Falcons will start at their own 23 on this drive.

2nd Quarter (6:54): The Falcons bring the blitz, forcing Rodgers to throw too low to Cobb and the Packers are three and out again.

2nd Quarter (7:00): Rodgers goes to Nelson again but he can't stay in bounds.

2nd Quarter (7:24): Rodgers finds Nelson for eight yards. Second down and two coming up.

The Packers will start at their own 25 for the third time and they need to get something here before the Falcons run away with this.

2nd Quarter (7:24): Ryan escapes the pocket, finds space and runs all the way in for another Falcons touchdown. Bryant converts the PAT as well.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS!

2nd Quarter (7:37): Ryan tries the play action again but no one is free so he throws the ball away.

2nd Quarter (8:10): Jones is targeted again and this time holds on to the pass for a 15 yard gain.

2nd Quarter (8:13): Ryan goes to Jones again but the receiver drops another ball. Third down coming up.

2nd Quarter (8:43): Freeman gets another carry but is stuffed up at the line of scrimmage.

2nd Quarter (9:26): Ryan finds a receiver and converts another first down.

2nd Quarter (9:48): Freeman carries fore four yards.

2nd Quarter (10:18): Ryan gets hit as he throws but he still completes a 20-yard pass to Jones who stays inbound.

2nd Quarter (10:59):​ The Falcons start at their own 20 and Ryan finds Jones for a 17-yard gain.

2nd Quarter (10:59): FUMBLE! Aaron Ripkowski gets the first down with a strong run but Jalen Collins rips the ball out of the fullback's hands and recovers the ball for Atlanta.

2nd Quarter (11:50): Rodgers finds Jared Cook with a quick throw and pick up another first down.

2nd Quarter (13:01): Christine Michael gets his first touch of the game but only picks up a few yards. Third down coming up.

2nd Quarter (13:42): Montgomery carries the ball for a short gain. Second and seven for the Packers now.

2nd Quarter (14:20): Rodgers is drawn out of the pocket but finds Cobb again for another first down.

2nd Quarter (15:00): Rodgers finds Randall Cobb for a 17-yard gain.

1st Quarter (0:14): The Packers start at their own 25 again. Montgomery gets the pass but is corralled quickly for no gain.

1st Quarter (0:17): Bryant completes the 28-yard field goal.

1st Quarter (0:26): Ryan tries to find someone in the end zone again but it's too high. Holding is called on the Falcons and the field goal team comes onto the field.

1st Quarter (0:26): The Falcons get called on another false start and get pushed back five yards.

1st Quarter (0:29): Ryan tries to find Sanu in the end zone but the receiver can't keep the ball in his hands.

1st Quarter (1:09): Sanu lines up in the back field and runs for sevens yards.

1st Quarter (1:44): Ryan throws a quick pass to Coleman who gets the first down. The Falcons are rolling here.

1st Quarter (1:58): Travian Robertson drops the ball close to another Falcons first down. Second down now for the Falcons.

1st Quarter (2:20): Play action by the Falcons finds Sanu for a 15-yard gain.

1st Quarter (2:55): Ryan looks around and finds Austin Hooper for a big first down.

1st Quarter (3:34): Freeman is pushed back for a loss of two.

1st Quarter (4:11): Levine Toilolo gets his first catch of the game for six yards.

1st Quarter (4:48): Ryan finds Sanu and picks up 16 yards.

1st Quarter (5:35): Freeman carries and picks up two yards. Second down coming up.

1st Quarter (5:35): A false start moves the Falcons back five yards.

1st Quarter (5:39): Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby tries a 41-yard field goal and misses.

1st Quarter (5:44): The pass rush gets to Rodgers through linebacker Dion Jones who tackles Rodgers and forces him to throw the ball away.

The Packers take a time out at third down.

1st Quarter (5:50): The Falcons pass rush gets to Rodgers and he can't accurately find a receiver down the field.

1st Quarter (6:28): Rodgers throws to Davante Adams for a six yard gain.

1st Quarter (7:05): Nelson is the target again and he picks up another first down.

1st Quarter (7:44): Rodgers finds Jordy Nelson for a 27-yard gain.

1st Quarter (8:24): Ty Montgomery gets the carry for four yards.

1st Quarter (8:24): The Falcons kick-off for a touchback. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense will step on to the field for the first time today at their own 25-yard line.

Kicker Matt Bryant converts the PAT.

1st Quarter (8:24): Ryan moves around in the pocket and finds Sanu on a shovel pass for a touchdown. Sanu reacts well to score the touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN FALCONS!

1st Quarter (9:11): Coleman gets the hand off again but for no gain.

1st Quarter (10:01): Coleman is stopped after a small gain in the red zone.

1st Quarter (10:30): The fullback Patrick DiMarco is left all alone and picks up a big run and first down.

1st Quarter (11:01): Mohamed Sanu gets his first catch of the game and another Falcons first down.

1st Quarter (11:10): Ryan tries to find Jones again but his throw is a little high and Jones can't collect the ball.

1st Quarter (11:55): Coleman carries again but he's brought down behind the line of scrimmage by Nick Perry for a loss of one.

1st Quarter (12:33): Tevin Coleman runs through a gap and gets the first down

1st Quarter (13:06): Ryan finds Jones again with a low pass and he just gets the first down.

1st Quarter (13:44): Ryan finds Julio Jones for four yards. Third down coming up.

1st Quarter (13:56): Ryan passes to Taylor Gabriel who is wide open but the receiver drops the ball.

1st Quarter (14:16): Matt Ryan finds his tight end Jacob Temme for a first down.

1st Quarter (14:56): Freeman gets the ball and runs for four yards.

1st Quarter (15:00): Eric Weems brings the ball back for a 23-yard return. The Falcons offense comes on to the field but play has stopped as their is a down Packers player on the field.

The Packers have won the toss and differed which means the Falcons will receive first.

We're a few minutes away from kick-off here as both teams eye one more stop before they could potentially appear in the Super Bowl.

Atlanta Falcons: Nick Williams (WR), Terron Ward (RB), Blidi Wreh-Wilson (CB), Dashon Goldson (FS), Josh Keyes (LB), Wes Schweitzer (G), D.J. Tialavea (TE).

Green Bay Packers: Joe Callahan (QB), Max McCaffrey (WR), Herb Waters (CB), Joe Kerridge (FB), James Starks (RB), Kyle Murphy (T), Christian Ringo (DT).

The rest of the inactive list for both teams is as follows.

Big news coming out of the Packers camp; Jordy Nelson will be active for today's game.

Prediction: The Packers are on a run at the moment and you can never count out Aaron Rodgers but something about this version of the Falcons seems like it could do the unexpected and make their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. As previously mentioned, Matt Ryan is having an MVP-type season and with the running game behind him alongside one of the most talented receiving corp in the NFL today, the potential for Ryan to not only match Rodgers play for play but also win that battle is there for all to see. The last time these two teams met, the Packers were the more well-rounded team even the Falcons came out with the win but since then, the Falcons defense has stepped it up and will be an entirely different proposition for Green Bay, as evidenced by the performance against the Seattle Seahawks last weekend. This game has all the potential of being one for the ages and even though we at VAVEL expect a shootout, we think the Falcons have just enough in them to get the win.

The match will be played at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia for what will be the last game to ever be played there by the Falcons. Game time is scheduled for 3:05 PM EST on FOX.

Finally, a quick note on the Falcons defense. Against the Seahawks, the defense picked up three sacks and two interceptions against an elusive quarterback in Russell Wilson. The Falcons also limited Seattle to just 99 rushing yards and although they gave up a more prominent number of passing yards, the way they managed to contain Wilson bodes well for their matchup against another mobile quarterback.

The other reason as to why the Falcons are where they are now is the talent around Matt Ryan. The likes of wide receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu as well as running back Devonta Freeman make life easier for Ryan whenever he steps into the huddle. Sanu and Jones have combined for 16 touchdowns over 16 games while Freeman finished his regular season with 11 touchdowns and 1,079 rushing yards. Those numbers show a potent attack and those waiting in the wings for Atlanta have also played well, well enough to have put defenses on notice when it comes to restricting the Falcons offense as much as possible.

If Rodgers is the key for the Packers then quarterback Matt Ryan is the same for the Falcons. Ryan finished his season with 38 touchdowns and a QB rating of 117.1, seven decimal points less than Rodgers. Ryan's mistakes have been minimal as well as he finished with just seven interceptions over 16 games. This season, Matt Ryan has really come to the forefront in the quarterback conversation and his ability to find his targets and direct play has put him in the running to win the NFL MVP Award this year. Like Rodgers, Ryan has the ability to run with the ball when needed but most of the time, his passing accuracy allows Atlanta to march down the field especially when they go long. The Falcons have the second most 30 yard plays in the NFL and Ryan's arm strength and accuracy are a big reason for that.

On the other side of the ball is the home team, the Atlanta Falcons who have had a great season and started off their playoff journey with a big win over the Seattle Seahawks. After winning their division with ease, the Falcons are one game away from a Super Bowl appearance and with the talent at their disposal, have all the makings of a team that could go all the way. Head coach Dan Quinn has put together not only a great offense but a defense that is now picking up turnovers at a good rate which is why Atlanta are where they are today.

The Packers also come into this game with quite a few notable players listed as injured but the news that wide receiver Jordy Nelson, guard T.J. Lang, cornerback Quinten Rollins and linebacker Clay Matthews were all able to participate in practice this week, albeit limited, will please Packers fans. Nelson, in particular, will be the biggest boost if he returns for the game as he is Rodgers favorite receiver and leads the team in receptions and touchdowns. Being able to play with Nelson will certainly help Rodgers even though he seemed to cope just fine without him last weekend. Wide receiver Davante Adams did not practice but the Packers will be hoping that he recovers in time to see some minutes on the field and give Rodgers an extra weapon in the offense.

The other key to the Packers recent resurgence is how their defense has played. Defensive coordinator Dom Capers has put in a system where his defense will allow big rushing yards but ensure that they never get beat over the top by a deep pass which will be crucial against a team like their opponents this weekend. This zone coverage defense also allows Rodgers and the offense to come onto the field and not have to play from behind too often, which sets up the big plays that head coach Mike McCarthy and Rodgers tend to come up with against any opponent.

What has brought the Packers to the brink of another Super Bowl appearance has been the play of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers had most of his regular targets out at various points in the season due to injury but that did not stop the Pro Bowl quarterback from putting up elite numbers time and time again. As the second half of the season wore on, Rodgers found a rhythm which saw him finish the regular season with an average passer rating of 117.8, helped the Packers recover from a poor start and make their way into the playoffs where Rodgers has played 'lights out' football.

After a big win over the regular season champions in the NFL Divisional Round, the Green Bay Packers come into the game with full confidence in their abilities. The Packers regular season did not go the way many expected but once they reached the playoffs, the Packers found a head of steam which has seen them win two playoff games in a row. All of Wisconsin will be hoping that the team has two more wins left in them, starting with their upcoming game.

Hello everyone and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the National Football League! The coverage of the NFC Championship game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons is brought to you by me, Kudzi Musarurwa, and I hope you enjoy our coverage of this pivotal game.