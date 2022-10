El nuevo torneo mixto United Cup abrirá la temporada 2023

Welcome to UNITED CUP 🏆



🎾 New international ATP and WTA team tennis event

🌏 Top 18 countries competing across Sydney, Brisbane and Perth

📆 29 DEC 2022 – 8 JAN 2023

🤝 @TennisAustralia x @atptour x @WTA



The global tennis season is launching with us! #UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/zcfQV6pBN5