Schumacher : Le monde de la F1 solidaire

Formula 1 Game : "Toutes nos pensées sont avec Michael Schumacher et sa famille en ce moment. Nous lui souhaitons un prompt et rapide rétablissement. A bientôt Michael."

Our thoughts are with Michael Schumacher and his family at this time. We wish him a full and fast recovery. Get well soon Michael. — Formula 1 Game (@Formula1game) 29 Décembre 2013

Mercedes AMG F1 : "Michael a l'esprit de combat incroyable. Nous lui envoyons toutes nos forces pour cette bataille très importante #LutteSchumi"

Michael has amazing fighting spirit. We are sending him all our strength for this most important battle #KaempfenSchumi — MERCEDES AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) 30 Décembre 2013

Red Bull Racing : "Nous souhaitons à Michael Schumacher un bon et fort rétablissement. Nous pensons à lui et sa famille en ce moment très difficile."

We wish Michael Schumacher a full and strong recovery. We are thinking of him and his family at this very difficult time. — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) 30 Décembre 2013

Sauber F1 Team : "Nos pensées sont avec Michael Schumacher et sa famille. Nous leur souhaitons du courage dans cette période difficile."

Our thoughts are with Michael Schumacher and his family. We wish them strength in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/r756m5s9KF — Sauber F1 Team (@OfficialSF1Team) 30 Décembre 2013

Caterham F1 Team : "Nos pensées et nos prières ce soir sont avec Michael, sa famille, ses amis et ses supporters. #schumi"

Our thoughts and prayers tonight are with Michael, his family, friends and supporters. #schumi — Caterham F1 Team (@MyCaterhamF1) 29 Décembre 2013

Force India : "Toutes nos pensées sont avec Michael Schumacher et sa famille en ce moment. Allez champion !"

All our thoughts are with Michael Schumacher and his family at this moment. Come on Champion! — Sahara Force India (@clubforce) 29 Décembre 2013

Marussia F1 Team : "Ce ne sont pas les nouvelles que nous espérions ce matin. Nous continuons tous à prier pour Michael et toute la famille Schumacher."

Not the news we were hoping for this morning. We all continue to pray for Michael and the whole Schumacher family — Marussia F1 Team (@Marussia_F1Team) 30 Décembre 2013

Sébastian Vettel : "Michael a été comme un père pour moi en Formule1, il était (et il sera) à côté de moi à chaque étape de ma carrière."

Michael has been like a father for me in Formula One, he was (and he will be) beside me in every stage of my career pic.twitter.com/Vn9VppGJML — Sebastian Vettel (@Sebas_Vettel) 29 Décembre 2013

Mark Webber : "Mes pensées sont à Michael et sa famille en ce moment difficile."

My thoughts are with Michael and his family at this tricky time. — Mark Webber (@AussieGrit) 30 Décembre 2013

Jenson Button : 'Mes pensées sont avec Michael Schumacher en ce moment difficile... Michael a plus que n'importe la force de passer à travers cette épreuve."

My thoughts are with Michael Schumacher at this tough time.. Michael more than anyone has the strength to pull through this. — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) 29 Décembre 2013

Fernando Alonso : "A bientôt Michael ! Nous espérons avoir très bientôt de tes nouvelles positives! #hommefort"

Get well soon Michael! Hope to hear some positive news very soon! #strongman — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) 30 Décembre 2013

Felipe Massa : "Je prie pour que Dieu te protège frère ! Et que tu ai un prompt rétablissement Michael !"

Estou rezando para Deus te proteger irmão !! E q vc tenha uma rápida recuperação Michael !! I am… http://t.co/YJmvd56cEO — Felipe1Massa (@Felipe1Massa) 29 Décembre 2013

Nico Rosberg : 'Mes pensées à Michael et à sa famille. [...] J'espère qu'il y aura bientôt de bonnes nouvelles."

Bin in gedanken bei michael, seiner familie u freunden. Wenn einer es schafft dann #schumi. Hoffentlich gibt es bald gute nachrichten — Nico Rosberg (@nico_rosberg) 30 Décembre 2013

Charles Pic

J'espère que Michael va vite se rétablir ! Mes pensées vont à sa famille. — Charles Pic (@Charles_Pic1) 29 Décembre 2013

Jean-Eric Vergne : "Je souhaite tout le meilleur à Michael, espérant que tout sera bon."

Wishing all the best to Michael, hope everything will be good..! — Jean-Eric Vergne (@JeanEricVergne) 29 Décembre 2013

Rubbens Barrichello : 'Ce qui importe dans la vie est de se rappeler les bons moments et de bons rires."

O q importa na vida é lembrar dos bons momentos e das boas risadas. To rezando por vc ..// What… http://t.co/3bCBcSgvqw — Rubens Barrichello (@rubarrichello) 29 Décembre 2013

Heikki Kovalainen : "J'ai entendu dire que Schumacher a eu un accident de ski, j'espère que ce n'est pas trop grave et qu'il sera complètement rétabli bientôt ! #Légende"

I heard Schumacher had a skiing accident, I hope it's not too serious and he makes a full recovery soon! #legend — Heikki Kovalainen (@H_Kovalainen) 29 Décembre 2013

Nico Hülkenberg : 'Mes pensées sont avec Michael et sa famille ! J'ai l'espoir d'entendre quelque chose de positif très bientôt !"

My thoughts are with Michael & his family! Hope to hear something positive very soon! — Nico Hülkenberg (@NicoHulkenberg) 30 Décembre 2013

Paul Di Resta : "Épouvantable nouvelles de MSC, je pense à lui et à sa famille. En espérant pour de meilleures nouvelles."

Terrible news about MSC, thinking of him and his family. Hoping for better news and that he can pull through #getwellsoon — Paul Di Resta (@pauldirestaf1) 29 Décembre 2013

Sergio Perez : "Mes prières pour Schumacher et sa famille ! Je suis sûr qu'il s'en sortira. #PriezPourSchumi"

Mis oraciones con Schumacher y su familia!! Seguro saldrá adelante .. #PrayForSchumi — Sergio Perez (@SChecoPerez) 29 Décembre 2013

Romain Grosjean : "Toutes nos pensées à Schumi et sa famille ! J'espère que tu vas récupérer rapidement. #Légende #Schumi"

All our thoughts to Schumi and his family ! Hope you will recover soon. #legend #Schumi — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) 29 Décembre 2013

Pastor Maldonado : "Tristes nouvelles pour la famille du sport automobile et la F1, priez pour la santé de notre collègue, Shumi nous sommes avec toi !"

Lamentable noticia para toda la familia del automovilismo y la F1, oremos por la salud de nuestro compañero, Shumi estamos contigo! — Pastor Maldonado (@Pastormaldo) 30 Décembre 2013

Olivier Panis : "Michael mon ami j'espère que tu t'en remettras vite."

Michael my friend hope you will recover soon — olivier panis (@olivier_panis) 29 Décembre 2013

