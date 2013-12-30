Schumacher : Le monde de la F1 solidaire
Formula 1 Game : "Toutes nos pensées sont avec Michael Schumacher et sa famille en ce moment. Nous lui souhaitons un prompt et rapide rétablissement. A bientôt Michael."

Mercedes AMG F1 : "Michael a l'esprit de combat incroyable. Nous lui envoyons toutes nos forces pour cette bataille très importante #LutteSchumi"

Red Bull Racing : "Nous souhaitons à Michael Schumacher un bon et fort rétablissement. Nous pensons à lui et sa famille en ce moment très difficile."

Sauber F1 Team : "Nos pensées sont avec Michael Schumacher et sa famille. Nous leur souhaitons du courage dans cette période difficile."

Caterham F1 Team : "Nos pensées et nos prières ce soir sont avec Michael, sa famille, ses amis et ses supporters. #schumi"

Force India : "Toutes nos pensées sont avec Michael Schumacher et sa famille en ce moment. Allez champion !"

Marussia F1 Team : "Ce ne sont pas les nouvelles que nous espérions ce matin. Nous continuons tous à prier pour Michael et toute la famille Schumacher."

Sébastian Vettel : "Michael a été comme un père pour moi en Formule1, il était (et il sera) à côté de moi à chaque étape de ma carrière."

Mark Webber : "Mes pensées sont à Michael et sa famille en ce moment difficile."

Jenson Button : 'Mes pensées sont avec Michael Schumacher en ce moment difficile... Michael a plus que n'importe la force de passer à travers cette épreuve."

Fernando Alonso : "A bientôt Michael ! Nous espérons avoir très bientôt de tes nouvelles positives! #hommefort"

Felipe Massa : "Je prie pour que Dieu te protège frère ! Et que tu ai un prompt rétablissement Michael !"

Nico Rosberg : 'Mes pensées à Michael et à sa famille. [...] J'espère qu'il y aura bientôt de bonnes nouvelles."

Charles Pic

Jean-Eric Vergne : "Je souhaite tout le meilleur à Michael, espérant que tout sera bon."

Rubbens Barrichello : 'Ce qui importe dans la vie est de se rappeler les bons moments et de bons rires."

Heikki Kovalainen : "J'ai entendu dire que Schumacher a eu un accident de ski, j'espère que ce n'est pas trop grave et qu'il sera complètement rétabli bientôt ! #Légende"

Nico Hülkenberg : 'Mes pensées sont avec Michael et sa famille ! J'ai l'espoir d'entendre quelque chose de positif très bientôt !"

Paul Di Resta : "Épouvantable nouvelles de MSC, je pense à lui et à sa famille. En espérant pour de meilleures nouvelles."

Sergio Perez : "Mes prières pour Schumacher et sa famille ! Je suis sûr qu'il s'en sortira. #PriezPourSchumi"

Romain Grosjean : "Toutes nos pensées à Schumi et sa famille ! J'espère que tu vas récupérer rapidement. #Légende #Schumi"

Pastor Maldonado : "Tristes nouvelles pour la famille du sport automobile et la F1, priez pour la santé de notre collègue, Shumi nous sommes avec toi !"

Olivier Panis : "Michael mon ami j'espère que tu t'en remettras vite."

