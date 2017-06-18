ESCLUSIVA - Il vincitore del Giro d'Italia U23 si racconta. Sivakov: "Sono pronto per i pro"
Intervista Sivakov

E' uno dei più fulgidi prospetti del ciclismo mondiale, ha vinto un mese fa la Ronde de l'Isard ed ha vinto giovedì scorso il Giro d'Italia U23 Enel battendo Lucas Hamilton e Mark Padun. Pavel Sivakov si racconta a Vavel Italia, tra la felicità di una grande, grandissima, vittoria ed il pensiero di passare professionista già dal prossimo anno. 