Chelsea, a fine stagione l'addio di John Terry: il tributo social dei compagni
Fonte immagine: Sky Sports

Al termine della stagione in corso, John Terry lascerà il Chelsea, dopo ventidue anni trascorsi con i blues. L'annuncio è stato dato ieri dal sito ufficiale della società, seguito poi da un video celebrativo ed un messaggio dello stesso giocatore. Un messaggio fatto di immagini che hanno segnato la storia dei londinesi.