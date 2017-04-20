F1 - Ferrari obbligata a sacrificare le qualifiche, perchè?

F1 - Ferrari obbligata a sacrificare le qualifiche, perché? - Foto: Scuderia Ferrari

Questa è la settimana che si porta dietro gli strascichi della bella vittoria della Ferrari conquistata al GP del Bahrain. Come si è ormai detto e ridetto, la chiave tecnica che ha contribuito alla causa della scuderia di Maranello è stata la scelta di una impostazione a più alto carico aerodinamico rispetto alle dirette concorrenti, così da rendere la SF70-H più docile nei confronti dell’usura delle gomme nell’arco della gara. Abbiamo altresì saputo, direttamente dal vertice tecnico, che questa scelta è stata attuata sacrificando volutamente la qualifica, nella quale la Ferrari aveva accusato circa mezzo secondo di distacco con Vettel e quasi 8 decimi con Raikkonen, dalla pole position di Bottas.



Pur essendo stata la scelta migliore visto com’è andata la gara, un distacco del genere sul giro secco è comunque abbastanza elevato. Ma allora perché si è dovuto sacrificare la qualifica?

O per meglio dire, perché in qualifica si deve girare con la stessa configurazione meccanica, motoristica e aerodinamica che poi si avrà in gara? La risposta è semplice: perché esiste, da un po' di anni a questa parte, il regime di parc fermè o parco chiuso.



C’era una volta una Formula 1 libera, sia nella tecnica (non c’erano limiti sul numero di motori o di cambi da poter utilizzare senza incorrere in penalizzazioni) che nella scelta dei gommisti. Fino al 2002, infatti, non vigeva questa regola e ciò consentiva (a chi poteva permetterselo economicamente) macchine completamente diverse tra la sessione di qualifica e la gara.





Era, infatti, usuale vedere al termine delle qualifiche che si tirasse giù la serranda dei box e che si lavorasse sulle vetture per prepararle in configurazione gara. Attenzione che le due configurazioni erano talmente diverse da produrre tempi, sul giro secco, di circa 2 secondi in meno rispetto alla gara; addirittura nel 2002, a Monza, questa differenza ammontava a circa 3 secondi. Questo ovviamente comportava, inveitabilmente, dei costi esorbitanti, che non tutte le squadre potevano permettersi.

Allora nel 2003, per volontà del Presidente della FIA Max Mosley, venne introdotto il regime di parco chiuso, che di fatto bandiva tutte le modifiche sulle vetture tra le qualifiche e la gara. Il parc fermè è definito in maniera abbastanza stringente e dettagliata dal regolamento della federazione che vi posto (nella versione del regolamento del 2017) e proverò a spiegarvi di seguito.

34) PRE-RACE PARC FERMÉ

34.1 Every team must provide the FIA technical delegate with a suspension set-up sheet for both of their cars before each of them leaves the pit lane for the first time during qualifying practice session.

34.2 Each car will be deemed to be in parc fermé from the time at which it leaves the pit lane for the first time during qualifying practice until the start of the race. Any car which fails to leave the pit lane during qualifying practice will be deemed to be in parc fermé at the end of Q1. Between these times, other than when cars are returned to the parc fermé overnight, the following work may be carried out :

a) Engines may be started.

b) Fuel may be added or removed and a fuel breather fitted.

c) Wheels, wheel fasteners and tyres may be removed, changed or rebalanced and tyre pressures checked.

d) Spark plugs may be removed in order to carry out an internal engine inspection and cylinder compression checks.

e) Permitted heating or cooling devices may be fitted.

f) A jump battery may be connected and on board electrical units may be freely accessed via a physical connection to the car.

g) Charging and / or discharging of the ERS energy storage devices.

h) Removal of the ERS energy storage devices which, once marked by the FIA technical delegate, may be retained overnight by the team.

i) The main electrical battery and radio batteries may be changed.

j) The brake system may be bled.

k) Engine oil may be drained.

l) Compressed gases may be drained or added.

m) Fluids with a specific gravity less than 1.1 may be drained and/or replenished, however, fluids used for replenishment must conform to the same specification as the original fluid.

n) The aerodynamic set up of the front wing may be adjusted using the existing parts. No parts may be added, removed or replaced.

o) If the FIA technical delegate is satisfied that changes in climatic conditions necessitate alterations to the specification of a car, changes may be made to the air ducts around the front and rear brakes and radiator ducts. These changes may be made at any time after all teams have been sent the message “CHANGE IN CLIMATIC CONDITIONS” via the official messaging system. From this point onwards the choice of air ducts around the front and rear brakes and radiator ducts is free and pitot tubes may be covered or uncovered, subject always to compliance with the relevant Technical Regulations.

p) Bodywork (excluding radiators) may be removed and/or cleaned.

q) Cosmetic changes may be made to the bodywork and tape may be added.

r) Any part of the car may be cleaned.

s) On board cameras, marshalling system components, timing transponders and any associated equipment may be removed, refitted or checked.

t) Any work required by the FIA technical delegate.

u) Changes to improve the driver's comfort. In this context anything other than the adjustment of mirrors, seat belts and pedals may only be carried out with the specific permission of the FIA technical delegate. Should ambient temperature change significantly, teams will be requested to change the head padding required by Article 14.6.1-6 of the Technical Regulations via the official messaging system. The addition or removal of padding (or similar material) is also permitted but may only be carried out under supervision and, if required by the FIA technical delegate, must be removed before the post-race weighing procedure.

v) Drinking fluid for the driver may be added at any time, however, the capacity of the container for any such fluid must not exceed 1.5 litres.

w) Repair of genuine accident damage.

x) Any parts which are removed from the car in order to carry out any work specifically permitted above, or any parts removed to carry out essential safety checks, must remain close to it and, at all times, be visible to the scrutineer assigned to the relevant car. Furthermore, any parts removed from the car in order to carry out any such work must be refitted before the car leaves the pit lane.

Any work not listed above may only be undertaken with the approval of the FIA technical delegate following a written request from the team concerned. It must be clear that any replacement part a team wishes to fit is similar in design, mass, inertia and function to the original. Any parts removed will be retained by the FIA.

However, if a team wishes to change a part during the qualifying session and/or on the grid before the start of the race, this may be done without first seeking the permission of the technical delegate, provided it is reasonable for the relevant team to believe permission would be given if there was time to ask and the broken or damaged part remains in full view of the scrutineer assigned to the car at all times.

34.3 At the end of the qualifying practice at least six cars will be chosen at random to undergo further checks, once informed their car has been selected the team concerned must take the car to the parc fermé immediately.

34.4 Within three and a half hours of the end of the qualifying practice session all cars used during the session (or which were intended for use but failed to leave the pit lane) must be covered and ready for FIA seals to be applied in order to ensure that they remain secure until the following day. For marketing purposes this deadline may be extended for one car from each competitor for a maximum of two hours by prior arrangement with the FIA technical delegate. However, no work of any kind may be carried out on the car any later than three and a half hours after the end of the qualifying practice session. Whilst cars are covered overnight they may be fitted with devices to keep them warm.

34.5 Five hours before the start of the formation lap the seals and covers may be removed but the cars will remain under parc fermé conditions until the start of the race.

34.6 A competitor may not modify any part on the car or make changes to the set-up of the suspension whilst the car is being held under parc fermé conditions. In the case of a breach of this Article the relevant driver must start the race from the pit lane and follow the procedures laid out in Article 36.2. In order that the scrutineers may be completely satisfied that no alterations have been made to the suspension systems or aerodynamic configuration of the car (with the exception of the front wing) whilst in pre-race parc fermé, it must be clear from physical inspection that changes cannot be made without the use of tools.

34.7 One scrutineer will be allocated to each car for the purpose of ensuring that no unauthorised work is carried out whilst cars are being held under parc fermé conditions.

34.8 A list of parts replaced with the specific agreement of the FIA technical delegate whilst cars are being held under parc fermé conditions will be published and distributed to all teams prior to the race.

44) POST RACE PARC FERMÉ

44.1 Only those officials charged with supervision may enter the post-race parc fermé. No intervention of any kind is allowed there unless authorised by such officials.

44.2 When the parc fermé is in use, parc fermé regulations will apply in the area between the Line and the parc fermé entrance.

44.3 The parc fermé shall be secured such that no unauthorised persons can gain access to it.

Il Parco Chiuso è, in pratica, un’area chiusa e sicura nel paddock dove le vetture vengono sottoposte alle verifiche tecniche dei commissari. Se ci fate caso, infatti, al termine delle qualifiche (anche in gara avviene una situazione simile ma per controlli diversi) le vetture non tornano nei rispettivi garage ma si fermano (di solito) alla fine della corsia di ingresso dei box, consegnando di fatto la vettura ai tecnici della Federazione.

Successivamente le monoposto vengono restituite alle squadre e posizionate all’interno del box. Un sistema di telecamere a circuito chiuso provvede a sorvegliare le monoposto, chiuse in un telo sigillato dalla FIA. Una guardia di sicurezza, dalla sala di controllo, avvisa la Federazione in caso di violazione. Tutto ciò dal termine delle qualifiche fino a circa 5 ore prima della partenza del giro di formazione.

In queste condizioni, le squadre possono svolgere sulle monoposto degli interventi limitati e specifici, sempre eseguiti sotto l’occhio vigile di un Delegato Tecnico della FIA. Alle vetture può essere aggiunto o tolto del carburante, spurgare i freni, sostituire dei sensori e gli pneumatici (solo per quelli qualificati al di fuori della top ten). Si può inoltre regolare l’incidenza dell’ala anteriore e poco altro. Questi controlli fanno in modo che le squadre non possano cambiare set-up di una vettura tra le qualifiche e la gara.

Viene fatta eccezione nei casi in cui vi siano delle nette differenze delle condizioni di gara certificate dalla direzione gara, per esempio una sessione di qualifica disputata sull’asciutto e una gara bagnata, o viceversa. In questo caso, la FIA darà alle squadre il permesso di effettuare ulteriori modifiche al set-up delle monoposto.

Ecco quindi spiegato perché una squadra debba qualificarsi con la stessa configurazione della vettura in assetto gara.

Ora, se volete, possiamo discuterne; la scelta voluta da Mosley nel 2003 aveva una sua logica, pur non trovandomi d’accordo, ma questo è un mio problema! Cioè l’idea era quella di chiudere un certo gap tecnico tra le squadre di vertice (Ferrari e Mclaren) e “gli altri” che derivava da una potenza economica diversa.

Ma oggi ha ancora senso questa “impostazione”? Se finalmente siamo usciti dalla iper-assurdità dei motori “congelati” del periodo del 2010, in una Formula 1 in cui sono limitati i numeri di power unit e del cambio nell’arco dell’anno, costringere le vetture al “blocco” tra qualifiche e gara sembrerebbe quasi “inutile”. Intendiamoci, non credo che questo possa aumentare lo spettacolo inteso come side by side, ma magari può fornire delle interessanti soluzioni aerodinamiche estreme per la ricerca della prestazione sul giro secco ed un grado di incertezza in più nella ricerca della pole position.

Io voto per l’abolizione del parco chiuso e voi?