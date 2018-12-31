Vincono Raonic e Dimitrov - Il day 1 di Brisbane

Riparte dall'Australia la stagione del tennis. A Brisbane è tempo di sfide interessanti che hanno animato il giorno di San Silvestro. Grigor Dimitrov supera facilmente il giapponese Nishioka in soli due set (6-3 6-4) e troverà Millman. L'australiano ha esordito con una vittoria in tre set con l'americano Sandgren 7-6 (6) 6 (6)- 7 6-0. Vittoria facile anche per Raonic che ha trionfato con Bedene 6-0 6-3. Il canadese troverà il serbo Kecmanovic che ha battuto Mayer 6-3 6-1. Uchiyama ha trionfato sul francese Hambert 6-4 7-6 (6) ed è pronto ad affrontare Kyle Edmund nel secondo turno

"The hometown hero gets it done!"



John Millman needs three sets, but ousts Tennys Sandgren 7-6(6) 6-7(6) 6-0 to advance to the 2R of #BrisbaneTennis and sets a date with Grigor Dimitrov there pic.twitter.com/lfkphJyTJd