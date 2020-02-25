Resumen y goles: Atlanta United 3-0 Motagua, CONCACAF Liga de Campeones 2020
Foto: VAVEL

Resumen

21:58hace 18 días

Mañana, Atlanta United conocerá a su rival de los cuartos de final. El cual saldrá de la eliminatoria entre América y Comunicaciones FC.
21:55hace 18 días

90+2'

Termina el partido en Estados Unidos. Atlanta United vence 3-0 al Motagua, 4-1 en el marcador global y accede a los cuartos de final de la CONCACAF Liga de Campeones.
21:54hace 18 días

90'

Disparo dentro del área por parte de Luis Fernando que se va desviado.
21:53hace 18 días

90'

Se agregan dos minutos.
21:52hace 18 días

Video Gol Atlanta United

Gonzalo Martínez marcó su segundo gol de la noche.
21:51hace 18 días

87'

Cambio de Atlanta United. Sale Hyndman, entra Adams.
21:50hace 18 días

83' Gol Atlanta United

Temeraria falta del portero sobre Josef Martínez. El árbitro deja correr la jugada por la ley de la ventaja y sin portero, Gonzalo Martínez anota el gol.
21:46hace 18 días

81'

Media vuelta dentro del área de Moreira y la defensa de Atlanta saca el disparo.
21:44hace 18 días

80'

Primer cambio de Atlanta United. Entra Luis Fernando, sale Jake Mulraney.
21:43hace 18 días

75'

Por la desesperación de Motagua, los hondureños se han dedicado a pegar patadas a los jugadores del Atlanta United.
21:38hace 18 días

Video Gol Atlanta United

Atlanta United esta sentenciando la eliminatoria con la anotación por parte de Josef Martínez.
21:32hace 18 días

68'

Último cambio de Motagua. Entra Rubilio Castillo, sale Mayorquín.
21:30hace 18 días

65'

Walter Martínez dio aviso a segundos de haber entrado a la cancha.
21:28hace 18 días

64'

Cambio de Motagua. Entra Martínez y sale Félix Crisanto.
21:27hace 18 días

60' Gol Atlanta United

Recibe balón dentro del área Josef Martínez y ante la salida del portero, el delantero venezolano anota el segundo gol de la noche.
21:23hace 18 días

59'

Remate de cabeza por parte de Klusener que se va arriba de la portería defendida por Brad Guzan.
21:22hace 18 días

57'

Cambio de Motagua. Sale Matías Galvaliz, entra Gonzalo Klusener.
21:19hace 18 días

52'

Tiro libre por parte de Ezequiel Barco que realiza por debajo de la portería, pero ataja el portero de Motagua.
21:15hace 18 días

47'

Contragolpe de Atlanta United. Barco asiste a Josef Martínez, pero su remate se va por un costado de la portería rival.
21:10hace 18 días

46'

Inicia el segundo tiempo en el Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
21:07hace 18 días

45'

Termina el primer tiempo. Atlanta United vence de momento 1-0 al Motagua.
20:52hace 18 días

Atlanta United Video Gol

Gonzalo Martínez pudo finalizar la jugada tras una gran combinación con Josef Martínez.
20:50hace 18 días

40' Gol Atlanta United

Gran combinación entre los dos Martínez y termina anotando Gonzalo con un remate cruzado.
20:46hace 18 días

37'

Josef Martínez entra al área, dispara y atrás ataja Rougier.
20:44hace 18 días

34'

Joseph Martínez asiste de fuera del área a Gonzalo Martínez, pero el intento va muy cruzado de la portería del Motagua.
20:40hace 18 días

30'

Ezequiel Barco recibe gran pase filtrado de Martínez. Barco dispara de fuera del área y el intento va por un costado.
20:36hace 18 días

29'

Nuevo despeje por parte de Montes, ahora sacó el disparo de Gonzalo Martínez.
20:35hace 18 días

28'

Jugada individual de Joseph Martínez, dispara, pero el defensa Montes desvía el intento.
20:35hace 18 días

19'

Remate de cabeza por parte de Joseph Martínez que se va por un costado.
20:25hace 18 días

17'

Intento de fuera del área por parte de Mayorquín que se va sin dirección de gol.
20:23hace 18 días

14'

Disparo dentro del área por parte de Ezequiel Barco, pero la barrida de Marcelo Santos evita el gol de Atlanta United.
20:20hace 18 días

10'

Tiro libre por parte de Gonzalo Martínez que se va arriba de la portería.
20:17hace 18 días

6'

Centro por parte de Gonzalo Martínez buscando el segundo poste, pero no encuentra a ningún compañero suyo para el remate.
20:12hace 18 días

2'

Centro por parte de Ezequiel Barco, no alcanza a llegar a rematar Joseph Martínez por la gran salida del portero Rougier.
20:08hace 18 días

0'

Empieza el partido en el Fifth Bank Stadium. Atlanta United y Motagua buscando un boleto a la fase de cuartos de final de CONCACAF Liga de Campeones.
20:05hace 18 días

Atlanta United y Motagua ya se encuentran en el terreno de juego para que se lleve a cabo, la ceremonia protocolaria de la CONCACAF Liga de Campeones.
19:59hace 18 días

Gran ambiente de la afición de Atlanta United que busca ver a su equipo, que avance a la próxima ronda de la CONCACAF Champions League.
19:48hace 18 días

Alineación Motagua

19:38hace 18 días

Alineación Atlanta United

19:38hace 18 días

En buenas condiciones luce el terreno de juego del estadio para que se dispute el partido de esta noche.
19:35hace 18 días

Hace unos minutos, así fue la llegada del Atlanta United al que es su casa por este partido en la CONCACAF Liga de Campeones.

19:33hace 18 días

Poco a poco, la afición del Motagua comienza a hacer presencia en el Third Bank Stadium.
19:23hace 18 días

Comenzamos con la cobertura del partido del juego de vuelta entre Atlanta United y Motagua.
19:22hace 18 días

No te despegues de acá

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales Atlanta United vs Motagua, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Estadio Fifth Third Bank. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
1:33hace 19 días

Dónde y cómo ver Atlanta United vs Motagua online y en vivo

El partido será transmitido por televisión en el canal FOX Sports 2 y ESPN 2.

El Atlanta United vs Motagua puede ser sintonizado desde los streams en vivo de Fox Sports App y ESPN Play. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.

1:33hace 19 días

Jugador a seguir de Motagua

Rubilio Castillo, delantero de Motagua. Ante la necesidad que tiene el equipo de Honduras por marcar goles, será clave que Castillo sea contundente ante las opciones de gol que tenga. Además de su contundencia, la rapidez que tiene, puede ser fundamental para dañar la defensa de Atlanta.
Foto: AS USA
Foto: AS USA
1:28hace 19 días

Jugador a seguir de Atlanta United

Gonzalo Martínez, mediocampista de Atlanta United. Es el hombre diferente del equipo de Estados Unidos. Cuenta con un talento único y será el hombre que le debe dar la pausa en los momentos apremiantes que pueda haber en el partido. Su inteligencia para dar pases filtrados y cobrar tiros libres, pueden ser determinantes en la noche.
Foto: AS USA
Foto: AS USA
1:22hace 19 días

Última alineación Motagua

J. Rougier; M. Pereira, M. Santos, F. Crisanto, O. Elvir; H. Castellanos, M. Galaviz, K. López, R. Mayorquín; R. Moreira, R. Castillo.
1:20hace 19 días

Última alineación Atlanta United

B. Guzan; F. Meza, F. Escobar, A. Walks, M. Adams; E. Hyndman, E. Remedi, J. Larentowicz; E. Barco, G. Martínez, J. Martínez.
1:18hace 19 días

Árbitro

Para el juego de esta noche, el árbitro central será: Keylor Herrera Villalobos.
1:16hace 19 días

Motagua, por el milagro en Estados Unidos

Soñar no cuesta nada y el equipo dirigido por Diego Vásquez buscará dar un golpe ante uno de los candidatos a llegar a lo más lejos en el torneo. Motagua no pudo aprovechar la condición como local y solo empató ante Atlanta. Con el criterio de gol de visita, al menos deberá ir a anotar un gol en el Mercedes Benz Stadium para poder aspirar a avanzar a la próxima ronda.
Foto: Futbolete
Foto: Futbolete
1:12hace 19 días

Atlanta, a finiquitar la serie

El cuadro rojinegro tiene todo en su favor para poder avanzar a la próxima ronda del campeonato continental. Hizo su misión en Honduras al poder marcar el gol de visitante en su empate a un tanto ante Motagua. Ahora en casa deberán mantener la calma para dominar el partido y acceder a la próxima fase del torneo.
Foto: La Tribuna
Foto: La Tribuna
1:09hace 19 días

Hora del partido: 19:00 horas

El partido Atlanta United vs Motagua se jugará en el Fifth Third Bank Stadium, en Atlanta, EE.UU.. El inicio del partido está programado para las 7:00pm.
1:07hace 19 días

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Atlanta United vs Motagua en vivo, correspondiente a los octavos de final vuelta de la CONCACAF Liga de Campeones. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Fifth Third Bank Stadium en punto de las 19:00 horas. 
1:01hace 19 días
