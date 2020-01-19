Venados de Mazatlán vs Yaquis Ciudad Obregón: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Playoffs LMP 2020 Game 6

PUBLICIDAD
The words of the manager of the year
During the previous game six of the semifinals of the LMP, Sergio ‘El Güero’ Gastélum motivates his players.
🙏🏻"Es por fe que hemos llegado hasta aquí y es gracias a Dios que nos permite jugar y disfrutar de este bello deporte", Sergio Omar Gastélum previo al juego #6 de semifinales de la @LMPbeisbol #PuroYaquis 🏹 pic.twitter.com/MXFUk95pdj— Yaquis (@yaquis_oficial) January 19, 2020
In search of defending the Yaquis Stadium
Today, at home, Yaquis de Obregón will seek to take the game and the series.
Hoy vamos a defender el Territorio Yaqui 💪🏽🔥¡Vamos al estadio! ¡Vamos Yaquis! #PuroYaquis 🏹💥 ⏰inicio de juego 5:00 pm pic.twitter.com/gASHRHIw9c— Yaquis (@yaquis_oficial) January 19, 2020
Don't miss a detail of the game with the updates and live comments from VAVEL. Follow with us all the details, comments, analysis and line-ups of this Yaquis vs Venados.
Starting pitcher by Yaquis
In search of the pass to the final, Brandon Cumpton is in charge of getting on the monticule. He has a 2-0 record and a fairly low ERA of 1.20.
Starting pitcher by Venados
Juan Pablo Oramas will be responsible for getting on the back of the responsibilities. With only three days off and a phenomenal performance where the game took place, the Oramas reinforcement will seek to keep Venados alive.
Venados de Mazatlán in search of the comeback
Mazatlán got an important victory in the Teodoro Mariscal to stay alive in the series. Now, they seek to win the two visitor games to reach the final.
Yaquis in search of the pass to the final
"La Tribu" wants to enter the LMP final for the second year in a row. With a triumph and before his people, Obregon would achieve that.
Welcome to VAVEL.com LIVE coverage of the 2020 LMP semifinal Game 6: Yaquis vs Venados de Mazatlán
My name is Erick Aguirre and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.