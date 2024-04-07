Celtic Football Club
Football Team
Estadísticas
Goles
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|13
|2
|Kyogo Furuhashi
|10
|3
|Luis Palma Oseguera
|6
|4
|Adam Idah
|6
|5
|Daizen Maeda
|5
|6
|Oh Hyun-Gyu
|5
|7
|Greg Taylor
|3
|8
|Paulo Bernardo
|3
|9
|James Forrest
|3
|10
|Callum McGregor
|2
Asistencias
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|11
|2
|Luis Palma Oseguera
|9
|3
|Callum McGregor
|5
|4
|Kyogo Furuhashi
|4
|5
|Greg Taylor
|4
|6
|Hyun-Jun Yang
|3
|7
|Paulo Bernardo
|3
|8
|Liam Scales
|2
|9
|Alistair Johnston
|2
|10
|Daizen Maeda
|2
Pases
|1
|Liam Scales
|2911
|2
|Greg Taylor
|2137
|3
|Callum McGregor
|2104
|4
|Alistair Johnston
|1792
|5
|Matt O'Riley
|1701
|6
|Cameron Carter-Vickers
|1674
|7
|Joe Hart
|836
|8
|Anthony Ralston
|730
|9
|Luis Palma Oseguera
|696
|10
|Tomoki Iwata
|563
Pases Clave
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|76
|2
|Luis Palma Oseguera
|63
|3
|Greg Taylor
|51
|4
|Callum McGregor
|45
|5
|Alistair Johnston
|41
|6
|Kyogo Furuhashi
|22
|7
|Anthony Ralston
|19
|8
|Hyun-Jun Yang
|18
|9
|Liam Scales
|17
|10
|Daizen Maeda
|13
Disparos
|1
|Kyogo Furuhashi
|57
|2
|Matt O'Riley
|57
|3
|Luis Palma Oseguera
|45
|4
|Daizen Maeda
|38
|5
|Oh Hyun-Gyu
|29
|6
|Liam Scales
|19
|7
|Paulo Bernardo
|19
|8
|Reo Hatate
|18
|9
|Adam Idah
|18
|10
|James Forrest
|17
Entradas
|1
|Matt O'Riley
|58
|2
|Greg Taylor
|51
|3
|Alistair Johnston
|49
|4
|Liam Scales
|48
|5
|Daizen Maeda
|39
|6
|Callum McGregor
|37
|7
|Paulo Bernardo
|28
|8
|Luis Palma Oseguera
|21
|9
|Hyun-Jun Yang
|18
|10
|Cameron Carter-Vickers
|14
Bloqueos
|1
|Liam Scales
|21
|2
|Cameron Carter-Vickers
|8
|3
|Alistair Johnston
|5
|4
|Maik Nawrocki
|5
|5
|Matt O'Riley
|4
|6
|Anthony Ralston
|4
|7
|Greg Taylor
|3
|8
|Callum McGregor
|3
|9
|Tomoki Iwata
|3
|10
|Gustaf Lagerbielke
|2
Intercepciones
|1
|Liam Scales
|25
|2
|Matt O'Riley
|18
|3
|Callum McGregor
|17
|4
|Alistair Johnston
|15
|5
|Cameron Carter-Vickers
|11
|6
|Greg Taylor
|10
|7
|Daizen Maeda
|9
|8
|Anthony Ralston
|7
|9
|Maik Nawrocki
|7
|10
|Tomoki Iwata
|5
Minutos
|1
|Joe Hart
|2728
|2
|Matt O'Riley
|2725
|3
|Liam Scales
|2610
|4
|Callum McGregor
|2467
|5
|Greg Taylor
|2456
|6
|Alistair Johnston
|2186
|7
|Kyogo Furuhashi
|2131
|8
|Daizen Maeda
|1891
|9
|Cameron Carter-Vickers
|1527
|10
|Luis Palma Oseguera
|1327