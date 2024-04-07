Celtic Football Club

Estadísticas

Goles

1Matt O'Riley13
2Kyogo Furuhashi10
3Luis Palma Oseguera6
4Adam Idah6
5Daizen Maeda5
6Oh Hyun-Gyu5
7Greg Taylor3
8Paulo Bernardo3
9James Forrest3
10Callum McGregor2

Asistencias

1Matt O'Riley11
2Luis Palma Oseguera9
3Callum McGregor5
4Kyogo Furuhashi4
5Greg Taylor4
6Hyun-Jun Yang3
7Paulo Bernardo3
8Liam Scales2
9Alistair Johnston2
10Daizen Maeda2

Pases

1Liam Scales2911
2Greg Taylor2137
3Callum McGregor2104
4Alistair Johnston1792
5Matt O'Riley1701
6Cameron Carter-Vickers1674
7Joe Hart836
8Anthony Ralston730
9Luis Palma Oseguera696
10Tomoki Iwata563

Pases Clave

1Matt O'Riley76
2Luis Palma Oseguera63
3Greg Taylor51
4Callum McGregor45
5Alistair Johnston41
6Kyogo Furuhashi22
7Anthony Ralston19
8Hyun-Jun Yang18
9Liam Scales17
10Daizen Maeda13

Disparos

1Kyogo Furuhashi57
2Matt O'Riley57
3Luis Palma Oseguera45
4Daizen Maeda38
5Oh Hyun-Gyu29
6Liam Scales19
7Paulo Bernardo19
8Reo Hatate18
9Adam Idah18
10James Forrest17

Entradas

1Matt O'Riley58
2Greg Taylor51
3Alistair Johnston49
4Liam Scales48
5Daizen Maeda39
6Callum McGregor37
7Paulo Bernardo28
8Luis Palma Oseguera21
9Hyun-Jun Yang18
10Cameron Carter-Vickers14

Bloqueos

1Liam Scales21
2Cameron Carter-Vickers8
3Alistair Johnston5
4Maik Nawrocki5
5Matt O'Riley4
6Anthony Ralston4
7Greg Taylor3
8Callum McGregor3
9Tomoki Iwata3
10Gustaf Lagerbielke2

Intercepciones

1Liam Scales25
2Matt O'Riley18
3Callum McGregor17
4Alistair Johnston15
5Cameron Carter-Vickers11
6Greg Taylor10
7Daizen Maeda9
8Anthony Ralston7
9Maik Nawrocki7
10Tomoki Iwata5

Minutos

1Joe Hart2728
2Matt O'Riley2725
3Liam Scales2610
4Callum McGregor2467
5Greg Taylor2456
6Alistair Johnston2186
7Kyogo Furuhashi2131
8Daizen Maeda1891
9Cameron Carter-Vickers1527
10Luis Palma Oseguera1327