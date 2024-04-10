Goles y resumen del Swansea City 3-0 Stoke City en EFL Championship 2023-24
18:38hace 2 días

Resumen

14:57hace 3 días

Fin del juego

Finaliza el partido, gracias por acompañarnos en la transmisión del Swansea City vs Stoke City, continúa en VAVEL para más encuentros.
14:52hace 3 días

90+5'

¡Se termina el juego! Swansea City golea 3-0 al Stoke City.
14:50hace 3 días

90+3'

¡Todo es felicidad en las gradas! La afición del Swansea City no para de alentar a sus jugadores.
14:48hace 3 días

90'

Se agregan 5 minutos a la recta final.
14:47hace 3 días

89' ¡Tarjeta amarilla! 🟨

¡Casi era penal! Jordan Thompson derriba por detrás a Aimar Govea.
14:45hace 3 días

87'

André Vidigal intenta un remate fuerte en linderos del área, pero el Carl Rushworth ataja con sus brazos para evitar un rebote.
14:42hace 3 días

85'

¡Stoke City intenta! Jordan Thompson manada un balón por aire, pero ninguno de sus compañeros logra rematar.
14:40hace 3 días

84' ¡Cambio! 🔁

¡Último cambio del Swansea City! Liam Cullen sale entre aplausos de la afición y entra Chalie Patino.
14:39hace 3 días

82'

¡Muy cerca! Jamal Lowe intenta sorprender de larga distancia, pero el balón se va apenas por encima de la portería.
14:37hace 3 días

79' ¡Cambio! 🔁

¡Otra sustitución del Stoke City! Enda Steven se va y en su lugar entra Lewis Baker.
14:35hace 3 días

76' ¡Cambios! 🔁

¡Tres sustituciones del Swansea City! Jay Fulton, Josh Kay y Jamie Peterson salen del juego; entran Aimar Govea, Liam Walsh y Azeem Abdulai.
14:31hace 3 días

73' ¡Gol! ⚽

¡Gol del Swansea City! Jamal Lowe pone un gran pase para Josh Kay llega de atrás y define fuerte con la pierna zurda.
14:26hace 3 días

69' ¡Cambio! 🔁

¡Sustitución del Swansea City! Oliver Cooper sale de la cancha y en su lugar entra Jamal Lowe.
14:24hace 3 días

67' ¡Tarjeta amarilla! 🟨

Liam Cullem es pintado de amarillo por una falta y reclamos al árbitro.
14:23hace 3 días

66'

¡El juego está caliente! Ambas escuadras pelean la pelota con fuerza desmedida.
14:21hace 3 días

63' ¡Cambios! 🔁

¡Tres sustituciones en el Stoke City! Niall Ennis, Million Manhoef y Wouter Burger se van; entran Tyrese Campbell, Mehdi Léris y Jordan Thompson.
14:17hace 3 días

60' ¡Tarjetas amarillas! 🟨

Harry Darling y Million Monhoef entraron en una discusión y empujones.
14:15hace 3 días

58'

¡Muy cerca! Liam Cundle remata de pierna zurda y el balón roza el palo izquierdo de la portería.
14:14hace 3 días

56'

¡Falta! Oliver Cooper pelea la pelota, pero recarga por detrás a Luke Cundle.
14:10hace 3 días

53' ¡Gol! ⚽

¡Gol del Swansea City! Matt Grimes define con fuerza a la izquierda del portero.
14:09hace 3 días

52' ¡Penal!

Luke McNally derriba a Oliver Cooper en el área.
14:08hace 3 días

51'

¡Van por el empate! Stoke City pelea con intensidad la pelota.
14:06hace 3 días

48'

¡Swansea City intenta! Liam Cullem mete un centro, pero sus compañeros no logran rematar y el balón se va lejos.
14:03hace 3 días

46' ¡Cambio! 🔁

¡Primer cambio del juego! Bae Jun-Ho sale del partido y entra Luke Cundle.
14:02hace 3 días

45'

¡Suena el silbato! Inicia la segunda parte.
13:54hace 3 días

MEDIO TIEMPO

13:47hace 3 días

45+1'

¡Nos vamos al descanso! Swansea City está ganando 1-0.
13:45hace 3 días

45'

Se agrega 1 minuto a esta primera parte.
13:45hace 3 días

43' ¡Tarjeta amarilla! 🟨

Jamie Peterson se lleva el cartón preventivo por una barrida a Wouter Burger.
13:43hace 3 días

42'

El entrenador del Swansea City manda a calentar a los jugadores de la banca, podríamos ver sustituciones en el segundo tiempo.
13:39hace 3 días

39' ¡Tarjeta amarilla! 🟨

¡Primera tarjeta del juego! Enda Steven es pintado de amarillo por cortar una jugada de peligro del Swansea City.
13:37hace 3 días

36'

¡Falta! Niall Ennis barre a destiempo y se lleva a Ben Cabango.
13:35hace 3 días

34'

¡Intenta el Stoke City! Million Manhoef encara y mete un remate cruzado que se va muy cerca del poste derecho de Carl Rushworth.
13:33hace 3 días

32'

El Stoke City logra recuperar un poca la posesión de balón y empieza a acercarse al área del Swansea City.
13:31hace 3 días

29'

¡Polémica jugada! El portero del Swansea City pierde la pelota al chocar con Niall Ennis que remata a portería, pero el árbitro dice que el gol no es valido. 
13:29hace 3 días

27'

Wouter Burger salta y remata de cabeza, sin embargo, el balón no llevaba buena dirección y se va por un lado de la portería.
13:26hace 3 días

25'

Stoke City intenta por aire, pero Niall Ennis no logra rematar y Carl Rushworth controla el balón con las dos manos.
13:23hace 3 días

22'

¡Fuerte entrada! Ki-Jana Hoever es derribado por Harry Darling con una empujón que lo manda fuera de la cancha.
13:22hace 3 días

21'

¡Casi llega el segundo gol! Liam Cullem remata de volea en los linderos del área y el balón se va apenas por encima de la portería del Stoke City.
13:20hace 3 días

19' ¡Gol! ⚽

¡Gol del Swansea City! Liam Cullen recibe un centro y remata de pierna derecha para meter el balón a la portería.
13:19hace 3 días

18'

¡Qué barrida! Ben Cabango se lanza con todo y le saca la pelota a Ronald que ya intentaba meter un tiro a la portería del Stoke City.
13:17hace 3 días

15'

Million Manhoef buscaba ingresar al área del Swansea City, pero la cobertura de Harry Darling es mejor y roba la pelota.
13:14hace 3 días

13'

¡Pegó en el poste! Jamie Paterson le retrasa un balón Jay Fulton que remata con pierna izquierda, pero el balón se negó a entrar.
13:10hace 3 días

10'

Daniel Iversen se estaba metiendo en problemas con la presión de Liam Cullem y tiene que despejar el balón hacia fuera de la cancha.
13:09hace 3 días

8'

¡Increíble! Stoke City no ha logrado finalizar ni una jugada en cancha del Swansea City.
13:06hace 3 días

6'

Swansea City es dueño del balón, tocan de un lado a otro evitando que Stoke City se los robe.
13:04hace 3 días

4'

¡Primer acercamiento del Swansea City! Jay Fulton dispara de larga distancia, pero el balón no iba con mucha dirección y sale por una lado de la portería.
13:02hace 3 días

3'

¡Salen con todo! Los jugadores del Swansea City mantienen la presión alta.
13:00hace 3 días

1'

¡Comienza el juego! Rueda la pelota en el Estadio del Swansea.
12:55hace 3 días

Entrada a la cancha

¡Todo listo para el Swansea City vs Stoke City! Ambas escuadras salen al terreno de juego del Estadio Swansea.com junto al equipo arbitral para dar inicio al partido.
12:50hace 3 días

Once inicial del Stoke City

Así salen los ‘Potters’ esta tarde buscando la victoria de visitantes:
12:45hace 3 días

Once inicial del Swansea City

Así salen los ‘Jacks’ esta tarde buscando el triunfo de locales:
12:40hace 3 días

Calentamiento

El partido está por comenzar. Tanto el conjunto del Swansea City como la escuadra del Stoke City, ya se encuentran en el terreno de juego del Estadio Swansea.com haciendo sus ejercicios de calentamiento previo a este compromiso de la EFL Championship. En unos momentos más, les confirmamos las alineaciones de ambos equipos.
12:35hace 3 días

Aficionados

Poco a poco comienzan a llegar los seguidores del equipo local y el equipo visitante al Estadio Swansea.com para este partido de la Jornada 32 en la EFL Championship, se espera una gran entrada.
12:30hace 3 días

Árbitros

Keith Stroud será el encargado de hacer que se cumplan las reglas en este gran partido entre Swansea City vs Stoke City, sus asistentes serán Matthew Smith y Nigel Lugg, como cuarto árbitro actuará Josh Smith.
12:25hace 3 días

Llegaron los jugadores del Swansea City

¡Ya apareció el equipo local! Los jugadores van directo al vestidor para alistarse y salir a calentar.
12:20hace 3 días

Declaraciones - Steven Schumacher, entrenador del Stoke City

El director técnico no se confía del mal momento del Swansea City.
“Hace sólo unas semanas vimos al Swansea jugar contra el Cardiff en casa y estuvieron excelentes. Sé que han tenido un par de resultados difíciles desde entonces, pero son un equipo de primer nivel y la forma en que pasan el balón y la forma en que se mueven es realmente difícil de entender y detener (...) Todos los partidos son importantes ahora para muchos equipos, así que todo el mundo tiene que estar preparado. Será otro partido difícil en Swansea el miércoles y otro partido importante en Sheffield Wednesday el sábado. Quedan un par de partidos importantes por delante y estamos deseando que lleguen”.
12:15hace 3 días

Llegaron los jugadores del Stoke City

¡Ya apareció el equipo visitante! Los jugadores van directo al vestidor para alistarse y saltar al calentamiento.
12:10hace 3 días

Declaraciones - Harry Darling, defensa del Swansea City

El capitán del equipo cree que los jugadores del equipo deben asumir la responsabilidad de los malos resultados y mejorar en sus enfrentamientos ante el Stoke City y el Rotherham United:
“Tenemos dos partidos en casa a continuación, por lo que realmente necesitamos ofrecer actuaciones de las que los aficionados y el entrenador puedan estar orgullosos (...) Necesitamos ser más analíticos en la parte superior del campo, aprovechar al máximo nuestras oportunidades de centros y crear mejores oportunidades para nuestros delanteros”.
12:05hace 3 días

Últimos enfrentamientos

En los últimos cinco encuentros el Stoke City llega con una gran ventaja sobre el Swansea City con tres victorias y dos empates.
EFL Championship 12/12/2023 |
Stoke 1-1 Swansea
EFL Championship 21/02/2023 |
Swansea 1-3 Stoke
EFL Championship 31/08/2022 |
Stoke 1-1 Swansea
EFL Championship 08/02/2022 |
Stoke 3-0 Swansea
EFL Championship 17/08/2021 |
Swansea 1-3 Stoke
12:00hace 3 días

Continuamos

Muchas gracias por seguir con nosotros en la transmisión del Swansea City vs Stoke City, esta tarde nos espera un gran partido de la EFL Championship 2023-24. No te despegues porque ya casi inicia.
11:55hace 3 días

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Swansea City vs Stoke City en vivo

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Swansea City vs Stoke City en vivo, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Estadio Swansea.com. No pierdas ningún detalle del juego con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
11:50hace 3 días

¿A qué hora es el juego y en dónde ver?

Esta es la hora de inicio del juego entre Swansea City vs Stoke City del 10 de abril en varios países:
Alemania: 9:00 PM (Sportdigital FUSSBALL)
Argentina: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Bolivia: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Brasil: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Chile: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Colombia: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Ecuador: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Estados Unidos: (ET): 3:00 PM (ESPN+)
España: 9:00 PM 
Reino Unido: 8:00 PM (Sky Sports Football / SKY GO Extra)
México: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Paraguay: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Perú: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Venezuela: 3:00 PM (Star+)
11:45hace 3 días

Jugador a seguir de Stoke City

Por el lado de los ‘Potters’ tomaremos en cuenta a Ki-Jana Hoever, lateral joven de 22 años que ha logrado sumar 3 goles y 3 asistencias en el torneo de liga. Es muy participativo en las jugadas de ataque junto a Million Manhoef. Su encare, velocidad y regates podrían desequilibrar a la defensa del Swansea City.
11:40hace 3 días

Jugador a seguir de Swansea City

En la escuadra de los ‘Jacks’ el jugador a seguir es Liam Cullen, delantero joven de 24 años que ha conseguido 6 anotaciones y 4 asistencias en el torneo de liga. Es muy participativo en las jugadas de ataque junto a Jamal Lowe. Su encare y velocidad lo hacen un peligro para el Stoke City.
11:35hace 3 días

Última alineación de Stoke City

De esta forma alineó Stoke ante Bromwich Albion en la Jornada 41 de la EFL Championship:
D. Iversen (P); M. Rose, L. McNally, E. Stevens, K. Hoever, J. Laurent, J. Thompson, M. Manhoef, B. Joon-Hoo, S. Haksabanovic y R. Mmaee.
Entrenador: Steven Schumacher.
11:30hace 3 días

Última alineación de Swansea City

Así enfrentó Swansea a Middlesbrough en la Jornada 41 de la EFL Championship:
C. Rushworth (P); H. Darling, N. Wood-Gordon, J. Tymon, J. Key, M. Grimes, J. Fulton, J. Peterson, J. Lowe, Ronald y J. Yates.
Entrenador: Luke Williams.
11:25hace 3 días

¿Cómo llega Stoke City?

Los ‘Potters’ en sus últimos cinco juegos han tenido un rendimiento regular, su mejor resultado fue en la Jornada 39 de la EFL Championship ante el Hull City, con una racha de dos victorias, dos empates y una derrota.
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 |
Stoke 2-2 West Brom
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 |
Stoke 1-1 Huddersfield
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 |
Hull 0-2 Stoke
EFL Championship 16/03/2024 |
Stoke 0-3 Norwich
EFL Championship 09/03/2024 |
Preston 1-2 Stoke
11:20hace 3 días

¿Cómo llega Swansea City?

Los ‘Jacks‘ en sus últimos cinco partidos han tenido un rendimiento bajo, su mejor resultado fue ante el Cardiff City en la Jornada 38 en la EFL Championship, con una racha de tres derrotas, una victoria y un empate.
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 |
Middlesbrough 2-0 Swansea
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 |
Swansea 0-1 Queens Park
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 |
Sheffield Wed 1-1 Swansea
EFL Championship 16/03/2024 |
Swansea 2-0 Cardiff
EFL Championship 10/03/2024 |
Bristol 1-0 Swansea
11:15hace 3 días

Estadio

El Estadio Swansea.com (anteriormente Liberty Stadium) será el recinto para este partido de la Jornada 42 de la EFL Championship, está ubicado en la ciudad de Swansea, Gales. En él disputa sus partidos como local el Swansea City Association Football Club y el Swansea Rugby Football Club. El recinto fue inaugurado oficialmente el 10 de julio de 2005 y tiene capacidad para 20 mil 532 espectadores.
11:10hace 3 días

La EFL Championship continúa

La Segunda División de Inglaterra nos trae un duelo de dos equipos que llegan muy parejos. Swansea City está en la decimoquinta posición de la tabla con 47 puntos y en peligro de descender. Por su parte, Stoke City se encuentra peleando en decimonovena posición con 46 puntos y también con posibilidades de descender. Sus últimos encuentros son de vital importancia para mantenerse en la EFL Championship.
11:05hace 3 días

Bienvenidos

¡Hola a todos! Gracias por acompañarnos a la retransmisión del partido entre Swansea City vs Stoke City correspondiente a la Jornada 42 de la EFL Championship 2023-24.
Mi nombre es Uriel García y seré su anfitrión para este partido. Les ofreceremos un análisis previo al partido, actualizaciones de los marcadores y noticias en directo aquí en VAVEL.
