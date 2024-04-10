Goles y resumen del Swansea City 3-0 Stoke City en EFL Championship 2023-24

PUBLICIDAD
Resumen
Fin del juego
GET IN 🤩#SWAvSTO | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/m2V7mmFxfY— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 10, 2024
90+5'
90+3'
90'
89' ¡Tarjeta amarilla! 🟨
87'
85'
84' ¡Cambio! 🔁
82'
79' ¡Cambio! 🔁
76' ¡Cambios! 🔁
73' ¡Gol! ⚽
JOSH KEY!!!!! 🤩🤩🤩 3-0— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 10, 2024
💻 Match centre 👉 https://t.co/p91C3k2zVs#SWAvSTO | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/dUacTOlDd2
69' ¡Cambio! 🔁
67' ¡Tarjeta amarilla! 🟨
66'
63' ¡Cambios! 🔁
60' ¡Tarjetas amarillas! 🟨
58'
56'
53' ¡Gol! ⚽
The skipper converts from the spot 😍 2-0— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 10, 2024
💻 Match centre 👉 https://t.co/p91C3k2zVs#SWAvSTO | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/5dprJp2HP7
52' ¡Penal!
51'
48'
46' ¡Cambio! 🔁
45'
MEDIO TIEMPO
The Potters trail by a single goal at the break. pic.twitter.com/nZlCkk6OAo — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 10, 2024
45+1'
45'
43' ¡Tarjeta amarilla! 🟨
42'
39' ¡Tarjeta amarilla! 🟨
36'
34'
32'
29'
27'
25'
22'
21'
19' ¡Gol! ⚽
CULLENNNNNNN!!!!! 1-0— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 10, 2024
💻 Match centre 👉 https://t.co/p91C3k2zVs#SWAvSTO | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/22g3VFOnfX
18'
15'
13'
10'
8'
6'
4'
3'
1'
Entrada a la cancha
Once inicial del Stoke City
The boys in blue 💙 pic.twitter.com/4ZKKazJoQ0— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 10, 2024
Once inicial del Swansea City
⚠️ 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 ⚠️— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 10, 2024
Here's how the #Swans line up for this evening's @SkyBetChamp fixture 🆚 @stokecity.
Brought to you in partnership with @the_lcvgroup. pic.twitter.com/5XXcNUMGvB
Calentamiento
Aficionados
Árbitros
Llegaron los jugadores del Swansea City
Declaraciones - Steven Schumacher, entrenador del Stoke City
“Hace sólo unas semanas vimos al Swansea jugar contra el Cardiff en casa y estuvieron excelentes. Sé que han tenido un par de resultados difíciles desde entonces, pero son un equipo de primer nivel y la forma en que pasan el balón y la forma en que se mueven es realmente difícil de entender y detener (...) Todos los partidos son importantes ahora para muchos equipos, así que todo el mundo tiene que estar preparado. Será otro partido difícil en Swansea el miércoles y otro partido importante en Sheffield Wednesday el sábado. Quedan un par de partidos importantes por delante y estamos deseando que lleguen”.
Llegaron los jugadores del Stoke City
Potters in South Wales 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7NP4ZHZudK— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) April 10, 2024
Declaraciones - Harry Darling, defensa del Swansea City
“Tenemos dos partidos en casa a continuación, por lo que realmente necesitamos ofrecer actuaciones de las que los aficionados y el entrenador puedan estar orgullosos (...) Necesitamos ser más analíticos en la parte superior del campo, aprovechar al máximo nuestras oportunidades de centros y crear mejores oportunidades para nuestros delanteros”.
Últimos enfrentamientos
EFL Championship 12/12/2023 |
Stoke 1-1 Swansea
EFL Championship 21/02/2023 |
Swansea 1-3 Stoke
EFL Championship 31/08/2022 |
Stoke 1-1 Swansea
EFL Championship 08/02/2022 |
Stoke 3-0 Swansea
EFL Championship 17/08/2021 |
Swansea 1-3 Stoke
Continuamos
No te despegues de acá para seguir el Swansea City vs Stoke City en vivo
¿A qué hora es el juego y en dónde ver?
Alemania: 9:00 PM (Sportdigital FUSSBALL)
Argentina: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Bolivia: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Brasil: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Chile: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Colombia: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Ecuador: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Estados Unidos: (ET): 3:00 PM (ESPN+)
España: 9:00 PM
Reino Unido: 8:00 PM (Sky Sports Football / SKY GO Extra)
México: 1:00 PM (Star+)
Paraguay: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Perú: 2:00 PM (Star+)
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Uruguay: 4:00 PM (Star+)
Venezuela: 3:00 PM (Star+)
Jugador a seguir de Stoke City
Jugador a seguir de Swansea City
Última alineación de Stoke City
D. Iversen (P); M. Rose, L. McNally, E. Stevens, K. Hoever, J. Laurent, J. Thompson, M. Manhoef, B. Joon-Hoo, S. Haksabanovic y R. Mmaee.
Entrenador: Steven Schumacher.
Última alineación de Swansea City
C. Rushworth (P); H. Darling, N. Wood-Gordon, J. Tymon, J. Key, M. Grimes, J. Fulton, J. Peterson, J. Lowe, Ronald y J. Yates.
Entrenador: Luke Williams.
¿Cómo llega Stoke City?
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 |
Stoke 2-2 West Brom
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 |
Stoke 1-1 Huddersfield
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 |
Hull 0-2 Stoke
EFL Championship 16/03/2024 |
Stoke 0-3 Norwich
EFL Championship 09/03/2024 |
Preston 1-2 Stoke
¿Cómo llega Swansea City?
EFL Championship 06/04/2024 |
Middlesbrough 2-0 Swansea
EFL Championship 01/04/2024 |
Swansea 0-1 Queens Park
EFL Championship 29/03/2024 |
Sheffield Wed 1-1 Swansea
EFL Championship 16/03/2024 |
Swansea 2-0 Cardiff
EFL Championship 10/03/2024 |
Bristol 1-0 Swansea
Estadio
La EFL Championship continúa
Bienvenidos
Mi nombre es Uriel García y seré su anfitrión para este partido. Les ofreceremos un análisis previo al partido, actualizaciones de los marcadores y noticias en directo aquí en VAVEL.