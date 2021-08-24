Resumen y goles: Norwich City (6) vs (0) AFC Bournemouth en Carabao Cup

PUBLICIDAD
Resultados de la jornada
¡FINAAAAAL DEL PARTIDO!
NORWICH CITY 6 - 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
¡TODO PARA EL NORWICH!
SARGENT MAKES IT SIX!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4xvKmf9k8s — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 24, 2021
74' GOOOOOOOOL DE NORWICH
NORWICH 6 - 0 BOURNEMOUTH
70' POSESIÓN DEL BALÓN
66' GOOOOOOL DE NORWICH
¡ES UNA PALIZA! TZOLIS LLEGA A DOS GOLES EN EL PARTIDO
48' GOOOOOOOOL DE NORWICH
NORWICH CITY 4 - 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
¡COMIENZA EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO!
¡FINAL DEL PRIMER TIEMPO!
Busca desesperadamente el gol
34' GOOOOOOOOL DEL NORWICH
30' POSESIÓN DEL BALÓN
NORWICH 40% - BOURNEMOUTH 60%
26' GOOOOOOL DE NORWICH
El jugador de 29 años asistió la primera anotación y marcó la segunda, está imparable
13' GOOOOOOOL DE NORWICH CITY
EFECTIVIDAD 100%
¡COMIENZA EL PARTIDO!
Carabao Cup unida contra la discriminación
Ahead of tonight's matches, a reminder that we are #TogetherAgainstDiscrimination.#EFL | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/UWIzkZBjHo — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) August 24, 2021
Formación inicial AFC Bournemouth
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 Rogers in from the off
🔺 Camp makes full debut
🔺 Nyland starts in goal
🔺 Cook back and captain
Here's how we line up for this evening's @Carabao_Cup game at Carrow Road. #afcb 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 24, 2021
Formación inicial Norwich City
El Estadio Carrow Road está listo
🔜 pic.twitter.com/5abnODzfsk — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 24, 2021
Pronto comenzará el partido
No te despegues de acá para seguir Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth
¿Dónde, a qué hora y cómo ver el partido Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth en vivo?
Estadio: Carrow Road
Horario: 13:00 CDMX
¿Dónde ver?: Sky Sports
¿Dónde seguir?: VAVEL.com
Último partido entre ambos clubes
El jugador destacado de Bournemouth
El jugador destacado de Norwich City
Equipo arbitral
Asistente nº 1: Garry Maskell
Asistente nº 2: Darren Blunden
Cuarto árbitro: Paul Howard