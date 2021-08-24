Resumen y goles: Norwich City (6) vs (0) AFC Bournemouth en Carabao Cup
Foto: Agencia

14:06hace un día

Gracias

Muchas gracias por haber seguido esta retransmisión del partido entre Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth por la segunda ronda de la Carabao Cup 2021. Para más información deportiva, no se despegue de VAVEL.com
13:58hace un día

Resultados de la jornada

13:53hace un día

¡FINAAAAAL DEL PARTIDO!

FUE UNA GOLEADA DE ANTOLOGÍA DEL NORWICH

 

NORWICH CITY 6 - 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

13:51hace un día

90'

El árbitro central agrega tres minuto más
13:48hace un día

89'

NORWICH LO INTENTA DESDE AFUERA, PERO NOOO, ATAJA EL ARQUERO DEL BOURNEMOUTH
13:47hace un día

86'

Tarjeta amarilla para Christoph Zimmermann en el Norwich. Es el único amonestado en el equipo local
13:45hace un día

83'

Sørensen se asocia con Tzolis, tratan de buscar el gol pero se encuentran con las líneas defensivas rivales muy cerradas. Gran corte de Cook para Bournemouth
13:41hace un día

80'

Bournemouth no tiene otra opción que retrasar sus líneas por completo hacia la zona defensiva. Ahora mismo el interés es no recibir más goles
13:37hace un día

¡TODO PARA EL NORWICH!

13:37hace un día

74' GOOOOOOOOL DE NORWICH

JOSH SARGENT MARCA EL SEXTO GOL DEL PARTIDO. PODRÍA SER UN RESULTADO HISTÓRICO A FAVOR DE LOS LOCALES.

NORWICH 6 - 0 BOURNEMOUTH

13:32hace un día

70' POSESIÓN DEL BALÓN

NORWICH CITY 45% - AFC BOURNEMOUTH 55%
13:27hace un día

66' GOOOOOOL DE NORWICH

Christos Tzolis marca el quinto gol del partido para el Norwich. 

¡ES UNA PALIZA! TZOLIS LLEGA A DOS GOLES EN EL PARTIDO

13:22hace un día

61'

Kieran Dowell dispara desde afuera y la pelota pasa muy cerca, pudo ser el quinto del Norwich que no afloja
13:19hace un día

55'

Brennan Camp recibe la segunda tarjeta amarilla para el Bournemouth 
13:15hace un día

50'

Gavin Kilkenny comete una entrada con fuerza desmedida y recibe la tarjeta amarilla para el Bournemouth
13:11hace un día

48' GOOOOOOOOL DE NORWICH

SARGENT MARCA EL CUARTO GOL DEL PARTIDO

 

NORWICH CITY 4 - 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

13:09hace un día

¡COMIENZA EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO!

Arranca la segunda mitad del compromiso
12:48hace un día

¡FINAL DEL PRIMER TIEMPO!

NORWICH CITY 3 - 0 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
12:44hace un día

41'

El director técnico del Bournemouth Scott Parker cambia de posición a Emiliano Marcondes quien antes jugaba de mediocampista y ahora es delantero centro.

Busca desesperadamente el gol

12:40hace un día

37'

Kenny McLean es imparable por el costado izquierdo del Norwich. Gran desborde que lamentablemente para él no genera peligro
12:37hace un día

34' GOOOOOOOOL DEL NORWICH

LUKAS RUPP ANOTA EL TERCERO PARA EL NORWICH CITY, ES GOLEADA 
12:34hace un día

33'

Gran intervención del arquero del Bournmouth Ørjan Nyland que sale a despejar un balón peligroso al área propia
12:31hace un día

30' POSESIÓN DEL BALÓN

Increíblemente, la posesión del balón le favorece al Bournemouth, pero las oportunidades más claras son para el Norwich que lo gana 2-0.

 

NORWICH 40% - BOURNEMOUTH 60%

12:28hace un día

26' GOOOOOOL DE NORWICH

Kenny McLean anota el segundo gol del partido para el Norwich.

El jugador de 29 años asistió la primera anotación y marcó la segunda, está imparable

12:26hace un día

21'

Primer acercamiento de Bournemouth gracias a una acción individual de Kyle Taylor, lamentablemente para él, la pelota no ingresa
12:21hace un día

17'

Kieran Dowell busca sociedades por el centro, encuentra a Sargent que dispara y la pelota se va a lo lejos. Bournemouth no está desaparecido en el partido
12:15hace un día

13' GOOOOOOOL DE NORWICH CITY

Christos Tzolis avanza por la izquierda, dispara y anota el primer gole del partido para Norwich City. Un solo remate, un gol.

EFECTIVIDAD 100%

12:12hace un día

10'

Aún no hay acercamientos importantes a los arcos, pero el Norwich intenta llegar por las bandas con punzantes intervenciones
12:10hace un día

6'

Kenny McLean desborda por la banda izquierda, intenta un centro pero no obtiene resultados positivos
12:06hace un día

3'

Norwich City mantiene la posesión del balón mientras Bournemouth espera en su territorio
12:04hace un día

¡COMIENZA EL PARTIDO!

Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth ya juegan en el Estadio Carrow Road
11:43hace un día

Carabao Cup unida contra la discriminación

11:40hace un día

Formación inicial AFC Bournemouth

11:37hace un día

Formación inicial Norwich City

11:30hace un día

El Estadio Carrow Road está listo

11:29hace un día

Pronto comenzará el partido

En unos minutos comenzará el partido y te traeremos todos los detalles sobre el juego entre Norwich City vs Bournemouth por la segunda fase de la Carabao Cup.
3:28hace un día

No te despegues de acá para seguir Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth

Aquí tendrás todos detalles del partido entre Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth, correspondiente a  la segunda ronda de la Carabao Cup 2021.
3:23hace un día

¿Dónde, a qué hora y cómo ver el partido Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth en vivo?

Campeonato: Carabao Cup

Estadio: Carrow Road

Horario: 13:00 CDMX

¿Dónde ver?: Sky Sports

¿Dónde seguir?: VAVEL.com

3:18hace un día

Último partido entre ambos clubes

El último partido disputado entre Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth sucedió el sábado 17 de Abril del 2021. Los canarios cayeron derrotado por 1-3 en condición de local en el English League Championship de la temporada 2020-2021.
3:13hace un día

El jugador destacado de Bournemouth

El extremo derecho del Bournemouth ya logró marcar en tres oportunidades durante esta temporada 2021. El galés de 24 años es la gran figura de su equipo en la banda derecha.

 

3:08hace un día

El jugador destacado de Norwich City

Todd Cantwell es un gran referente del ataque de los canarios. Con 23 años, Cantwell se destaca en su posición de interior izquierdo generando grandes sociedades en la ofensiva del Norwich City.

3:03hace un día

Equipo arbitral

Árbitro central: Charles Breakspear
Asistente nº 1: Garry Maskell
Asistente nº 2: Darren Blunden
Cuarto árbitro: Paul Howard
2:58hace un día

¿Cómo llega AFC Bournemouth?

El AFC Bournemouth llega a este partido después de haber empatado a dos goles contra Blackpool por la cuarta fecha del Football League Championship 2021 de Inglaterra.
2:53hace un día

¿Cómo llega Norwich City?

Norwich City quiere salir victorioso de su propio estadio en la segunda ronda de la Carabao Cup 2021. El equipo amarillo y verde viene de caer abruptamente por cinco goles contra cero contra el Manchester City en la segunda jornada de la Premier League 2021.
2:48hace un día

Estadio Carrow Road

El estadio Carrow Road tiene una capacidad para 27.244 espectadores. Fue construido en 1935 y es conocido por ser la casa del Norwich City.
2:43hace un día

¡Inicio de la transmisión!

¡Hola a todos! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Norwich City vs AFC Bournemouth válido por la Carabao Cup 2021.
