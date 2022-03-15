Goles y resumen del Brighton 0-2 Tottenham en Premier League
15:59hace 4 días

Resumen

15:26hace 4 días

Gracias

Gracias por seguir la retransmisión del juego entre Brighton y Tottenham por la Premier League. Hasta la próxima.
15:21hace 4 días

Final

Brighton 0-2 Tottenham.
15:16hace 4 días

90'

Se agregan 4 minutos más.
15:11hace 4 días

88'

Kane con el disparo de media distancia que salva el guardameta.
15:06hace 4 días

80'

Lamptey y Moder entran

Se van Grob y Veltman

Cambios de Brighton

 

Entran Moura y Emerson

Salen Son y Doherty

Cambios de Tottenham.

15:01hace 4 días

77'

Zapatazo cruzado de Marc Cucurella que sale desviado.
14:56hace 4 días

71'

Mano a mano de Reguilón que falla frente al portero.
14:51hace 4 días

57'

Gol Tottenham

Harry Kane en el mano a mano define por un costado del portero y hace el 2-0.

14:46hace 4 días

55'

Romero, el autor del gol, ha sido amonestado.
14:41hace 4 días

53'

Cabezazo muy bombeado de Shane Duffy que llega fácil a las manos de Lloris.
14:36hace 4 días

51'

Son con la conducción para sacar el tiro que es tapado por la defensiva.
14:31hace 4 días

46'

Inicia el segundo tiempo entre Brighton y Tottenham.
14:26hace 4 días

Medio tiempo

Brighton 0-1 Tottenham.
14:21hace 4 días

45+2'

Tiro libre de Harry Kane que se va por arriba del arco.
14:16hace 4 días

45'

Joël Veltman comete la falta a los linderos del área y es amonestado.
14:11hace 4 días

45'

Se agregan dos minutos más.
14:06hace 4 días

43'

Sergio Reguilón, de Tottenham, ha sido amonestado.
14:01hace 4 días

43'

Mano a mano que desaprovecha Dejan Kulusevski y el portero con la pierna evita el segundo.
13:56hace 4 días

42'

Neal Maupay le pega desde afuera del área y se va elevado.
13:51hace 4 días

40'

Disparo de media distancia de Solly March que pega en la muralla defensiva.
13:46hace 4 días

37'

Gol Tottenham

Disparo de Cristian Romero que cuenta con desvío defensivo y le cambia la trayectoria al balón para el 1-0.

13:41hace 4 días

36'

Robert Sánchez se estaba pasando, pero alcanza a dar el manotazo dentro del área.
13:36hace 4 días

35'

Se anula la opción ofensiva del Brighton por un fuera de lugar.
13:31hace 4 días

33'

Davies con el tiro lejano que encuentra desvío defensivo y acabará en córner.
13:26hace 4 días

27'

Disparo de media distancia de Alexis Mac Allister que pega en el defensor y reclama mano, pero el silbante no sanciona nada.
13:21hace 4 días

24'

Disparo de media distancia de Leandro Trossard que se va desviado por un toque defensivo.
13:16hace 4 días

22'

Poco a poco Brighton teniendo posesiones más largas, pero todavía sin causar peligro.
13:11hace 4 días

14'

Harry Kane con la media vuelta que se va por arriba de la portería.
13:06hace 4 días

11'

Neal Maupay, de Brighton, fue amonestado hace algunos momentos. 
13:01hace 4 días

10'

Mejor el Tottenham en los primeros minutos, con una mayor insistencia que no ha podido concretar en gol.
12:56hace 4 días

0'

Comienza el juego entre Birghton y Tottenham.
12:51hace 4 días

A minutos

Estamos a minutos de que inicie el juego entre Brigton y Tottenham por la Premier League.
12:46hace 4 días

La indumentaria

Esta es la indumentaria que utilizará el Brighton para este juego:
12:41hace 4 días

Banca del Tottenham

12 Emerson

27 Lucas Moura

44 Dane Scarlett

42 Harvey White

8 Harry Winks

23 Steven Bergwijn

22 Pierluigi Gollini

14 Joe Rodon

6 Davinson Sánchez

12:36hace 4 días

Banca del Brighton

12 Enock Mwepu

17 Steven Alzate

18 Danny Welbeck

60 Jeremy Sarmiento

25 Moises Caicedo

15 Jakub Moder

42 Marc Leonard

23 Jason Steele

2 Tariq Lamptey

12:31hace 5 días

XI Tottenham

1 Hugo Lloris, 15 Eric Dier, 33 Ben Davies, 4 Cristian Romero, 5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 30 Rodrigo Bentancur, 3 Sergio Reguilón, 2 Matt Doherty, 10 Harry Kane, 7 Son Heung-Min, 21 Dejan Kulusevski.
12:26hace 5 días

XI Brighton

1 Robert Sánchez, 5 Lewis Dunk, 24 Shane Duffy, 3 Marc Cucurella, 34 Joël Veltman, 10 Alexis Mac Allister, 8 Yves Bissouma, 13 Pascal Groß, 9 Neal Maupay, 11 Leandro Trossard, 20 Solly March.
12:21hace 5 días

La llegada al Amex

De esta forma llegaron los Spurs para encarar este juego pendiente, recordando que un par de veces fue aplazado por casos de Covid-19.
12:16hace 5 días

Excelentes condiciones

En buenas condiciones se encuentra el campo de juego para este partido en una noche fría en Inglaterra.
12:11hace 5 días

¿Cómo llega Tottenham?

Mientras que Tottenham ha ganado tres de los últimos siete y también cuenta con cuatro derrotas, la última de ellas el sábado pasado frente al Manchester United.
12:06hace 5 días

¿Cómo llega Brighton?

Brighton liga cinco derrotas de forma seguida y la última vez que ganó fue desde el pasado 12 de febrero cuando derrotó 2-0 al Watford en calidad de visitante.
12:01hace 5 días

Comenzamos

En juego pendiente de la Premier League, Brighton quiere hacer valer la localía en contra de un Tottenham que busca ascender posiciones. Comenzamos con la cobertura del juego a través de VAVEL.
11:56hace 5 días

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Brighton vs Tottenham en vivo de la Premier League 2022

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del partido pendiente Brighton vs Tottenham en vivo a la jornada 16 de la Premier League, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Estadio Falmer. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
11:51hace 5 días

Dónde y cómo ver Brighton vs Tottenham online y en vivo de Premier League 2022

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Brighton vs Tottenham del 16 de marzo en varios países:

Argentina: 4:30 PM en ESPN y Star +

Bolivia: 3:30 PM en ESPN y Star +

Brasil: 4:30 PM en ESPN y Star +

Chile: 3:30 PM en ESPN y Star +

Colombia: 2:30 PM en ESPN y Star +

Ecuador: 2:30 PM en ESPN y Star +

Estados Unidos (ET): 3:30 PM en Telemundo

España: 8:30 PM

México: 1:30 PM en SKY Sports

Paraguay: 4:30 PM en ESPN y Star +

Perú: 3:30 PM en ESPN y Star +

Uruguay: 4:30 PM en ESPN y Star +

11:46hace 5 días

Antecedentes

Aunque Tottenham cuenta con el dominio de la serie en los últimos cinco juegos con saldo de tres victorias por dos derrotas, precisamente dichos descalabros han sido jugando como visitante y no ganan ahí desde el 2018.

Tottenham Spurs 3-1 Brighton, 2022 (FA Cup)

Brighton 1-0 Tottenham Spurs, 2021

Tottenham Spurs 2-1 Brighton, 2020

Tottenham Spurs 2-1 Brighton, 2019

Brighton 3-0 Tottenham Spurs, 2019

11:41hace 5 días

Ojo con este jugador de Tottenham

No ha hecho tantos goles como en temporadas anteriores, pero Harry Kane sigue siendo un hombre clave en el frente de ataque y, en esta campaña, ya suma 11 goles, empataron junto con asiático Son Heung-Min.
Foto: Marca
Foto: Marca
11:36hace 5 días

Ojo con este jugador de Brighton

Si Brighton ha rescatado algunos puntos han sido gracias a la intervenciones de Robert Sánchez, quien ha sido fundamental a lo largo de la temporada; aunque perdieron el sábado frente al Liverpool, fue clave para no recibir más anotaciones.
Foto: 20min
Foto: 20min
11:31hace 5 días

Última alineación Tottenham

1 Hugo Lloris, 15 Eric Dier, 33 Ben Davies, 4 Cristian Romero, 5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 30 Rodrigo Bentancur, 3 Sergio Reguilón, 2 Matt Doherty, 10 Harry Kane, 7 Son Heung-Min, 21 Dejan Kulusevski.
11:26hace 5 días

Última alineación Brighton

1 Robert Sánchez, 5 Lewis Dunk, 34 Joël Veltman, 3 Marc Cucurella, 2 Tariq Lamptey, 10 Alexis Mac Allister, 8 Yves Bissouma, 17 Steven Alzate, 9 Neal Maupay, 11 Leandro Trossard, 20 Solly March.
11:21hace 5 días

Tottenham: escalar posiciones

Aunque están en estos momentos en el octavo lugar con 45 puntos, los Tottenham Spurs cuentan con dos juegos pendientes y, en caso de ganarlos, podrían escalar hasta el cuarto lugar; de ahí la importancia de ganar este juego para meterse en zona de Champions League; cabe recordar que vienen de perder 3-2 como visitante frente al Manchester United.
11:16hace 5 días

Brighton: alcanzar el objetivo

Si bien Brighton está lejos de meterse dentro de los primeros lugares, también quiere garantizar su permanencia y, con 11 puntos más que los equipos de la zona de descenso buscarán aprovechar este juego pendiente para sumar de a tres y acercarse más a su objetivo.
11:11hace 5 días

¡Bienvenidos amigos de VAVEL!

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Brighton vs Tottenham en vivo, correspondiente a la jornada 16 de la Premier League 2022. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Estadio Falmer, en punto de las 13:30 horas.
