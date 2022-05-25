Goles y resumen del LA Galaxy 3-1 LAFC en los Octavos de Final de la U.S. Open Cup

PUBLICIDAD
¡Resumen!
Fin del juego
¡El del honor!
No Quit. 😤— U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) May 26, 2022
Ryan Hollingshead puts one to the back of the net for @LAFC - cutting into the @LAGalaxy lead!
3-1 | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/rYpMpcadcF
¡El tercero!
MY OH MY‼️— U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) May 26, 2022
A #SCTop10 caliber goal as Dejan Joveljic of @LAGalaxy piles onto the lead over @LAFC!
3-0 | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/gJkAtU5mvN
90'
86'
81'
75'
¡Segundo del Galaxy!
On the BREAKAWAY! 🏎️💨— U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) May 26, 2022
Javier Hernández Balcázar extends @LAGalaxy's lead over @LAFC off the sprint!
2-0 | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/nFRlSS6ym0
65'
¡El Galaxy pega primero!
Smooooth with it! 😎— U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) May 26, 2022
Kévin Cabral puts one away for @LAGalaxy - earning the lead early in the 2nd half over @LAFC! 👊
1-0 | #USOC2022 pic.twitter.com/D8k1Zj4RhS
58'
51'
50'
45'
Medio tiempo
45+2'
45'
40'
39'
35'
25'
21'
20'
11'
10'
5'
0'
A punto de comenzar
¡Alineación del LAFC!
The #LAFC Starting XI vs. @LAGalaxy.— LAFC (@LAFC) May 26, 2022
Tonight's lineup is presented by @Delta. #LAFC | @opencup pic.twitter.com/K5r8u8WQxp
¡Alineación del Galaxy!
For LA, For Glory 💙🤍💛#LAGalaxy x @ModeloUSA— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 26, 2022
Ausencias
LAFC: Eddie Segura, Erik Dueñas, Julian Gaines e Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.
Galaxy: Jorge Villafaña, Adam Saldaña, Sacha Kljestan, Eriq Zavaleta y Sega Coulibaly.
¡Aparece el Galaxy!
Arriving in style with @gillette 🤩#LookGoodGameGood x #GillettePartner pic.twitter.com/KDYXBKCaGj— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 26, 2022
Arbitraje
¡Llegó el LAFC!
✈️🇸🇳👑🇲🇽🛑🇨🇦⚡️🇺🇾— LAFC (@LAFC) May 26, 2022
⏰ 7:30 PM
📺 @ESPNPlus
📻 @ESPNLosAngeles
📻 @980lameramera
📱 ESPN LA App pic.twitter.com/hb3dN2V2j9
¡Último duelo!
Cara a cara
¡Comenzamos!
¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir este juego EN VIVO!
¿Dónde ver el juego?
Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.