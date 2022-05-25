Goles y resumen del LA Galaxy 3-1 LAFC en los Octavos de Final de la U.S. Open Cup
0:03hace 8 días

¡Resumen!

23:32hace 8 días

Fin del juego

Termina el partido en el Dignity Health Sports Park, gran victoria del Galaxy que avanza a los cuartos de final de la U.S. Open Cup.
23:30hace 8 días

¡El del honor!

El gran remate de Ryan Hollingshead  para poner el gol de la honra en el clásico de "El Tráfico" para LAFC: 
23:27hace 8 días

¡El tercero!

Gran remate de cabeza de Dejan Joveljic para poner el tercero del Galaxy:
23:25hace 8 días

90'

Se agregan 5 minutos más.
23:21hace 8 días

86'

¡¡¡¡GGGGGGGOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!!! Gran remate de cabeza de Ryan Hollingshead para poner el primero del LAFC.
23:19hace 8 días

81'

¡¡¡¡GGGGGGGOOOOOOOOLLLLLL!!!! Dejan Joveljic anota el tercero con un gran remate con la pierna zurda. Goleada del Galaxy.
23:11hace 8 días

75'

El cuerpo técnico del Galaxy empieza a realizar ajustes con el fin de proteger la ventaja.
23:05hace 8 días

¡Segundo del Galaxy!

Otro gran contragolpe del Galaxy que aprovecha Chicharito para marcar el segundo:
23:02hace 8 días

65'

Luego de los goles, el LAFC busca recuperar el control del balón, sin embargo, el Galaxy se echa para atrás y toca el balón constantemente para proteger la ventaja.
22:56hace 8 días

¡El Galaxy pega primero!

Gran contragolpe del Galaxy que culmina con el remate cruzado de Kevin Cabral para abrir el marcador:
22:54hace 8 días

58'

¡¡¡¡¡GGGGGGGGGOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!!! Chicharito Hernández anota el segundo para el Galaxy, gran contragolpe de los locales.
22:50hace 8 días

51'

¡¡¡GGGGOOOOOOOLLLLLL!!!! Remate cruzado de Kevin Cabral para vencer al arquero del LAFC y poner al frente a los locales.
22:45hace 8 días

50'

Continua la presión del Galaxy en busca del gol que los ponga al frente.
22:41hace 8 días

45'

Inicia la segunda mitad.
22:25hace 8 días

Medio tiempo

Nos vamos al descanso con empate sin goles en el Dignity Health Sports Park.
22:21hace 8 días

45+2'

Latif Blessing ingresa al campo de juego para sustituir al lesionado Diego Palacios.
22:20hace 8 días

45'

Se agregan 5 minutos más.
22:19hace 8 días

40'

Diego Palacios está recibiendo atención médica en el terreno de juego luego de una falta de Chicharito. Parece ser que tendrá que abandonar el terreno de juego.
22:14hace 8 días

39'

Tarjeta amarilla para Javier "Chicharito" Hernández.
22:09hace 8 días

35'

Poco a poco recupera nivel el LAFC y busca generar peligro al arco de sus rivales.
22:00hace 8 días

25'

El LAFC se encuentra muy desestabilizado debido al ajuste tempranero que tuvieron que realizar por la lesión de su capitán. 
21:57hace 8 días

21'

Carlos Vela abandona el partido ante una presunta lesión, en su lugar ingresa Kwawdo Opoku.
21:54hace 8 días

20'

Dominio total del Galaxy que empieza a apretar poco a poco en busca de abrir el marcador. 
21:44hace 8 días

11'

Tarjeta amarilla para Marco Delgado del Galaxy.
21:44hace 8 días

10'

El Galaxy controla el esférico y ya busca generar daño al arco del LAFC. Los visitantes buscan responder a contragolpe.
21:38hace 8 días

5'

Fuerte arranque en medio campo, ambos equipos buscan hacerse de la pelota.
21:35hace 8 días

0'

Arranca el partido en el Dignity Health Sports Park.
21:25hace 8 días

A punto de comenzar

Estamos a pocos minutos de que de inicio la presentación del juego y los protocolos previos.
21:19hace 8 días

¡Alineación del LAFC!

Este es el cuadro que salta al terreno de juego por parte del LAFC para esta noche:
21:14hace 8 días

¡Alineación del Galaxy!

Con este once, así sale el Galaxy el duelo de hoy:
21:10hace 8 días

Ausencias

Estos son las bajas de jugadores de ambos equipos que no estarán en el terreno de juego:

LAFC: Eddie Segura, Erik Dueñas, Julian Gaines e Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

Galaxy: Jorge Villafaña, Adam Saldaña, Sacha Kljestan, Eriq Zavaleta y Sega Coulibaly.

21:04hace 8 días

¡Aparece el Galaxy!

Los locales ya se encuentran en su casa para el duelo de eliminatoria de la U.S. Open Cup:
20:58hace 8 días

Arbitraje

Brando Stevis será el árbitro central para el duelo de octavos de final entre ambos equipos de Los Ángeles. Su mayor experiencia es en la USL, por lo que veremos un arbitraje diferente al de la MLS.
20:54hace 8 días

¡Llegó el LAFC!

La visita ya se encuentra en las instalaciones del Dignity Health Sports Park para el duelo de esta noche:
20:44hace 8 días

¡Último duelo!

El último partido entre ambas escuadras data de esta temporada en la fecha 8 de la MLS, con victoria para el Galaxy en casa por marcador de 2 a 1. Los goles por parte del Galaxy vinieron de Javier Hernández y Séga Coulibally, mientras que Cristian Arango descontó por el LAFC.
20:40hace 8 días

Cara a cara

Nos espera un encuentro cerrado entre ambos equipos, aquí les compartimos los resultados entre ambos equipos en los últimos 5 enfrentamientos.
Foto: ESPN
Foto: ESPN
20:32hace 8 días

¡Comenzamos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Galaxy y LAFC dé comienzo en el Dignity Health Sports Park. Ambas quintetas saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
23:00hace 9 días

¡No te despegues de aquí para seguir este juego EN VIVO!

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del LA Galaxy vs Los Ángeles FC, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Dignity Health Sports Park. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
22:55hace 9 días

¿Dónde ver el juego?

Les recordamos que el juego será transmitido en televisión a través de ESPN, además en streaming a través de la señal de Star+. 

Si lo quieres seguir en línea, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.

22:50hace 9 días

¡Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, jugador a seguir!

El delantero del Galaxy llega como uno de los referentes importantes del equipo y como aquel número “9” que debe ayudar a que los resultados empiecen a generarse. Este ha logrado aportar 5 goles, convirtiéndose en el máximo anotador del equipo. En lo que Chicharito debe enfocarse es en tener una mayor regularidad en el terreno de juego y combinarse mejor con jugadores como Douglas Costa y Víctor Vázquez para una ofensiva de miedo y que mantenga el buen ritmo en la temporada.
Foto: Galaxy
Foto: Galaxy
22:45hace 9 días

¿Cómo llega el Galaxy?

El equipo angelino inició una nueva temporada con la expectativa de meterse a postemporada, luego de quedarse fuera de los playoffs de la MLS el año anterior. Para esto, el equipo se reforzó con Douglas Costa y espera contar con gran solidez en su alineación titular. El brasileño llega para hacer dupla con Chicharito Hernández en la delantera y ser quienes guíen ofensivamente a los angelinos. Los dirigidos por Greg Vanney esperan tener una temporada donde las lesiones los perdonen y les permitan tener plantel completo durante el mayor tiempo posible. De momento, estos marchan en el quinto lugar de la Conferencia Oeste con 20 unidades, luego de 6 victorias, 2 empates y 5 derrotas. En la ronda anterior dejaron fuera al California United Strikers por marcador de 3 a 2.
22:40hace 9 días

¡Carlos Vela, jugador a seguir!

El delantero del LAFC buscará seguir siendo una pieza fundamental del equipo, este es uno de los orquestadores de la ofensiva y llega a este duelo luego de haber empezado de gran forma el campeonato con 6 goles y 3 asistencias siendo el líder en la ofensiva de los angelinos. Lo más importante para él es que el club empiece a tener mayor regularidad en el terreno de juego y se acople mejor con jugadores como Kwadwo Opuko y Cristian Arango para formar una delantera letal.
Foto: LAFC
Foto: LAFC
22:35hace 9 días

¿Cómo llega el LAFC?

El equipo angelino se mete al Dignity Health Sports Park para hacerle frente al Galaxy como el líder absoluto de la Conferencia Oeste de la MLS con un récord de 8 victorias, 2 empates y 3 derrotas, para llegar a 26 puntos. El LAFC buscará aprovechar el duelo contra el Galaxy para intentar meterse en los cuartos de final de la U.S. Open Cup y pelear por el título. Los angelinos llegaron a esta ronda luego de dejar fuera al Portland Timbers en dieciseisavos de final por marcador de 2 a 0. En esta temporada, el equipo mantiene una buena base liderada por Carlos Vela, José Cifuentes y Diego Palacios, por lo que el LAFC puede ser uno de los equipos que seguramente estará en postemporada y peleará por el título de la MLS.
22:30hace 9 días

¿Dónde es el juego?

El Dignity Health Sports Park ubicado en la ciudad de Carson será la sede de este duelo entre dos equipos que se encuentran peleando por avanzar a la siguiente ronda en una edición más del Clásico de “El Tráfico” dentro de la U.S. Open Cup. Este estadio cuenta con capacidad para 27,000 aficionados y fue inaugurado en 2003.
Foto: MLS
Foto: MLS
22:25hace 9 días

¡Bienvenidos!

¡Buen día a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la transmisión del partido LA Galaxy vs Los Ángeles FC en vivo, correspondiente a los octavos de final de la U.S. Open Cup 2022. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Dignity Health Sports Parkl, en punto de las 21:30 horas.
