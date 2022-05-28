Goles y resumen del LAFC 3-2 San Jose Earthquakes en MLS 2022
19:42hace 5 días

Resumen

19:03hace 5 días

19:02hace 5 días

Final del Juego

El árbitro silba el final del juego, LAFC gana el partido.
18:58hace 5 días

90'

Se agregan 4 minutos de compensación. 
18:58hace 5 días

88'

LAFC con mayor posesión del balón y 13 ataques peligrosos.
18:51hace 5 días

83'

Jugada peligrosa de LAFC, la pelota pasa a un lado del poste.
18:43hace 5 días

75'

Jugada peligrosa de LAFC.
18:41hace 5 días

72'

Primer cambio del San Jose Earthquakes, sale Cade Cowell y entra Benjamin Kikanovic.
18:39hace 5 días

70'

Primer cambio del LAFC, sale Cristian Arango y entra Daniel Musovski.
18:30hace 5 días

61'

San Jose Earthquakes mantiene presión en toda la cancha en busca de un error defensivo.
18:28hace 5 días

Quinto Gol

Brian Rodríguez anota el tercer gol de LAFC.
18:14hace 5 días

47'

¡Gooooool LAFC!
18:14hace 5 días

46'

Empieza el segundo tiempo.
17:57hace 5 días

Medio Tiempo

Los equipos se van al descanso y el marcador se encuentra LAFC 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes.
17:55hace 5 días

45'

Se agregan 2 minutos de compensación. 
17:51hace 5 días

41'

San Jose Earthquakes acumula 4 tiros de esquina.
17:45hace 5 días

36'

Se anula gol para LAFC, había fuera de lugar.
17:43hace 5 días

Cuarto Gol

Jeremy Ebobisse mete su segundo gol del partido.
17:40hace 5 días

30'

¡Gooooool San Jose Earthquakes!
17:34hace 5 días

24'

Jugada peligrosa de San Jose Earthquakes.
17:33hace 5 días

Tercer Gol

El remate dentro del área de Jeremy Ebobisse termina en gol y es asistido por Jamiro Monteiro.
17:31hace 5 días

Segundo Gol

Ryan Hollingshead remató desde fuera. 
17:27hace 5 días

17'

Primera tarjeta amarilla del juego y es para el jugador Cristian Espinoza del San Jose Earthquakes.
17:25hace 5 días

15'

¡Gooooool San Jose Earthquakes!
17:22hace 5 días

12'

¡Gooooool LAFC!
17:20hace 5 días

Primer Gol

Cristian Arango remató con la derecha y mete el penalti.
17:16hace 5 días

7'

¡Gooooool LAFC!
17:15hace 5 días

6'

Penalti para LAFC.
17:14hace 5 días

5'

Partido apretado en medio campo, ambos equipos buscan sus primeras oportunidades de gol.
17:12hace 5 días

0'

Empieza el partido, ambos equipos buscarán quedarse con la victoria.
16:48hace 5 días

Alineación de San Jose Earthquakes

16:43hace 5 días

Alineación de LAFC

16:38hace 5 días

Arbitraje

La designación arbitral para el juego de hoy es la siguiente:
Árbitro: Ismail Elfath
Ast. Árbitro 1: Adam Garner
Ast. Árbitro 2: Meghan Mullen
Cuarto árbitro: Malik Badawi
VAR: Carol Anne Chenard
Ast. VAR: Robert Schaap
16:33hace 5 días

Llegada San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes ya se encuentran en Los Ángeles.
16:28hace 5 días

Batalla por la victoria

Se aproxima un gran partido entre estos dos equipos de la conferencia oeste. No se despeguen y a continuación les compartimos las estadísticas de cada equipo.
Foto: ESPN
Foto: ESPN
16:23hace 5 días

¡Último enfrentamiento!

La última vez que se enfrentaron estos dos equipos fue el 16 de octubre de 2021 y en esa ocasión el LAFC ganó 3 a 1 en casa. Aquel enfrentamiento estuvo lleno de faltas, tarjetas amarillas, tiros de esquina y muchos goles que esperamos que se vuelvan a repetir hoy.
16:18hace 5 días

Historia entre ambos equipos

LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes se han enfrentado varias veces, de los últimos 5 juegos el LAFC ha salido ganando 2 veces, en los otros 3 juegos el vencedor ha sido San Jose Earthquakes.
16:13hace 5 días

Llegada LAFC

El equipo angelino ya se encuentra en el estadio.
16:08hace 5 días

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una para que el partido entre LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes dé comienzo en el Banc of California Stadium. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
 
16:03hace 5 días

No te despegues de aquí para seguir este partido EN VIVO

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales de LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Banc of California Stadium. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
15:58hace 5 días

¿Dónde ver el juego?

El partido será transmitido por televisión en el canal ESPN2 y en streaming por Star+. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.
15:53hace 5 días

Última alineación de San Jose Earthquakes

JT Marcinkowski, Francisco Calvo, Oskar Agren, Eric Remedi, Tanner Beason, Paul Marie, Jamiro Monteiro, Jackson Yueill, Cade Cowell, Cristian Espinoza y Jeremy Ebobisse.
15:48hace 5 días

Última alineación de LAFC

Maxime Crépeau, Sebastien Ibeagha, Jesús Murillo, Diego Palacios, Mamadou Fall, Francisco Ginella, Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, Cristian Arango, Daniel Musovski y Kwadwo Opoku.
15:43hace 5 días

Jugadores a seguir de San Jose Earthquakes

Hay que estar atentos de tres jugadores. El primero es el delantero Jeremy Ebobisse (#11) que es el máximo anotador del equipo con siete goles en lo que va el torneo y no piensa detenerse. Otro jugador es Cristian Espinoza (#10), juega la posición de mediocampista, lleva 4 goles y 4 asistencias en 13 partidos jugados y es un muy importante para controlar el balón. Finalmente, Jan Gregus (#17) con 5 asistencias se le reconoce como el asistidor del equipo y se espera que aparezca mucho en el encuentro. 
15:38hace 5 días

¿Cómo llega San Jose Earthquakes?

San Jose después de 3 partidos ganados, 5 empatados y 5 perdidos juntan 14 puntos que los establece en la décimo primera posición del oeste. Su último juego fue contra Sporting Kansas City, el partido terminó en un empate 1 a 1 y así lograron su cuarto partido consecutivo sin perder. El objetivo de los Earthquakes para este juego es poder quedarse con la victoria y de esa forma robarle el décimo lugar a Portland Timbers, será un juego complicado pero no imposible de ganar.
Foto: San Jose Earthquakes
Foto: San Jose Earthquakes
15:33hace 5 días

Jugadores a seguir de LAFC

Los próximos tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo de LAFC y es probable que cualquiera de ellos pueda anotar en el partido contra San Jose Earthquakes. El jugador mexicano Carlos Vela (#10)  es el creativo del equipo, su habilidad para controlar el balón y generar jugadas han sido de gran valor para su equipo. Fue autor de un gol en el partido pasado, en 12 juegos jugados ha conseguido 6 goles y 2 asistencias, esto lo convierte en el mayor anotador y el segundo mayor asistidor del equipo. El mediocampista José Cifuentes (#11) es otro distribuidor de juego dentro de la cancha que es de suma importancia, es el mayor asistidor del equipo, ha generado 3 goles y 3 asistencias. Por último, el delantero de 20 años Kwadwo Opoku (#22) que es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo con 3 goles en 11 partidos jugados. 
15:28hace 5 días

¿Cómo llega el LAFC?

El equipo angelino se encuentra en lo alto del torneo, luego de 8 partidos ganados, 2 empatados y 3 perdidos tienen 26 puntos en la tabla general que los pone en la primera posición de la conferencia oeste. Han tenido un increíble inicio de temporada, se espera que pueda mantener el mismo ritmo en todo el torneo y avanzar a la postemporada. Su último juego resultó en una victoria, se impusieron 2 a 0 en contra de Columbus Crew de visitante y de esa forma mantuvieron su lugar en la tabla general.
Foto: LAFC
Foto: LAFC
15:23hace 5 días

El Estadio

El Banc of California Stadium está ubicado en la ciudad de Los Ángeles, California. Será la sede de este partido, tiene una capacidad de 22,000 espectadores y es la casa de Los Angeles Football Club. Fue inaugurado el 18 de abril de 2018 y costó 350 millones de dólares.
Foto: Wikipedia
Foto: Wikipedia
15:18hace 5 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido LAFC vs San Jose Earthquakes en vivo, correspondiente a la semana 14 de la MLS. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Banc of California Stadium, en punto de las 17:00 horas.
