Goles y resumen del Australia 2-1 Jordania en Partido Amistoso 2022
Foto: VAVEL

15:11hace un día

Así fue el segundo gol de Australia

15:08hace un día

Gracias

Gracias por seguir la retransmisión del juego entre Australia y Jordania por la Fecha FIFA.
15:03hace un día

Final

Australia 2-1 Jordania.
14:58hace un día

68'

Gol Australia

Awer Mabil dentro del área pone el segundo de la tarde.

14:53hace un día

56'

Doble cambio que realiza el equipo de Jordania.
14:48hace un día

49'

Tareq Khattab, el jugador de Jordania, ha sido amonestado.
14:43hace un día

46'

Inicia el segundo tiempo. Doble modificación de Australia para iniciar este periodo.
14:38hace un día

Medio tiempo

Australia 1-1 Jordania.
14:33hace un día

Gol Australia 1-1

14:28hace un día

40'

Gol de Australia

Bailey Wright con el cabezazo certero dentro del área para igualar el partido 1-1.

14:23hace un día

38'

Jordania reclamaba un posible penal que el silbante indicó que no había nada.
14:18hace un día

32'

Disparo de media distancia de Karacic que llega al portero.
14:13hace un día

25'

El gol le vino bien a Jordania, que está motivado y se está lanzando al ataque en búsqueda del segundo gol.
14:08hace un día

Gol Jordania 1-0

14:03hace un día

17'

Gol Jordania

Disparo desde afuera del área de Musa Al-Taamari que se va al fondo de las redes para hacer el 1-0.

13:58hace un día

15'

Ambos equipos lo intentan pero sin mucha claridad después de los primeros 15 minutos.
13:53hace un día

9'

Disparo de media distancia de D'Agostino que se va por arriba de la meta.
13:48hace un día

4'

Peligroso tiro libre de Jordania que vuela el portero para terminar por rechazarlo.
13:43hace un día

0'

Comienza el partido entre Australia y Jordania.
13:38hace un día

A minutos

En minutos estarán arrancando las acciones de este juego entre Australia y Jordania.
13:33hace un día

Algunas pruebas

El timonel australiano no mandará a su equipo completo y hará algunas pruebas antes del juego decisivo ante EAU.
13:28hace un día

Banca de Omán

12 Malek Samih Shalabiya

22 Mahmoud Ra'ed Mahmoud Al Kawamleh

6 Baraa Marei

21 Mohammad Al Dmeiri

11 Mahmoud Al Mardi

13 Khalil Baniateyah

16 Saleh Rateb

17 Rajaei Ayed

7 Munther Abu Amara

18 Yazan Al Naimat

20 Hamza Al Daradour

33 Murad Alfaluji

13:23hace un día

Banca de Australia

12 Andrew Redmayne

18 Danny Vukovic

2 Miloš Degenek

16 Aziz Behich

17 Gianni Stensness

20 Trent Sainsbury

21 Nathaniel Atkinson

5 Denis Genreau

10 Ajdin Hrustić

22 Jackson Irvine

6 Marco Tilio

9 Jamie MacLaren

13:18hace un día

XI jordania

1 Yazeed Abulaila, 23 Ehsan Haddad, 3 Tareq Khattab, 5 Yazan Alarab, 2 Mohammad Ali Hasheesh, 4 Baha Abdulrahman, 10 Musa Al-Taamari, 9 Ahmed Sameer, 8 Noor Al Rawabdeh, 14 Mohammed Abu Zrayq, 15 Ali Olwan.
13:13hace un día

XI Australia

1 Mathew Ryan, 3 Fran Karačić, 8 Bailey Wright, 4 Kye Rowles, 19 Jason Davidson, 13 Aaron Mooy, 23 Kenneth Dougall, 14 Riley McGree, 11 Awer Mabil, 15 Nicholas D'Agostino, 7 Craig Goodwin.
13:08hace un día

Buen inicio

En el campeonato de la Sub23 Australia comenzó de gran forma al golear 3-0 a su similar de Kuwait.
13:03hace un día

Próximos juegos

Estos son los próximos juegos de Australia para este mes de junio:
12:58hace un día

Otros amistosos

Desde este día comenzarán los juegos amistosos, donde Malta enfrentará a Venezuela y Estados Unidos chocará ante Marruecos, de lo más destacado que habrá este día.
12:53hace un día

A prepararse

Australia tendrá este juego de preparación como el único antes de verse las caras contra la UAE, en lo que será un juego atractivo para ver cómo llegan.
12:48hace un día

Comenzamos

Australia se medirá ante Jordania en un choque atractivo de cara a uno de los equipos que todavía tiene posibilidades de asistir al Mundial de Qatar 2022. Comenzamos con la cobertura del Juego Amistoso a través de VAVEL.
12:43hace un día

No te despegues de acá para seguir el Australia vs Jordania en vivo de la Partido Amistoso 2022

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales del Australia vs Jordania en vivo al Partido Amistoso 2022, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Estadio Al Wakrah. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
12:38hace un día

Dónde y cómo ver Australia vs Jordania online y en vivo de Partido Amistoso 2022

Esta es la hora de inicio del partido Australia vs Jordania del 1 de junio en varios países:

Argentina: 3:00 PM en ESPN y Star +

Bolivia: 2:00 PM en ESPN y Star +

Brasil: 3:00 PM

Chile: 3:00 PM en ESPN y Star +

Colombia: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star +

Ecuador: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star +

Estados Unidos (ET): 2:00 PM en ESPN y Star +

España: 8:00 PM

México: 1:00 PM en SKY Sports

Paraguay: 3:00 PM en ESPN y Star +

Perú: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star +

Uruguay: 3:00 PM en ESPN y Star +

12:33hace un día

Antecedentes

A pesar de lo que muchos pudieran creer, la serie entre estas dos naciones está bastante pareja en los últimos cinco partidos con saldo favorable para los oceánicos con tres victorias por dos derrotas.

Australia 1-0 Jordania, 2021 Eliminatorias Asiáticas

Jordania 0-1 Australia, 2019 Eliminatorias Asiáticas

Australia 0-1 Jordania, 2019 Copa Asiática

Australia 5-1 Jordania, 2016 Eliminatorias Asiáticas

Jordania 2-0 Australia, 2015 Eliminatorias Asiáticas

12:28hace un día

Ojo con este jugador de Jordania

Ali Olwan es uno de los jugadores que mayor técnica posee en el campo y también cuenta con una pegada letal sobre la portería rival, en juegos pasados marco un doblete en la victoria 3-1 ante Nueva Zelanda.
12:23hace un día

Ojo con este jugador de Australia

Australia necesita de goles en los juegos claves y estos cotejos serán un buen calentamiento para Bruno Fornaroli con la finalidad de que afine la puntería para el choque ante EAU y en un hipotético partido final en la última recalificación.
Foto: As
Foto: As
12:18hace un día

Última alineación Jordania

4 Baha'a Abdelrahman, 3 Mohannad Khair All, 8 Noor Al-Rawabdeh, 2 Mohammad Abuhasheesh, 3 Mousa Al-Tamari, 16 Ali Olwan, 12 Malek Shalabiya, 10 Yazan Al Naimat, 13 Mahmoud Al Mardi, 23 Ehsan Haddad, 19 Abdallah Nasib.
12:13hace un día

Última alineación Australia

1 Mat Ryan, 20 Trent Sainsbury, 16 Aziz Behich, 19 Gianni Stensness, 2 Nathaniel Atkinson, 6 Martin Boyle, 11 Awer Mabil, 5 James Jeggo, 17 Denis Genreau, 10 Ajdin Hrustic, 9 Bruno Fornaroli.
12:08hace un día

Jordania: nada que perder

Jordania deberá de aprovechar estos juegos de preparación para darse a conocer y demostrar que puede tener nivel pensando en la calificación de la siguiente edición tanto de la Copa Asiática como del Mundial 2026 en México, Estados Unidos y Canadá.
12:03hace un día

Australia: juego clave de preparación

Australia todavía está con vida para llegar al Mundial de Qatar 2022 y jugará, primero, una recalificación de Asia ante los EAU pero antes de ello sostendrán este juego de preparación para llegar bien afinados y que el técnico cheque los últimos detalles ante los siguientes juegos cruciales.
11:58hace un día

¡Bienvenidos amigos de VAVEL!

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Australia vs Jordania en vivo, correspondiente al Partido Amistoso 2022. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Estadio Al Wakrah, en punto de las 13:00 horas.
