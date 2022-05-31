Goles y resumen del Australia 2-1 Jordania en Partido Amistoso 2022

PUBLICIDAD
Así fue el segundo gol de Australia
Final
68'
Awer Mabil dentro del área pone el segundo de la tarde.
56'
49'
46'
Medio tiempo
Gol Australia 1-1
BAILEY WRIGHT EQUALISES!!
Goodwin's delivery finds Wright who rises high to find the back of the net 💪 pic.twitter.com/rDdQfhJFE1 — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) June 1, 2022
40'
Bailey Wright con el cabezazo certero dentro del área para igualar el partido 1-1.
38'
32'
25'
Gol Jordania 1-0
Mousa Suleiman opens the scoring for Jordan!
A beautiful strike from distance as he hits it first time into the side netting 🥅
Socceroos trail 1-0 on 10 and Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/6Cl5tAWFLj — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) June 1, 2022
17'
Disparo desde afuera del área de Musa Al-Taamari que se va al fondo de las redes para hacer el 1-0.
15'
9'
4'
0'
A minutos
Algunas pruebas
Banca de Omán
22 Mahmoud Ra'ed Mahmoud Al Kawamleh
6 Baraa Marei
21 Mohammad Al Dmeiri
11 Mahmoud Al Mardi
13 Khalil Baniateyah
16 Saleh Rateb
17 Rajaei Ayed
7 Munther Abu Amara
18 Yazan Al Naimat
20 Hamza Al Daradour
33 Murad Alfaluji
Banca de Australia
18 Danny Vukovic
2 Miloš Degenek
16 Aziz Behich
17 Gianni Stensness
20 Trent Sainsbury
21 Nathaniel Atkinson
5 Denis Genreau
10 Ajdin Hrustić
22 Jackson Irvine
6 Marco Tilio
9 Jamie MacLaren
XI jordania
XI Australia
Buen inicio
𝐅𝐓 | Three points to kick off our 2022 #AFCU23 campaign 👊#GoAustralia pic.twitter.com/DyGT0PEmIq— Football Australia (@FootballAUS) June 1, 2022
Próximos juegos
June 2 💪— Socceroos (@Socceroos) May 29, 2022
June 8 👊
Don't miss a second of the @Socceroos' upcoming action, LIVE & FREE on @10FootballAU.#AllForTheSocceroos pic.twitter.com/jsLcm2UOdz
Otros amistosos
A prepararse
Comenzamos
No te despegues de acá para seguir el Australia vs Jordania en vivo de la Partido Amistoso 2022
Dónde y cómo ver Australia vs Jordania online y en vivo de Partido Amistoso 2022
Argentina: 3:00 PM en ESPN y Star +
Bolivia: 2:00 PM en ESPN y Star +
Brasil: 3:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM en ESPN y Star +
Colombia: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star +
Ecuador: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star +
Estados Unidos (ET): 2:00 PM en ESPN y Star +
España: 8:00 PM
México: 1:00 PM en SKY Sports
Paraguay: 3:00 PM en ESPN y Star +
Perú: 1:00 PM en ESPN y Star +
Uruguay: 3:00 PM en ESPN y Star +
Antecedentes
Australia 1-0 Jordania, 2021 Eliminatorias Asiáticas
Jordania 0-1 Australia, 2019 Eliminatorias Asiáticas
Australia 0-1 Jordania, 2019 Copa Asiática
Australia 5-1 Jordania, 2016 Eliminatorias Asiáticas
Jordania 2-0 Australia, 2015 Eliminatorias Asiáticas