Goles y resumen del Nottingham Forest 2-2 Notts County en Partido Amistoso
19:24hace 5 días

Resumen

16:03hace 5 días

Gracias

Gracias por seguir la retransmisión del juego Nottingham Forest vs Notts County, esta tarde el Derby de Nottingham termina en empate, no dejes de visitar VAVEL para que no te pierdas el inicio de la Premier League.
15:58hace 5 días

90´

Finaliza el juego con empate a dos goles.
15:53hace 5 días

83´

Notts dispara de lejos y consigue tiro de esquina.
15:48hace 5 días

80´

Cerca Rodriguez de romper el empate.
15:43hace 5 días

77´

Notts deja ir una oportunidad clara dentro del área.
15:38hace 5 días

75´

Ambos equipos buscan romper el empate.
15:33hace 5 días

59´

¡Gooooooooool de Notts! Austin aprovecha el error del portero y marca el empate.
15:28hace 5 días

52´

¡Goooooool de Nottingham! Cafu desde el tiro libre marca la ventaja.
15:23hace 5 días

49´

¡Gooooooool de Notts! Langstaff dentro del área con un gran disparo iguala el marcador.
15:18hace 5 días

46´

Inicia la segunda mitad.
15:13hace 5 días

45´

Finaliza la primera mitad.
15:08hace 5 días

43´

¡Goooooooool de Nottingham Forest!
15:03hace 5 días

40´

Francis de Notts cobra el tiro libre y el balón pasa por arriba de la portería.
14:58hace 5 días

36´

Tiro libre por derecha de Notts que pasa por toda el área hasta salir por un costado.
14:53hace 5 días

33´

Notts con un tiro fuera del área estuvo cerca de ponerse adelante en el marcador.
14:48hace 5 días

31´

Oportunidad por derecha para Forest que termina en tiro de esquina.
14:43hace 5 días

29´

Partido muy igualado con oportunidades para ambos equipos.
14:38hace 5 días

21´

Cerca Forest por la banda izquierda pero no encuentra receptor el balón.
14:33hace 5 días

14´

Cerca Notts tras una gran jugada dentro del área.
14:28hace 5 días

10´

Cerca Nottingham Forest por la banda izquierda.
14:23hace 5 días

Inicia el juego.
14:18hace 5 días

Juego retrasado

El juego ha sido retrasado 15 minutos debido al tráfico cerca de la zona:
14:13hace 5 días

XI inicial Notts

Así sale el equipo de casa:
XI inicial Notts/Imagen: Official_NCFC
14:08hace 5 días

XI inicial Nottingham

Así sale el equipo:
XI inicial Nottingham/Imagen: NFFC
14:03hace 5 días

Notts estrena luminaria en su estadio

Se instalaron reflectores de última generación en Meadow Lane, las nuevas luminarias LED sustituyen a las anteriores lámparas que, instaladas en 2014, llegaban al final de su vida útil.
13:58hace 5 días

Nottingham ya está en el estadio

Así fue la llegada del equipo de Premier League:
13:53hace 5 días

Por el trofeo de la ciudad

El trofeo conmemorativo estará en juego esta noche, Forest fueron los ganadores y han sido los orgullosos poseedores del trofeo desde entonces, ahora el capitán victorioso del este martes será presentado junto a la cancha después del juego.
13:48hace 5 días

Roberts deja el Notts

“Desde que reconocimos el inmenso potencial de Callum al traerlo a Meadow Lane hace dos años y medio y extender su contrato hasta el final de la temporada 2022-23 poco después, hemos rechazado varias ofertas de varios clubes por sus servicios.

“Sin embargo, por mucho que esperábamos tenerlo con nosotros para el impulso de promoción de esta temporada, lo que Aberdeen nos ha podido ofrecer tanto a nosotros como a Callum, quien parte para jugar al fútbol de alto nivel con el potencial de competir en Europa en futuras temporadas , no nos deja ninguna duda de que se ha llegado a la decisión correcta.

13:43hace 5 días

El último gran antecedente del Lingard

En enero de 2021, Lingard se unió al West Ham United y tuvo un papel fundamental para The Hammers en la segunda parte de la temporada, anotando 9 goles en 16 apariciones, registrando otras 5 asistencias y siendo el Jugador del mes de la Premier League y el gol del mes de abril.
13:38hace 5 días

Continuamos

Gracias por seguir la retransmisión del juego Nottingham Forest vs Notts County, en este derby de Nottingham podremos ver como se han ido preparando los equipos para encarar la próxima temporada y con eso llevarse la gloria de ser el equipo de la ciudad, así que no te despegues ya que a continuación te contaremos todo lo que debes saber previo al inicio.
13:33hace 5 días

13:28hace 5 días

Dónde y cómo ver el Nottingham Forest vs Notts County Online y en vivo

El partido no será transmitido en tv.

Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL México es tu mejor opción.

 

13:23hace 5 días

Ojo con este jugador de Notts County

Rubén Rodríguez, delantero centro de 25 años, es uno de los mejores jugadores del club, el jugador portugués tiene una amplia trayectoria en el fútbol de Holanda y en esta nueva temporada tendrá la misión de marcar los goles que le permitan al Notts ascendér.
13:18hace 5 días

Ojo con este jugador de Nottingham Forest

Jesse Lingard, mediocampista ofensivo de 29 años, llegó para esta temporada proveniente del Manchester United, el jugador inglés tiene amplia experiencia en la Premier League, pese a que en su última temporada con el United no fue tomado en cuenta, el jugador demostró que tiene calidad cuando jugó cedido en el West Ham, ahora con un equipo recién ascendido el jugador tendrá un rol más protagónico que puede rendir grandes frutos para el club.

 

13:13hace 5 días

Última alineación de Notts County

Slocombe, Cameron, Baldwin, Bajrami, Chiksen, Brindley, Francis, Rodrigues, Roberts, Mitchell.
13:08hace 5 días

Última alineación de Nottingham Forest

Henderson, Worrall, Cook, Mckenna, Williams, O´Brien, Colback, Toffolo, Johnson, Awoniyi, Mighten.
13:03hace 5 días

Antecedentes

Nottingham Forest 1-3 Coventry City

Burton Albion 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Barnsley 0-0 Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest 3-1 Hertha Berlin

Union Berlin 1-0 Nottingham Forest

 

 

Basford United 1-5 Notts County

Leicester City 1-2 Notts County

Alfreton Town 0-2 Notts County

Boston United 1-1 Notts County

12:58hace 5 días

Cuarteta arbitral

Por confirmar.
12:53hace 5 días

Notts County

Notts County es uno de los equipos más antiguos del fútbol mundial, creado en 1862, se puede decir que es uno de los equipos fundadores del fútbol que conocemos ahora, el equipo juega en la National League que es la quinta división del fútbol Inglés, Notts County viene de una temporada donde terminó en la quinta posición, si bien un equipo tan tradicional e histórico debería jugar en la primera división, no es el caso de este equipo pues tal parece que jamas a pisado la Premier League, para esta temporada el equipo buscará el ascenso a la League Two, su camino no será fácil y es por eso que ha buscado encuentros amistosos para ir mejorando futbolísticamente, actualmente en su pretemporada el equipo está invicto y busca mantener ese ritmo en el derby de Nottingham.
Notts en último amistoso/Imagen: Official_NCFC
Notts en último amistoso/Imagen: Official_NCFC
12:48hace 5 días

Nottingham Forest

El Nottingham Forest se está preparando de la mejor forma para su retorno a la Premier League, recordemos que el equipo consiguió el ascenso la temporada anterior, el equipo logró terminar en la quinta posición que le dio un boleto para disputar los Playoffs de la Championship, su primer enfrentamiento en busca de ascender fue ante Sheffield United, en esa serie a dos partidos el marcador global terminó con empate a tres goles por lo que tuvieron que ir a los penales donde Nottingham se llevó la victoria 3-2, la gran final por el ascenso sería ante Huddersfield Town, en ese duelo el Nottingham fue superado en varios lapsos del juego no obstante Colwill puso adelante al Nottingham al 43´y ese gol bastaría para conseguir el ascenso, el histórico Nottingham está de vuelta y querrá permanecer mucho tiempo ahí, así que se está preparando sumando grandes jugadores como refuerzo.
Nottingham en amistoso/Imagen: NFFC
Nottingham en amistoso/Imagen: NFFC
12:43hace 5 días

Duelo de la ciudad de Nottingham

Nottingham Forest vs Notts County será un gran duelo amistoso ya que enfrenta a dos equipos históricos de la misma ciudad, pese a que juegan en divisiones distintas, poder enfrentar y vencer a un equipo de la misma ciudad siempre es una motivación extra, por lo cual se espera sea un agradable juego pues a pocas semanas del inicio de la temporada, los equipos ya deben estar en una gran forma física.
12:38hace 5 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenos días a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Nottingham Forest vs Notts County en vivo, correspondiente a Partido Amistoso. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Meadow Lane, en punto de las 13:45.
