Gol y resumen del Brentford 1-0 Real Betis en Partido Amistoso 2022
Foto: Vavel

12:54hace un día

Resumen

10:53hace un día

10:51hace un día

Final del Juego

El árbitro silba el final del juego, Brentford gana el partido.
10:49hace un día

90'

Se agregan 2 minutos de compensación. 
10:45hace un día

85'

Brentford aprieta los últimos minutos, estan muy cerca de anotar otro gol.
10:37hace un día

79'

Brentford acumula 2 tiros de esquina, 3 tiros a puerta y 44% de posesión de la pelota.
10:32hace un día

72'

Real Betis acumula 4 tiros de esquina, 4 tiros a puerta y 56% de posesión de la pelota.
10:24hace un día

65'

Real Betis mucho mejor en la segunda parte, mantienen control del balón y tienen varios ataques peligrosos.
10:18hace un día

59'

Brentford juega posiciones largas para enfriar a Real Betis que tuvo varios ataques peligrosos.
10:16hace un día

52'

Real Betis mantiene presión en toda la cancha en busca de un error defensivo.
10:04hace un día

46'

Empieza el segundo tiempo.
9:47hace un día

Medio Tiempo

Los equipos se van al descanso y el marcador se encuentra Brentford 1-0 Real Betis.
9:46hace un día

45'

No se agregan minutos de compensación. 
9:42hace un día

40'

Real Betis busca anotar su primer gol y presiona toda la cancha.
9:39hace un día

33'

Primera tarjeta amarilla del juego y es para el Real Betis.
9:37hace un día

Primer Gol

9:35hace un día

29'

¡Gooooool de Brentford!
9:27hace un día

25'

Gran inicio de partido, ambos equipos han tenido jugadas peligrosas, varios tiros de esquina y tiros a puerta.
9:21hace un día

19'

Juego muy parejo, ningún equipo domina el partido y seguimos a la espera del primer gol del juego.
9:14hace un día

13'

Partido apretado en medio campo, ambos equipos buscan sus primeras oportunidades de gol.
9:08hace un día

7'

Primer tiro de esquina para el Brentford.
9:04hace un día

2'

Primer tiro de esquina del juego para Real Betis.
9:01hace un día

0'

Empieza el partido, ambos equipos buscarán quedarse con la victoria.
8:45hace un día

A minutos del arranque

Estamos a unos minutos para que el partido entre Real Betis y Brentford empiece. Ambos equipos buscarán la victoria, continúen leyendo y empezamos en 15 minutos.
8:37hace 2 días

Alineación de Real Betis

8:35hace 2 días

Alineación de Brentford

8:32hace 2 días

Probabilidades

Es un partido muy parejo, sin embargo se espera que el equipo inglés se quede con la victoria porque tuvo un mejor torneo que el equipo español y juegan en su estadio hoy.
8:30hace 2 días

¡Preparación del Real Betis!

Real Betis tendrá su tercer partido de preparación en cara a la temporada 2022-2023 de LaLiga. Su próximo juego será contra Zaragoza el miércoles 3 de agosto de 2022 a las 1:00 pm ET. Estos han sido los resultados contra los otros equipos:

Real Betis 0-0 Grödig
Real Betis 1-2 PSV Eindhoven
Real Betis 1-1 Marsella

8:29hace 2 días

¡Preparación de Brentford!

Brentford tendrá su último partido de preparación de los 6 que tendrá en cara a la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League. Su próximo juego será contra Leicester City en la semana 1 de la Premier League, el juego será el domingo 7 de agosto de 2022 a las 9:00 am ET. Estos fue el resultado de sus juegos de preparación:

Brentford 2-0 Boreham Wood
Brentford 1-2 VfB Stuttgart
Brentford 2-2 Racing Club de Estrasburgo
Brentford 0-4 VfL Wolfsburg
Brentford 1-0 Brighton

8:16hace 2 días

Historia entre ambos equipos

Será la primera vez que se enfrenten Brentford y Real Betis en un partido oficial. Se esperan muchas faltas, tarjetas amarillas, tiros de esquina y goles en su primer juego.
8:15hace 2 días

Llegada Brentford

El equipo inglés ya se encuentra en el Brentford Community Stadium para su sexto juego de preparación en cara a la temporada 2022-2023 de la Premier League.
8:11hace 2 días

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Brentford vs Real Betis dé comienzo desde el Brentford Community Stadium. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
23:16hace 2 días

23:11hace 2 días

23:06hace 2 días

Última alineación de Brentford

Estos fueron los once jugadores que empezaron el partido pasado:
Cox, Henry, Wissa, Trevitt, Jansson, Mbeumo, Dervisoglu, Peart-Harris, Janelt, Racic y Stevens.
23:01hace 2 días

Última alineación de Real Betis

Estos fueron los once jugadores que empezaron el partido pasado:
Rui Silva, Marc Bartra, Germán Pezzella, Álex Moreno, Youssouf Sabaly, Nabil Fekir, Andrés Guardado, Guido Rodríguez, Willian José, Juanmi y Sergio Canales.
22:56hace 2 días

Jugadores a seguir de Brentford

Hay tres jugadores del Brentford que deberíamos estar atentos y que tienen un rol muy importante en el equipo. El primero es Ivan Toney (#17), fue el mayor anotador del equipo en el torneo pasado con 12 goles en 33 partidos jugados y es muy probable que lo veamos anotando en el partido contra Stuttgart. El otro jugador es Bryan Mbeumo (#19), juega en la posición de mediocampista y con tan solo 22 años fue el mayor asistidor del equipo con 7 asistencias. Y por último, deberíamos estar al pendiente del mediocampista francés Yoane Wissa (#11), fue el segundo mayor anotador del equipo la temporada pasada con 7 goles y también logró una asistencia.
22:51hace 2 días

Brentford

El equipo inglés se está preparando para la Premier League que iniciará el próximo mes. Su pretemporada empezó hace unos días y agendaron 6 juegos amistosos para prepararse para el torneo. Sus partidos de preparación son contra Boreham Wood, VfB Stuttgart, Racing Club de Estrasburgo, VfL Wolfsburg, Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club y Real Betis. Su último juego fue contra Brighton el martes 26 de julio de 2022, Brentford ganó el juego 1 a 0 en el Elite Football Performance Centre. Su primer partido de la temporada 2022-2023 será el 7 de agosto de 2022 contra Leicester City. En el torneo 2021-2022 de la Premier League quedaron en la décimo tercera posición con 13 partidos ganados, 7 empates y 18 perdidos, sus juegos de preparación serán de ayuda para que tengan una buena temporada 2022-2023. Llegan como favoritos a ganar este juego y quedarse con la victoria por el increíble equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan.
Foto: Brentford
Foto: Brentford
22:46hace 2 días

Jugadores a seguir de Real Betis

Hay tres jugadores del Real Betis que deberíamos estar atentos y que tienen un rol muy importante en el equipo. El primero es Juanmi (#7), fue el mayor anotador del equipo en el torneo pasado con 16 goles en 33 partidos jugados y también el tercer mayor asistidor del equipo con 4 asistencias. Otro jugador es Nabil Fekir (#8), juega en la posición de delantero y con 93 años fue el mayor asistidor del equipo con 9 asistencias. Y por último, deberíamos estar al pendiente del delantero español Borja Iglesias (#9), fue el segundo mayor anotador del equipo la temporada pasada con 10 goles y podríamos verlo anotar en el juego del sábado.
22:41hace 2 días

Real Betis

El equipo español se está preparando para LaLiga que iniciará el próximo mes. Su pretemporada empezó hace unos días y agendaron 6 juegos amistosos para prepararse para el torneo. Sus partidos de preparación son contra Grödig, PSV Eindhoven, Marsella, Brentford, Zaragoza y Florentina. Su último juego fue contra Olympique de Marsella el 27 de julio de 2022, el partido terminó en empate 1 a 1 en el Proact Stadium. Su primer partido de la temporada 2022-2023 será el 15 de agosto de 2022 contra el Elche CF. En el torneo 2021-2022 de LaLiga quedaron en la quinta posición con 19 partidos ganados, 8 empates y 11 perdidos, sus juegos de preparación serán de ayuda para que tengan una buena temporada 2022-2023. Llegan como los menos favoritos a ganar este partido, sin embargo podrían dar la sorpresa y quedarse con la victoria.
Foto: Real Betis
Foto: Real Betis
22:36hace 2 días

El Estadio

El Brentford Community Stadium está ubicado en la ciudad de Brentford, Londres, Inglaterra. Será la sede de este partido, tiene una capacidad de 17,250 espectadores y es la casa del Brentford Football Club y del London Irish Rugby Club. Fue inaugurado el 1 de septiembre de 2020 y costó 71 millones de libras esterlinas.
Foto: Wikipedia
Foto: Wikipedia
22:31hace 2 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Brentford vs Real Betis en vivo, correspondiente al partido amistoso. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Brentford Community Stadium, en punto de las 09:00 horas.
VAVEL Logo