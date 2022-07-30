Gol y resumen del Brentford 1-0 Real Betis en Partido Amistoso 2022

PUBLICIDAD
Final del Juego
90'
85'
79'
72'
65'
59'
52'
46'
Medio Tiempo
45'
40'
33'
Primer Gol
28' GOOOAL!@BMbeumo19 scores past Bravo on the cut back from @ricohenry14
🐝 1-0 👑#BREBET #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/PYbAlCldnJ — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 30, 2022
29'
25'
19'
13'
7'
2'
0'
A minutos del arranque
Alineación de Real Betis
💚💚💚
¡Nuestro once inicial para el #BrentfordRealBetis!#DíaDeBetis pic.twitter.com/9Cug18MHea — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) July 30, 2022
Alineación de Brentford
🔵 Today's Starting XI v @RealBetis_en
Christian Nørgaard returns to action on home soil and it's a first taste of the Gtech Community Stadium for Aaron Hickey and Ben Mee from the start.#BREBET #BrentfordFC 🐝 pic.twitter.com/JQ8MSDafKO — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 30, 2022
Probabilidades
¡Preparación del Real Betis!
Real Betis 0-0 Grödig
Real Betis 1-2 PSV Eindhoven
Real Betis 1-1 Marsella
¡Preparación de Brentford!
Brentford 2-0 Boreham Wood
Brentford 1-2 VfB Stuttgart
Brentford 2-2 Racing Club de Estrasburgo
Brentford 0-4 VfL Wolfsburg
Brentford 1-0 Brighton
Historia entre ambos equipos
Llegada Brentford
🅰 and ⚽ for Ryan Trevitt on Wednesday#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/hqH9THkpkf— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) July 28, 2022
Última alineación de Brentford
Cox, Henry, Wissa, Trevitt, Jansson, Mbeumo, Dervisoglu, Peart-Harris, Janelt, Racic y Stevens.
Última alineación de Real Betis
Rui Silva, Marc Bartra, Germán Pezzella, Álex Moreno, Youssouf Sabaly, Nabil Fekir, Andrés Guardado, Guido Rodríguez, Willian José, Juanmi y Sergio Canales.