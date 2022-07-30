Goles y resumen del Philadelphia Union 6-0 Houston Dynamo en MLS 2022

PUBLICIDAD
88'
Quinto Gol
Carranza makes it 5-0!!! It's LOUD at @Subaru_Park🙌#PHIvHOU | 5-0 | #DOOP pic.twitter.com/IBkT9qKH3m — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 31, 2022
79'
73'
65'
58'
55'
Cuarto Gol
THIS MAN IS ON FIRE!!! #PHIvHOU | 4-0 | #DOOP pic.twitter.com/norVkQ4Acd — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 31, 2022
Tercer Gol
MBAIZO➡️ MIKEAL⚡️⚡️#PHIvHOU | 3-0 | #DOOP pic.twitter.com/hMcd54qgEi — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 31, 2022
Segundo Gol
ICE IN MY VEINS!!!! MCGLYNN'S FIRST EVER @MLS GOAL!!!#DOOP | @ussoccer pic.twitter.com/qiTCKdW1mX — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 31, 2022
48'
46'
Medio Tiempo
45'
42'
40'
35'
Primer Gol
23' | CLEEEEAN FINISH FROM DANIEL!!#PHIvHOU | 1-0 | #DOOP pic.twitter.com/uUCohBXUiK— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 31, 2022
23'
22'
18'
12'
6'
0'
Suplentes
Houston Dynamo FC: Griffin Dorsey, Samuel Junqua, Zarek Valentin, Michael Nelson, Tyler Pasher, Memo Rodriguez, Ethan Bartlow, Darwin Cerén y Darwin Quintero.
Philadelphia Union: Paxten Aaronson, Matthew Freese, Nathan Harriel, Jesús Bueno, Matthew Real, Chris Donovan, Brandan Craig, Quinn Sullivan y Cory Burke.
Alineación de Houston Dynamo FC
🇵🇾 @sebasferreira11 leads the line
🦊 Zorro captains us on the road
🏃♂️ @Fafagoal23 faces his former club
Here's who we're rolling with in Chester! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/nD8RXRiz8e — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 30, 2022
Alineación de Philadelphia Union
📸 pic.twitter.com/RmnvVYQZkx — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 30, 2022
Árbitros
Árbitro: Kevin Stott.
Ast. Árbitro 1: Matthew Nelson.
Ast. Árbitro 2: Ben Pilgrim.
Cuarto árbitro: Natalie Simon.
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez.
Ast. VAR: Peter Balciunas.
Llegada Houston Dynamo
Bringing 713 out to the east coast 🚀#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/lx0ZhYjonu— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) July 30, 2022
Última alineación de Philadelphia Union
Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, José Martínez, Kai Wagner, Olivier Mbaizo, Dániel Gazdag, Leon Flach, Jack McGlynn, Mikkel Uhre y Julián Carranza.
Última alineación de Houston Dynamo FC
Steve Clark, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker, Adam Lundqvist, Griffin Dorsey, Matías Vera, Héctor Herrera, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Darwin Quintero, Thorleifur Úlfarsson y Fabrice Picault.