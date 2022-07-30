Goles y resumen del Philadelphia Union 6-0 Houston Dynamo en MLS 2022
Foto: Vavel

21:38hace un día

Resumen

20:38hace un día

20:33hace un día

Final del Juego

El árbitro silba el final del juego, Philadelphia Union gana el partido.
20:27hace un día

88'

¡Gooooool del Philadelphia Union!
20:23hace un día

Quinto Gol

20:17hace un día

79'

Houston Dynamo acumula 3 tiros de esquina, 3 tiros a puerta y 48% de posesión del balón.
20:11hace un día

73'

Philadelphia Union acumula 5 tiros de esquina, 7 tiros a puerta y 52% de posesión del balón.
20:03hace un día

65'

Houston juega posiciones largas para enfriar a Philadelphia que tuvo varios ataques peligrosos.
19:57hace un día

58'

Houston hace sus primeros cambio y mantiene presión en toda la cancha en busca de un error defensivo.
19:54hace un día

55'

¡Gooooool del Philadelphia Union!
19:52hace un día

Cuarto Gol

19:51hace un día

Tercer Gol

19:50hace un día

Segundo Gol

19:48hace un día

48'

¡Gooooool del Philadelphia Union!
19:44hace un día

46'

Empieza el segundo tiempo.
19:29hace un día

Medio Tiempo

Los equipos se van al descanso y el marcador se encuentra Philadelphia Union 3-0 Houston Dynamo.
19:23hace un día

45'

¡Gooooool del Philadelphia Union!
19:20hace un día

42'

¡Gooooool del Philadelphia Union!
19:20hace un día

40'

Philadelphia jugando mejor que Houston, tienen más ataques peligrosos y puede que anoten el segundo gol.
19:15hace un día

35'

Juego muy parejo, ningún equipo domina el partido y seguimos a la espera del segundo gol del juego.
19:10hace un día

Primer Gol

Dániel Gazdag anota el primer gol del partido.
19:01hace un día

23'

¡Gooooool del Philadelphia Union!
19:00hace un día

22'

Después de la revisión en el VAR, se anula el penal.
18:59hace un día

18'

Penal para Philadelphia Union, Houston comete una mano dentro del área. Se revisa en el VAR la jugada.
18:51hace un día

12'

Partido apretado en medio campo, ambos equipos buscan sus primeras oportunidades de gol.
18:44hace un día

6'

Primer tiro de esquina del juego para el Philadelphia Union.
18:39hace un día

0'

Empieza el partido, ambos equipos buscarán quedarse con la victoria.
18:19hace un día

Suplentes

Estas son los jugadores que estarán en la banca:


Houston Dynamo FC: Griffin Dorsey, Samuel Junqua, Zarek Valentin, Michael Nelson, Tyler Pasher, Memo Rodriguez, Ethan Bartlow, Darwin Cerén y Darwin Quintero.

 

Philadelphia Union: Paxten Aaronson, Matthew Freese, Nathan Harriel, Jesús Bueno, Matthew Real, Chris Donovan, Brandan Craig, Quinn Sullivan y Cory Burke.

18:10hace un día

Alineación de Houston Dynamo FC

18:08hace un día

Alineación de Philadelphia Union

18:04hace un día

Árbitros

La designación arbitral para el juego de hoy es la siguiente:

Árbitro: Kevin Stott.
Ast. Árbitro 1: Matthew Nelson.
Ast. Árbitro 2: Ben Pilgrim.
Cuarto árbitro: Natalie Simon.
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez.
Ast. VAR: Peter Balciunas.

17:57hace un día

Batalla por la victoria

Se aproxima un gran partido entre estos dos equipos de la conferencia oeste y este. No se despeguen y a continuación les compartimos las estadísticas de ambos equipos en la MLS.
Foto: ESPN
Foto: ESPN
17:55hace un día

¡Último enfrentamiento!

La última vez que se enfrentaron estos dos equipos fue el 11 de agosto de 2019 y en esa ocasión el Philadelphia Union ganó 2 a 1 en el Subaru Park. Aquel enfrentamiento estuvo lleno de faltas, tarjetas amarillas, tiros de esquina y muchos goles que esperamos que se vuelvan a repetir hoy.
17:45hace un día

Historia entre ambos equipos

Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo se han enfrentado varias veces, de los últimos 5 juegos el Houston Dynamo ganó dos veces y en los otros 3 juegos el vencedor fue Philadelphia Union.
17:37hace un día

Llegada Houston Dynamo

El equipo de Houston ya se encuentra en el estadio y están listos para su décimo tercer juego del torneo.
17:35hace un día

¡Bienvenidos!

Estamos a poco menos de una hora para que el partido entre Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo dé comienzo en el Subaru Park. Ambos equipos saldrán en busca de la victoria. ¿Quién lo logrará esta noche? Sigue nuestra cobertura en VAVEL.
23:52hace 2 días

No te despegues de aquí para seguir este partido EN VIVO

En unos momentos les compartiremos las alineaciones iniciales de Philadelphia Union y Houston Dynamo, además de la más reciente información que surja desde el Subaru Park. No pierdas detalle del partido con el minuto a minuto y en directo online de VAVEL.
23:47hace 2 días

¿Dónde ver el juego?

El partido será transmitido en streaming por Star+. Si quieres ver el partido en vivo por internet, VAVEL es tu mejor opción.
23:42hace 2 días

Última alineación de Philadelphia Union

Estos fueron los once jugadores que empezaron el partido pasado:
Andre Blake, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, José Martínez, Kai Wagner, Olivier Mbaizo, Dániel Gazdag, Leon Flach, Jack McGlynn, Mikkel Uhre y Julián Carranza.
23:37hace 2 días

Última alineación de Houston Dynamo FC

Estos fueron los once jugadores que empezaron el partido pasado:
Steve Clark, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker, Adam Lundqvist, Griffin Dorsey, Matías Vera, Héctor Herrera, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Darwin Quintero, Thorleifur Úlfarsson y Fabrice Picault.
23:32hace 2 días

Jugadores a seguir de Philadelphia Union

El mediocampista Dániel Gazdag (#6) es una pieza fundamental de la ofensiva de Philadelphia al meter un gol el juego pasado contra Orlando City y es el mayor anotador del equipo en el torneo con 10 goles en 22 juegos jugados. Además es el segundo mayor asistidor del equipo con 3 asistencias. Otro jugador clave para el equipo es el defensa Kai Wagner (#27) quién es el mayor asistidor del equipo con 5 asistencias en 22 juegos jugados y es una pieza fundamental para generar jugadas de peligro para Philadelphia. Es un gran jugador por lo que también podríamos verlo asistir en el partido del sábado. Por último, Julián Carranza (#9) juega en la posición de delantero, es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo, ha anotado 7 goles durante el torneo y también ha logrado 3 asistencias que lo hacen el tercer mayor asistidor del equipo. Los tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo de Philadelphia Union y serán de suma importancia para que se pueda quedar con la victoria.
23:27hace 2 días

Philadelphia Union en el torneo

A diferencia de Houston, Philadelphia Union si tuvo un gran inicio de temporada en la Major League Soccer, se encuentra en lo más alto del torneo. Hasta la semana 22 del torneo tienen un total de 42 puntos con 11 partidos ganados, 9 empatados y 2 perdidos. Están ubicados en la primera posición de la conferencia del este y si quieren evitar que New York City FC les robe el lugar deberán ganar el partido. Su último juego fue el sábado 23 de julio de 2022, ganaron 1 a 0 en contra de Orlando City en el Orlando City Stadium. Llegan como los favoritos a ganar este juego y quedarse con la victoria por el increíble equipo que tienen y el buen momento por el que pasan.
Foto: Philadelphia Union
Foto: Philadelphia Union
23:22hace 2 días

Jugadores a seguir de Houston Dynamo FC

Los próximos tres jugadores se consideran claves para el ataque ofensivo y defensivo de Houston Dynamo FC y es probable que cualquiera de ellos pueda anotar o asistir en el partido contra Philadelphia Union. El jugador colombiano Darwin Quintero (#23) es el creativo del equipo, su habilidad para controlar el balón y generar jugadas han sido de gran valor para su equipo. Fue autor de una asistencia en el partido antepasado, en 21 juegos jugados ha conseguido 7 goles y 3 asistencias, esto lo convierte en el mayor anotador y el segundo mayor asistidor del equipo. El defensa Adam Lundqvist (#3) es otro distribuidor de juego dentro de la cancha que es muy importante, es el mayor asistidor del equipo, ha generado 5 asistencias en 21 juegos como titular. Por último, el delantero de 23 años Sebastián Ferreira (#9) qué es el segundo mayor anotador del equipo con 7 goles en 19 partidos y también es el tercer mayor asistidor con 3 asistencias en el torneo. Sebastián a su corta edad ha logrado mucho en el equipo y es muy probable que lo veamos anotando en el partido.
23:17hace 2 días

Houston Dynamo FC en el torneo

El Houston Dynamo FC no ha tenido un gran torneo hasta el momento en la MLS, luego de 7 partidos ganados, 4 empatados y 11 perdidos tienen 25 puntos en la tabla general que los pone en la décima primera posición de la conferencia oeste. Tuvieron un terrible inicio de temporada, se espera que puedan mejorar en la parte final de la temporada y avanzar a la postemporada. Su último juego fue el 23 de julio de 2022 y resultó en una derrota 2 a 1 en contra de Minnesota en el BBVA Compass Stadium y de esa forma consiguieron su décima primera derrota del torneo. Llegan como los menos favoritos a ganar este partido, sin embargo podrían dar la sorpresa y quedarse con la victoria. 
Foto: Houston Dynamo
Foto: Houston Dynamo
23:12hace 2 días

El Estadio

El Subaru Park está ubicado en la ciudad de Pensilvania, Estados Unidos. Será la sede de este partido, tiene una capacidad de 18,500 espectadores y fue inaugurado el 27 de junio de 2010. Es la casa de los Philadelphia Union de la Major League Soccer y costó 110 millones de dólares.
Foto: Wikipedia
Foto: Wikipedia
23:07hace 2 días

Bienvenidos

¡Buenas tardes a todos los lectores de VAVEL! Bienvenidos a la retransmisión del partido Philadelphia Union vs Houston Dynamo en vivo, correspondiente a la semana 23 de la MLS. El encuentro tendrá lugar en el Subaru Park, en punto de las 18:30 horas.
